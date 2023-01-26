Redfall finally gets a release date: Pre-order bonuses, system requirements, and more explored

Arkane Studios Austin's open-world action game, Redfall, finally got a release date during the recently held Xbox and Bethesda Devveloper_Direct. The release date reveal came along with the game's pre-orders going live on both Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC via Steam.

Much like Arkane's previous title, Deathloop, Redfall is developed from the ground up to take advantage of the current-generation console hardware and is coming out exclusively on the Xbox Series consoles and PC. It is also among the very first Bethesda titles to release as Xbox console exclusives, with no clear indication of the title's possible arrival on PlayStation's current-generation system.

Announced back in 2021 during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Redfall is easily one of the most anticipated games of 2023, in part due to it being developed by the very talented studio behind games like Dishonored and Prey (2017). Here is everything players need to know about Redfall's pre-order bonuses, different editions, system requirements, and more.

Arkane Studios' Redfall comes with a pre-order bonus weapon bundle and also a deluxe edition called Bite Back Edition

Redfall is offered in two different editions: a standard $70 edition with just the base game and pre-order bonus pack (for players that pre-purchase the title before release) and a more expensive deluxe edition, which offers a host of in-game items, including character cosmetics, weapon skins, and attachments as well as a Hero Pass.

Here's everything players get with the two different editions of the game:

Standard Edition ($70)

Base game

Pre-order bonus (Vampire Hunter Pack)

Bite Back Edition ($100)

Base game

Pre-order bonus (Vampire Hunter Pack)

Hero Pass (early access to two future Heroes)

Laser Beam Multi-Weapon skin

Tactical Knife Stake weapon attachment

Northern Expedition Devinder outfit

Eyes in the Dark Jacob outfit

War Clothes Layla outfit

Engineer Volunteer Remi outfit

The pre-order bonus, the Vampire Hunter Pack, includes:

Level 2 Unrivaled Grim Tide Shotgun

Polar Vortex Multi-Weapon Skin

Blood Ravager Stake weapon attachment

Alongside the game's release date and pre-order bundles, Bethesda also revealed the PC system requirements for the upcoming open-world action FPS title. However, as of writing this article, the publisher has only revealed the minimum system specifications for the game, which are as follows:

Minimum system requirements

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD RX 580 / NV GTX 1070 / 6 GB VRAM

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 100 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD recommended

The system requirements are pretty much in-line with most current-generation console-exclusive titles, such as the recently released Forspoken by Luminous Productions and the upcoming Dead Space Remake by Motive.

Redfall, unlike Arkane Studios' previous projects, is an open-world shooter with mild horror elements. The game marks the studio's first foray into the open-world genre. However, the developers have confirmed that Redfall is unlike many other modern open-world titles. The game's world is designed as one big level, with multiple pathways and avenues for players to explore.

Harvey Smith (studio director at Arkane Austin) and Ricardo Bare (game director), have confirmed that their upcoming open-world action FPS title will keep the same intricate level design that fans have come to expect from their games. The game will also retain the "freedom of approach," which is a staple of Arkane Studios' game design philosophy.

It remains to be seen if Arkane Austin does end up delivering on the high expectations of fans with Redfall when it releases on May 2, 2023, for Xbox Series X|S, Windows PC (via Steam), and also Xbox Game Pass.

