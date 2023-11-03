Rainbow Six Mobile Update 0.5.0 patch notes: Gameplay, operator tickets and more

The most recent update for Rainbow Six Mobile (version 0.5.0) introduces numerous balance adjustments that significantly impact the gameplay for both attackers and defenders. Changes have been made to killer abilities and survivor bonuses, while foundational gaming mechanics have undergone refinement. Notably, the Rainbow Six Mobile update 0.5.0 emphasizes on enhancing strategic intricacies by implementing one-shot headshots and elevating headshot damage from 2.5x to 6x.

Additionally, the removal of color rarity indicators on operators and the improvement in pre-match loading times further contribute to the comprehensive rebalancing of the Rainbow Six Mobile game. This update promises a fresh, nuanced gaming experience, ensuring that Rainbow Six Mobile remains an exhilarating and dynamic horror survival adventure.

All changes in the latest update 0.5.0 of Rainbow Six Mobile

Presented by the game's developer, here are the official patch notes for the latest 0.5.0 update of Rainbow Six Mobile:

GAMEPLAY

Improvements to balancing and damage systems:

Enabled one-shot headshots.

When a player shoots an enemy in the head within their optimal range, the enemy will skip DBNO and be eliminated.

If they are hit further than their optimal range, they will only go DBNO.

Increased headshot damage from 2.5x to 6x.

Reduced penetration damage from 60% to 30.

OPERATOR TICKETS

Removed color rarity on operators.

Reworked rarity scale to be series-based to make sense of operator releases and viability in gameplay.

MENUS

Integrated a cleaner render texture blur when a pop-up appears onscreen.

Added the proper credits buttons and web view.

Updated the loading view of rounds to ensure the correct game mode name is visible

Improved loadout icons for attachments.

Improved pre-match load times to be quicker.

Improved visual for playlist button to be more interactive and legible.

Improved playlist tabs to display the correct game mode and event name.

TUTORIAL

Added a checklist for objectives.

Added onboarding for attachments, battle pass, and operator details.

RANKED MODE

Added ranked leaderboard.

Season reset:

Players with a rank equal to or higher than silver will place a whole rank below (Ex: If you end the season as Gold II, you will start from Silver II next season). Bronze and Rookie players do not reset their ranking.

Ranked info: Added a detailed description to let players know how ranked mode functions in the ranked landing screen.

Ranked Background in Fireteam.

Added SFX in post-match rank-up menu.

FRIENDS LIST

General UX improvements to the friends list.

Added push notifications from friends in post-match.

GADGETS

Fixed an issue where Kapkan difficulty is shown as ‘Intermediate’ when it is supposed to be ‘Easy’.

Fixed an issue where the flash bang from stun grenades can blind users when thrown farther than 15 meters.

GENERAL FIXES

Fixed a clipping issue with the ACOG 2.5x scope on Thatcher.

Fixed an issue with grenade charges not regenerating on TDM game mode.

Fixed red highlights disappearing randomly.

Fixed an issue with shotguns not destroying beams in soft walls.

Fixed an issue where the drone HUD and camera remain visible when the drone is destroyed.

Fixed an issue where a placeholder Sledge icon could be seen when scanning other operators.

Fixed an issue where the kill hit maker and SFX don't occur when a teammate kills the enemy that the player DBNO’ed.

Fixed an issue that would allow players to cook grenades indefinitely.

Fixed an issue where a drone is destroyed when navigating towards the first wall section of the South part of EXT Caravan.

Fixed an issue with some attachments mentioning non-functional Sprint-To-Fire mod

Fixed an issue causing Error 1102 when using a drone in the FTUE.

Fixed an issue where misplaced animations are present on most of the gadgets during deployment while having a high FOV setting.

Fixed an issue causing Error 1105 during operator selection phase.

Fixed an issue where the reload action is not canceled when the player uses melee attacks during reload animation.

Various bug fixes related to events, mastery, battle pass, operator recruitment, loadouts, ticket packs and loot boxes.

This concludes all the adjustments that the latest update, 0.5.0, introduced in the Rainbow Six Mobile game.