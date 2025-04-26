RAIDOU Remastered English voice cast revealed alongside QOL and Combat trailers

Publisher SEGA and developer ATLUS have revealed the English VAs for RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army, the upcoming remaster of the cult-classic PS2 action-RPG in the Megami Tensei franchise. Two new trailers for the game have also been released, highlighting quality-of-life improvements and combat features, respectively.
Here is everything to know about these new details coming to the game ahead of its launch in June 2025.
RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army English voice cast revealed
Here are some of the characters from the game alongside their voice actors in the upcoming remaster:
- Raidou Kuzunoha XIV (Stephen Fu)
- Gouto-Douji (Ray Chase)
- Tae Asakura (Dawn M. Bennett)
- Kaya Daijouji (Kayli Mills)
- Rasputin (Chris Okawa)
- Munakata (Joe Zieja)
Since the original PS2 launch did not feature any voice acting, this is a big step forward for fans and the developers.
RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army quality of life and combat features explored
There are quite a few changes that make this rendition worth a pickup over the original. Firstly, the visuals have been drastically overhauled, and the new voice acting helps bring this new world to life. Players can also save the game anywhere thanks to the new Quicksave option.
Overhauled UI also makes it easier to keep track of tasks and objectives. That said, the star of the show is the gameplay, as this is one of the few games in the series to feature real-time combat. As expected, Raidou can use his melee and ranged weapons in battle alongside summoned demons. Tweaks to battle include features like the MAG Drain mechanic, improved camera, and more.
RAIDOU Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army launches on June 19, 2025, for PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.
