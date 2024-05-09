RAID: Shadow Legends update 8.50.0 patch notes - Improvements, Champion rebalance, and more

The RAID: Shadow Legends update 8.50.0 patch notes are now available, addressing the most recent additions and improvements in the game. With the inclusion of Instant Upgrade and Instant Rank Up features, the 8.50.0 update significantly enhances the Tavern and makes character upgrades more effective.

With the addition of Epic Empowerment, players can now strengthen Epic Champions just like Legendary and Mythical ones. This update promises a more balanced as well as immersive gaming experience with extended Boss immunities, revamped News panels, and champion rebalance.

RAID: Shadow Legends update 8.50.0 patch notes

The following are the official RAID: Shadow Legends update 8.50.0 patch notes as presented by this title's developers:

Tavern Improvements in RAID: Shadow Legends update 8.50.0 patch notes

We have made some improvements to the Tavern, making it easier than ever to upgrade your Champions. We’ve also added the Champion Filter to the Tavern to help find the Champions you want to upgrade.

Instant Upgrade as given in RAID: Shadow Legends update 8.50.0 patch notes

We are introducing the Instant Upgrade function that lets you instantly upgrade a Champion's level using Common and Uncommon Champions of Rank 2 or lower. Once you tick the Instant Upgrade checkbox in the Tavern, the game will filter your Champion list to ensure that it only selects Champions that meet the criteria and can be sacrificed.

The following will not be selected as given in RAID: Shadow Legends update 8.50.0 patch notes:

Locked Champions

Champions that can be used to Fuse another Champion, if they have warnings turned on

Common and Uncommon Champions of Rank 3 or higher

Champions with Tags applied

Champions who are currently in Classic or Tag Team Arena Defense

Champions who are currently in the Sparring Pit

Champions who are currently in Saved Teams

You can also manually deselect Champions from the list by tapping on them.

Instant Rank Up

Instant Rank Up allows you to increase the Rank of several Champions at once, via the Instant Rank Up button in the Tavern. In the Instant Rank Up window, you can see Champions who can be instantly ranked up as well as Champions and Chickens that will be used as rank-up material.

The following Champions will not be used as Rank Up material as given in RAID: Shadow Legends update 8.50.0 patch notes:

Locked Champions

Champions that can be used to Fuse another Champion, if they have warnings turned on

Champions who are currently in the Sparring Pit

Champions who are assigned as Faction Guardians

Champions who are currently in the Master or Reserve Vault

Empowered Champions

Champions who are currently in Classic or Tag Team Arena Defense

Champions who have reached maximum level in their current Rank

You can use a special Filter to set rules as to which Champions can be used as Rank Up material and in which order they will be chosen. You can find more information in the Instant Rank Up guide, which can be accessed via the Info button in the Instant Rank Up window.

Skill upgrade improvements as given in RAID: Shadow Legends update 8.50.0 patch notes

All Skill Tomes of a certain rarity are now stored in one slot. When upgrading Champion’s skills, you can use a slider to set the number of Skill Tomes you want to use. You can also use the MAX button to use the maximum number of available Skill Tomes.

Champion Ascension improvements as given in RAID: Shadow Legends update 8.50.0 patch notes

When Ascending a Champion, you can now upgrade several Ascension levels at once using a slider or the MAX button.

Champion Filter as given in RAID: Shadow Legends update 8.50.0 patch notes

The Champion Filter is now available in the Tavern, allowing you to view all Champions in both Vaults, upgrade them, or use them as upgrade material.

Epic Empowerment in RAID: Shadow Legends update 8.50.0 patch notes

We’ve added the ability to empower Epic Champions! Now, Epic Champions as well as Legendary and Mythical Champions, can be Empowered using their duplicates. Empowering Champions makes them significantly stronger by giving them permanent Stat boosts.

Redesigned News window in RAID: Shadow Legends update 8.50.0 patch notes

We’ve redesigned the News window so that it now has 2 tabs: Featured News and General News. The Featured News tab will display more important news so you won’t miss anything important.

Expanded immunity list for Bosses in RAID: Shadow Legends update 8.50.0 patch notes

We’ve added the [Enfeeble] debuff to each Boss’ list of immunities, making them all immune to that debuff as given in RAID: Shadow Legends update 8.50.0 patch notes.

Clan improvements in RAID: Shadow Legends update 8.50.0 patch notes

We’ve added a new Clan role - Lieutenant - as well as some quality-of-life improvements. One of those improvements focuses on allowing those with a specific role in a Clan to send a recruitment message to the Global Chat.

Numbers UX update in RAID: Shadow Legends update 8.50.0 patch notes

Numbers above 99,999 are now rounded using the letters K (for thousands), M (for millions), and B (for billions) throughout the game UI. Number formats (dots, spaces, and commas) are also adjusted according to the rules of each in-game language.

Champion rebalance in RAID: Shadow Legends update 8.50.0 patch notes

Hakkorhn Smashlord

[Skill 2 – Rallying Bellow]

Skill cooldown reduced from 4 to 3 turns.

[Ascended skill 2 – Rallying Bellow]

Skill cooldown reduced from 4 to 3 turns.

[Skill 3 – Blood Offering]

Skill changed

Old version: Sacrifices HP equal to 25% of this Champion's MAX HP, then attacks all enemies. Damage inflicted is equal to 50% of this Champion's MAX HP. This attack is always a normal hit.

The HP sacrifice will happen even if it kills this Champion.

New version: Attacks all enemies.

Places a [Shield] buff on all allies for 2 turns. The value of the [Shield] is equal to 20% of the damage dealt.

Damage multiplier decreased.

Claidna

[Skill 1 – Touch of Slumber]

The chance of placing a [Sleep] debuff increased from 50% to 80%.

[Skill 2 – Lost In The Woods]

Effect added: Restores 100% of each ally's destroyed MAX HP.

Old version: Has a 75% chance of placing a 30% [Decrease SPD] debuff and a [Leech] debuff on all enemies for 2 turns.

Also heals all allies by 20% of this Champion's MAX HP.

New version: Has a 75% chance of placing a 30% [Decrease SPD] debuff and a [Leech] debuff on all enemies for 2 turns.

Restores 100% of each ally's destroyed MAX HP, then heals all allies by 20% of this Champion's MAX HP.

[Skill 3 – Otherworld Infusion]

Effect added: Removes all debuffs from all allies.

Old version: Places a [Block Debuffs] buff and a [Revive on Death] buff on all allies for 2 turns.

New version: Removes all debuffs from all allies, then places a [Block Debuffs] buff and a [Revive on Death] buff on them for 2 turns.

[Skill 4 – Fey Monarch [P]]

Skill changed

Old version: Has a 30% chance of completely blocking the incoming damage of the first hit of an attack. Occurs once per turn.

New version: Has a 30% chance of completely blocking the incoming damage of the first hit of an attack on a random ally. Occurs once per turn.

Other improvements and battle fixes in RAID: Shadow Legends update 8.50.0 patch notes

Fixed a bug that caused Amius the Lunar Archon to not use their Lunar Storm and Rampant Chaos skills.

Fixed a visual bug that caused the VFX for Gizmak the Terrible’s Flames of Resentment skill to clip through the ground during battles in the Gold Tier of Classic Arena.

Fixed a visual bug that caused enemy shadows to disappear and reappear in Potion Dungeons.

Fixed a visual bug that caused Champions to appear burnt after a [HP Burn] debuff expired on them if that debuff was placed by a Champion with the Incinerate Blessing.

Fixed a bug that caused Kaja the Wry to make a separate revive attempt for Timit the Fool when using their Back With A Bang skill.

Fixed a visual bug that caused [Shield] buffs granted by Artifacts to not be displayed on Sun Wukong’s HP bar.

Fixed a bug that caused Siegfrund the Nephilim’s Metamorph [P] skill to activate before his Stay the Blade [P] skill when his whole team received fatal damage, causing Siegfrund to transform into his Alternate Form and die immediately.

Fixed a bug that caused Aphidus the Hivelord to not use their Blisterbug Horde skill against the Demon Lord on Auto if they had three or more allies.

Fixed a visual bug that caused buffs stolen by Borgoth the Scarab King to be displayed after their duration had ended.

Fixed a bug that caused Siphi the Lost Bride to resist [Provoke] debuffs placed by Alaz the Sunbearer’s Searing Glare skill, even if Siphi had less than 50% HP.

Fixed a bug that allowed [Shield] buffs from Artifacts to be spread by the [Buff Spread] effect.

Fixed a bug that caused the Head of Decay’s Almighty Decay [P] skill to destroy 15% of a Champion’s potential MAX HP, rather than their current MAX HP as intended.

Fixed a bug that caused Fatalis Blademaster to be able to damage Dreadbombs with their True Charged Slash skill.

Fixed a bug that caused Borgoth the Scarab King’s Easy Prey [P] skill to not activate when damaged by an AoE attack when Borgoth was not the primary target.

Fixed a bug that caused Hydra battles to end in an error when the turn limit was reached when Wallmaster Othorion was on the team.

Fixed a visual bug that caused the reward notification for completing the “Connect your account to a Plarium ID” Quest to display incorrectly.

Fixed a visual bug that caused Area Bonuses to not be reflected in a Champion’s stats in the Team Setup window.

Fixed a bug that caused Champions using the Slayer Set to be able to exceed 10% of Bosses' MAX HP when dealing damage.

Fixed a bug that caused an opponent leaving a Live Arena battle to not contribute to any “Win [x] Live Arena Battles” Quests.

Fixed a visual bug that caused the [Increase SPD] buff to display incorrectly in battle.

Fixed a visual bug that caused the camera in the Cursed City to move to a different location after closing any Stage on any difficulty.

Fixed a bug that caused a user to see chat messages from a banned user, including those containing banned words.

Fixed a visual bug that caused an offer in the Shop that had been previously purchased to appear as though it had already been purchased again.

Fixed a bug that caused Tournaments and Events to stop working on Android devices with a version of Android 7.0.0 or earlier.

Fixed a visual bug that caused offers in the Shop to be displayed incorrectly.

That's it for the official patch notes for this new RAID: Shadow Legends' update.