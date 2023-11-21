"Really went the 'it's only $5' route" - Netizens compare Pokimane with BadBunny following Myna Snacks controversy

Netizens are going wild after Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" created controversy by calling one of her critics "broke" when they stated that her $28 Mini Midnight Cookies were expensive. This prompted many to compare her to Nicole "BadBunny," who is known for going off at her fans for not donating money to her on livestreams.

When the streamer was called out by fans for her cookies being pricey, she responded in a way that ended up adding more fuel to the fire, stating:

"When people are like ‘Oh my god, $28 for cookies?’. It’s four bags, that’s $7 per bag. I know, I know math is hard when you're an idiot but, look if you're a broke boy just say so. Anyway!"

Fans highlighted how the OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder sounded very similar to BadBunny, who is known for a notorious Twitch rant where she called out fans for not subscribing to her while indicating that five dollars was not a big sum.

One X user said:

"Pokimane really went the 'it's only $5' route. I knew it reminded me something."

Expand Tweet

"This is exactly what I thought of" - Users compare Pokimane to BadBunny after her response to critic

After Pokimane's comments went viral, netizens across platforms condemned her, with many unhappy with the way she dealt with the criticism she received regarding the price:

Expand Tweet

Even Charlie "penguinz0" weighed in on the controversy, calling the Moroccan-Canadian personality "out of touch, rude, and nasty" for her comments:

Expand Tweet

Fans have also widely compared the content creator's actions to those of BadBunny, who went viral for her Twitch stream rant in which she called her viewers out for not giving her donations or subs while being "regulars."

One user reacted:

"This is exactly what I thought of when I heard her response to that fan"

Expand Tweet

In an ironic twist, some users uncovered old X replies made by Pokimane in 2020 in response to a clip of another streamer, InvaderVie.

That year, InvaderVie went on a rant in one of her livestreams, calling her viewers "irresponsible" with their money if they cannot donate to her while also stating that "it's just $5."

In response, Pokimane stated that if $5 is an irrelevant amount, InvaderVie should not need it. Netizens pointed out that this is in stark contrast to the statements she has made in the midst of the current controversy:

The reply to InvaderVie (Image via X)

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

However, not all reactions have been negative. Many X users also talked about how excited they were about the Twitch star's products. Some also stated that the latest controversy erupted as a result of statements taken out of context.