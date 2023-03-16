Redfall's new story trailer showcases new enemy types, plot details, and more

Bethesda and Arkane Studios recently released a new story trailer about Redfall, their upcoming open-world action-adventure game. The footage details the game's overarching plot and revealed some new enemy types that players will encounter while exploring the open world.

The trailer also provides a glimpse at some of the twisted and horrifying areas of the town that players will be able to explore. The game's narrative surrounds the residents of the titular town, the bizarre and unfortunate accident that plunged the town into chaos, and the invading hostile vampires.

While Arkane is mostly known for its immaculate level design and immersive gameplay systems, the studio is also a master at creating worlds and stories that deliver a truly gratifying experience.

Arkane Studios reveals new information on Redfall's narrative

The latest Redfall trailer provides a glimpse at the game's overarching story elements, including how the seemingly ordinary town got engulfed in darkness with blood-obsessed vampires infesting the streets and cutting off the island from the outside world.

The trailer hints at an underlying mystery of what caused the vampiric invasion, with the illusive Aevum Therapeutics seemingly having a big role to play. As they try to survive the onslaught of hostile creatures and crazed cultists, players will be tasked with uncovering the true reason behind the town's downfall at the hands of vampires.

Much like the studio's previous titles, there's plenty more to the story than what meets the eye. The trailer also showcases a few new enemy types, including the vampire gods that may serve as the boss enemy that players go up against as they progress through the story.

Redfall is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2023, especially for fans of Arkane's previous work, including Prey, Deathloop, and Dishonored.

The game is scheduled to be released on May 2, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC. The game will also be available day-one on the Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PCs. Pre-orders for Redfall are already live on Steam, Epic Games Store, and Microsoft Store, with a host of pre-order bonuses on offer, including exclusive weapon skins.

