Red Bull Flick - 2v2 CS:GO Tournament, Receives An Overwhelming Response Of More Than 1700 Teams Across 7 Online Qualifiers

Red Bull

Red Bull Flick is the first-ever 2v2 CS:GO tournament open to amateurs and professional gamers. In its best-of-five match format, Red Bull Flick is a tournament designed to discover the fastest and most talented CS:GO players in the country.

Red Bull Flick 2020 India qualifiers and national final dates: -

Qualifier 1 (online): 6th May

Qualifier 2 (online): 9th May

Qualifier 3 (online): 13th May

Qualifier 4 (online): 16th May

Qualifier 5 (online): 20th May

Qualifier 6 (online): 23rd May

Qualifier 7 (online): 27th May

Advertisement

National Finals (online): 13th June

Registrations for the 6 qualifiers closed within 4 days since the commencement of the same. Considering the overwhelming participation and many requests to register, a 7th qualifier was organized on 27th May. The 7 qualifiers saw a total participation of 1756 teams (pairs) i.e. 3512 players. One team from each qualifier has progressed to the national finals of Red Bull Flick, taking place on 13th June, 2020.

Indian Counter-Strike Pro & Red Bull India’s first gaming athlete, Ankit 'V3nom' Panth, said,“I am really happy to see such great particpation in Red Bull Flick. I think we made all the 6 cups full within 4 days. This shows the passion of our community. I know we are going to see some great matches in the national finals on 13th June. Red Bull Flick is a great platform to showcase your aiming skills. India is known to have players with good aim but they find it difficult to make a team and compete. Red Bull Flick is a great initiative to help such gamers and put them out there.“

CORSAIR has partnered with Red Bull India for the Red Bull Flick 2020. CORSAIR offers a complete range of products to equip gamers, enthusiasts, and esports athletes, including mechanical keyboards, precision gaming mice, wireless headsets, premium PC components, and the CORSAIR ONE fully-integrated gaming PC. Brenda Hsien, Director of APAC Marketing, CORSAIR, said "CORSAIR is proud to be partnered with Red Bull for Red Bull Flick Tournament. The Counter-Strike Global Offensive community in the Indian subcontinent has been growing exponentially lately and we are determined to support it. CORSAIR strives to offer the latest and the best for gamers out there, and these tournaments not only offer a platform for the budding gamers in the country to showcase their talent but also make them aware of the gear CORSAIR has to offer. Ankit ‘V3Nom’ Panth, CORSAIR's long-term sponsored influencer and Red Bull India's first gaming athlete, as the face of this tournament is also encouraging young gamers in the tournament and helping them with his expertise in the eSports scene."

Red Bull Flick 2020 India Rules & Regulations: