How to pre-order RAIDOU Remastered - The Mystery of the Soulless Army: Prices and Pre-order bonus explored

The option to pre-order RAIDOU Remastered - The Mystery of the Soulless Army is now available across all platforms where the game is set to be released on June 19, 2025. Atlus surprised fans of the Devil Summoner series when they announced the remake of its classic title, Raidou Kuzunoha vs The Soulless Army during the Nintendo Direct of March 2025.

This article covers the process to pre-order RAIDOU Remastered on your preferred platform.

How to pre-order RAIDOU Remastered - The Mystery of the Soulless Army

RAIDOU Remastered will be released on a few platforms, and the option to pre-order the game is live. You can pre-purchase before June 19, 2025.

Here's how to pre-order RAIDOU Remastered:

PlayStation 5 and 4

Head to the PlayStation Store on your PS console.

Search for RAIDOU Remastered - The Mystery of the Soulless Army.

Complete the payment procedure.

Once payment is complete, the game will be added to your library.

Xbox Series X/S

Head to the Xbox Store on your console.

Search for RAIDOU Remastered - The Mystery of the Soulless Army.

Proceed to checkout.

Once you complete the payment, the game will be added to your library.

Windows (Steam)

Open Steam and search for RAIDOU Remastered - The Mystery of the Soulless Army.

Open the game's page and add it to your cart.

Check out and complete your payment.

The game will appear in your library once the payment is completed.

Nintendo Switch

Search for RAIDOU Remastered - The Mystery of the Soulless Army.

Click on pre-order.

You will be taken to the payment window, where you must purchase the game.

The game will appear in your library once you have purchased it.

All Editions and Pre-order bonus for RAIDOU Remastered

There are two editions for you to purchase (Image via Atlus)

There are two editions of RAIDOU Remastered that you can purchase:

Standard Edition (49.99 USD)

Base Game

Digital Deluxe Edition (64.99 USD)

Base Game

DLC Content - Kuzunoha Village Trainings

DLC Content - Demons of the Aril Rift

DLC Content - Guest Demons Pack

DLC Content - Skill Book Pack

DLC Content - Survival Pack

Additionally, if you pre-order the game, you will receive a bonus reward of RAIDOU Glasses for the protagonist, Raidou Kuzunoha XIV.

