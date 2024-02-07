Raid Shadow Legends 8.20 update: Permanent Super Raids and more

Plarium has announced the Raid Shadow Legends 8.20 update on the game's social media handles but did not disclose its release date. Fortunately for players, the developer has unveiled some of the patch's content on the title's official website, including Faction Unity Skills, Permanent Super Raids, Fragment Exchange Chest, and Altar of Souls Improvements.

This article discusses the new content of the Raid Shadow Legends 8.20 update.

Raid Shadow Legends 8.20 update explored

Here are some of the major features of the Raid Shadow Legends 8.20 update:

1) Faction Unity Skills

Expand Tweet

The update will introduce new Legendary Champions in Raid Shadow Legends that will have a different skill type called Faction Unity Skills. These characters get stronger and stronger based on the number of allies in their team who belong to the same Faction.

Faction Unity Skills can be passive or active. They have three levels that unlock progressively for every appropriate Champion added to the team. Moreover, these skills affect all Champions on the team besides those who belong to the wielder's Faction.

Like other Passive abilities, Faction Unity Skills can be blocked or lose their effects if their wielder is eliminated.

Champions with Faction Unity Skills will be available in numerous in-game activities instead of the usual Summoning Pool event. Moreover, new Champions will be added to the game's roster every month. This will happen until each Faction receives a Champion.

2) Permanent Super Raids

Expand Tweet

To ensure that players don't spend much time on activities like Gear farming, the 8.20 update has made Super Raids a permanent feature for the following game modes and Dungeons:

Doom Tower

Faction Wars

Dragon’s Lair

Ice Golem’s Peak

Fire Knight’s Castle

Spider’s Den

Sand Devil’s Necropolis

Phantom Shogun’s Grove

Check the Super Raid box on the Battle Select Screen often, as it'll yield extra rewards after you spend double Keys or Energy for a single run.

Note: The ongoing limited-time Super Raids were terminated on February 6, 2024, at 15:54 UTC. This is a temporary measure to make a few technical tweaks to the server.

3) Fragment Exchange Chest

Expand Tweet

The Fragment Exchange Chest will be another feature of the Raid Shadow Legends 8.20 update. It will allow players to spend the Champion Fragments of specific Champions.

Here are the rates at which players can swap eligible Champion Fragments with Exchange Points:

One Legendary Champion Fragment: One Exchange Point

Five Epic Champion Fragments: One Exchange Point

4) Altar of Souls Improvements

Expand Tweet

The Raid Shadow Legends 8.20 update will improve certain Awakening features in the title. It will increase the probability of summoning Rank Six Souls and Souls for Legendary Champions. Furthermore, it'll boost the Wishlist multiplier from 2x to 8x.

That's all you need to know about the features of the Raid Shadow Legends 8.20 update. Check out this article to learn how to get Karnage in Raid Shadow Legends.