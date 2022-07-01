Red Dead Revolver, Rockstar's first Red Dead title, gets Unreal Engine 5 fan remake

A concept trailer from TeaserPlay posted on YouTube on June 24, 2022, has sparked a conversation among fans yearning for an official remake of Red Dead Revolver, which it rightfully deserves as the first game of the series.

The PS2/Xbox 360 era game is somewhat of a forgotten gem. While Red Dead Redemption and its sequel are a significant part of the popular conversation, the same can’t be said about their predecessor. Admittedly, the protagonist of Red Dead Revolver, Red Harlow, is but a long-forgotten protagonist, especially when compared to the likes of John Marston and Arthur Morgan.

Red Dead Revolver footage will make you want an official remake

The concept trailer from TeaserPlay makes extensive use of the latest technology on offer by Unreal Engine 5. With Lumen, Nanite, Screen Space Ray Tracing, and Global Illumination Shader, to name a few, Red Dead Revolver looks absolutely stunning.

Red Harlow and his signature revolver really came alive thanks to the work of TeaserPlay artists, developers, and Unreal Engine 5, of course.

The original game was set in Bear Mountain in the latter part of the 18th century. Although it was not an open-world game, unlike the Red Dead Redemption titles, the small town of Brimstone had its own charm throughout the various levels of the game. The American Wild West setting looks fascinating in the fan trailer as well.

TeaserPlay has released similar concept trailers for remakes made using Unreal Engine 5 over the last few months. GTA 3, GTA: Vice City, GTA: San Andreas, and Red Dead Redemption, all of these games have looked fabulous in the scenes made inside the cutting-edge engine with all-new graphical bells and whistles.

Is it a good idea to expect a proper remake?

Rockstar’s stint with remakes in the recent future, however, does not paint a pretty picture, given what they did with the remastered classic GTA titles (3, Vice City, and San Andreas). The remastered titles were not only incredibly buggy but also showed a lack of effort from the publishers as the visual improvement did not feel substantial. With this track record in mind, even the most optimistic Rockstar fans don’t have high hopes for a Red Dead Revolver remake in the near future.

Rockstar is currently working on GTA 6. However, no one has heard anything about its release window as of now.

