Real Betis: La Liga side enters Valorant LVP Spanish League

Since it first launched as a free-to-play title, Valorant has been creating enough buzz to be called as one of the most popular FPS games. Anyone who's played such titles would have heard about this shooter and the hype surrounding it.

Similarly, the Valorant pro scene has been growing at a steady pace, with multiple CS: GO professional players switching to this Riot Games offering. Apart from that, we have had big names like G2 Esports and 100 Thieves enter the pro scene with their rosters for the Valorant professional league.

And now, joining the Valorant LVP Spanish League is La Liga side Real Betis' esports organization, Cream Real Betis. The Latin American company previously had involvements in League of Legends and Clash Royale, and this will be the third game in which it has a roster.

After Clash Royale and League of Legends, Cream Real Betis joining Valorant with Spanish roster

The official tweet from the club read:

Real Betis is the newest side to be competing in the new Valorant LVP Spanish League, which is supposed to be inaugurated soon with teams like Heretics and Giants Gaming, alongside the La Liga side.

Its roster, however, is a bag of mixed talents, as three players hail from Spanish sides to have competed at the Overwatch World Cup in different years, while the others have prior experience in PUBG or CS: GO.

Ivo Linepro Kolev, Mario PoPiFresH Gonzalez and Jose Bromas Ramos are the three pros with experience of playing in the Overwatch World Cup, with PoPiFresH having the added experience of playing at the Overwatch Contenders in 2018.

The fourth member, Carles Xeon Garcia, doesn't have a lot of competitive experience, apart from some time in a PUBG team called So Fresh So Clean.

The final representative, Luis VARES Olivares, has spent some time as a player on the Spanish CS: GO roster, Team Queso.

Irrespective of how the team of Cream Real Betis looks on paper, it is a massive opportunity for them as they head into the inaugural season of the Valorant LVP Spanish League along with seven other teams.