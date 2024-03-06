RAID Shadow Legends Version 8.30.0 update: New progress Missions, area bonuses, and more

RAID Shadow Legends Version 8.30.0 brings new features and enhancements to the title. Owing to the addition of 180 new Progress Missions, players are poised to explore the depths of Hard Mode Dungeons, conquer the challenges of Live Arena, and uncover the mysteries of Cursed City.

Alongside new Area Bonuses, Battle Counters, and Inbox Sorting options, Version 8.30.0 promises to immerse players in a world brimming with excitement, strategy, and adventure.

This article delves into the highlights of the RAID Shadow Legends Version 8.30.0 update.

Details regarding the RAID Shadow Legends Version 8.30.0 update

New Progress Missions

The 180 new Progress Missions encompass various challenges in Hard Mode Dungeons, Live Arena, Cursed City, and more. Completing these missions will reward players with valuable loot at each milestone and aid them in acquiring the formidable new Champion in RAID Shadow Legends, Marius the Gallant.

Marius the Gallant is a Void Legendary Champion hailing from the Skinwalkers faction. He is a defensive type champion and brings his own unique blend of skills to the battlefield.

New Area Bonuses

In the latest RAID Shadow Legends Version 8.30.0 update, new Area Bonuses features are added in the Great Hall, giving stat boosts in Faction Wars, the Doom Tower, the Iron Twins Fortress, the Sand Devil's Necropolis, the Phantom Shogun's Grove, and the Cursed City.

These bonuses offer a significant edge in various game modes, helping players to progress in the game.

Battle Counter

The Battle Counter is the latest feature of the Classic Arena. This handy tool keeps track of the number of Offense Battles required to maintain your current Arena Tier once the Ranking Period concludes.

The Battle Counter helps players competing in Silver and above arena tiers to maintain their status by providing valuable insights into the progress.

Renaming of Rathalos Set

In the RAID Shadow Legends Version 8.30.0 update, developers have renamed and redesigned the Rathalos Set into the Slayer Set, and Rathalos Material into Slayer Scales, following the end of their collaboration with the Monster Hunter franchise.

All the existing Gears and materials will have no changes in their stats. Furthermore, every converted resource from the collaboration will be compatible with the newly-named resources.

Champion rebalance and other improvement

Version 8.30.0 brings significant adjustments to several champions, including Little Miss Annie, Supreme Athel, and Siegfrund the Nephilim. These revisions aim to fine-tune their abilities, fostering a more balanced and engaging gameplay experience for all.

This update also addresses various bugs and issues, fixing skill discrepancies and resolving visual anomalies.

In conclusion, the latest update is filled with new challenges, rewards, and opportunities for players to boost their in-game profile.

