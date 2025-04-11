ATLUS launches fan club ahead of Raidou Remastered release

ATLUS has officially launched the Summoner's Guild ahead of the release of Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army. This fan club aims to offer content to players of the Shin Megami Tensei and Devil Summoner series, as well as host giveaways that will keep the community engaged.

With the release of the remaster of Raidou Kuzunoha vs the Soulless Army looming on the horizon, you can sign up for the Summoner's Guild fan club to receive exclusive rewards as a member.

What to know about Summoner's Guild fan club announced by ATLUS ahead of Raidou Remastered

Ahead of the release of Raidou Remastered, ATLUS has released the Summoner's Guild fan club for all Shin Megami Tensei and Devil Summoner fans out there. Available now, you can join it for free, and it will act as a central hub for the community.

ATLUS has plans to support the Summoner's Guild in the coming days, with various community-driven content, giveaways, and guides planned to be released over the year. You can join the fan club to become a member and receive exclusive rewards.

To commemorate the launch of the Summoner's Guild, ATLUS is offering free digital access to the first chapter of the Raidou Kuzunoha vs. The Lone Marebito manga. While it will be available in English, French, Italian, German, Brazilian Portuguese, Spanish, and Latin American Spanish later, English is the only language in which it will be launching as of now.

The Remastered version of Raidou Kuzunoha vs the Soulless Army will launch across Windows, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch on June 19, 2025.

You can pre-order Raidou Remastered: The Mystery of the Soulless Army on any of these platforms to receive exclusive rewards for pre-purchasing the game. Two editions will be available across all platforms in which Raidou Remastered is coming: a Standard Edition and a Digital Deluxe Edition, each offering different rewards and content.

