How to get Karnage in Raid Shadow Legends? Stats, moves, and more

Plarium has released a new mythical champion named Karnage in Raid Shadow Legends, who appears like a hellish demon. You can recruit this infernal champion by finishing Cursed City a few times on hard mode. Also, collecting 500 Occult Cursed Candles from Cursed City Quests will unlock Karnage as a one-time reward. Following this, you can complete more Quests to gather Cursed City Chests, which yield Souls to awaken the mythical champion.

In his Base Form, Karnage is skilled with placing lethal debuffs on his foes, whereas his Alternate Form allows him to inflict fatal damage. This article discusses everything you need to know about Karnage in Raid Shadow Legends.

Everything you need to know about Karnage in Raid Shadow Legends

Here are the different skills of Karnage when he's in his Base Form:

1) Sufferslash

The first Base Form skill of Karnage is Sufferslash, which allows him to attack his enemy twice and deliver a 50% chance of removing any buff from them. Furthermore, if an opponent hits an ally, there's a 50% chance that Karnage would counterattack. This probability increases by 10% for each debuff on the attacking enemy.

Unlike other champions, Karnage doesn't need Artifacts, such as Avenging or Retaliation, to inflict damage on enemies.

2) Devilish Accord

This ability allows the champion to exchange HP with his enemy and steal every buff, replacing it with a debuff by which Karnage was affected. Next, he fixes a Seal debuff on his target, which blocks a few Artifact Sets and Masteries. If the enemy has half HP, it won't be able to resist or block this effect.

3) Trinity of Pain

Trinity of Pain is another skill of Karnage in Raid Shadow Legends. This one lets the champion render an opponent useless with just three hits. Following are the different effects that each hit renders on the foe:

1st Hit: Fixes a lock passive skills debuff.

2nd Hit: Fixes a block active skills debuff.

3rd Hit: Steals 100% of the enemy's Turn Meter.

Note that these debuffs can't be removed once placed, and to avoid them, the opponent should have Block Debuffs Buffs or super high resistance.

4) Avatar of Anarchy

Avatar of Anarchy is a passive ability of Karnage, which produces a 50% chance of snatching one debuff from the enemy. Moreover, it spreads this stolen debuff to other foes. This probability increases to 100% if the champion kills the opponent.

If Karnage successfully places all of his debuffs followed by his debuff spread effect, he can block the entire enemy team's Masteries, Artifacts, Passive Skills, and Active Skills.

Here are the Alternate Form skills of Karnage in Raid Shadow Legends:

1) Demon Stinger

This ability lets Karnage inflict a two-hit attack and heal by 20% of the dealt damage. The ability has the same passive element as the champion's Sufferslash skill, implying that he can counterattack in this Form when his allies are hit.

2) Singularity of Pain

The Singularity of Pain is an active ability of Karnage in Raid Shadow Legends against which the enemies' shields are futile. The skill lets the champion deal massive damage to the entire opponent team.

3) Infernal Stars

An active ability of Karnage in Raid Shadow Legends, Infernal Stars summon the rain of dark energy from hell. Next, it heals Karnage by 30% of the damage dealt by the rain.

If Karnage eliminates an enemy under three or more debuffs with this skill, he places a Block Revive debuff on all the enemies, ending the fight altogether.

4) Unending Karnage

This skill lets Karnage increase his critical damage by 1% for every three points of his accuracy.

