Redfall complete voice actor and cast list

Redfall is Bethesda’s upcoming first-person shooter game. Developed by Arkane studios, the talented team behind Dishonored and Prey, the title was delayed last year to the first half of 2023. Fans can now rejoice as it has a concrete release date of May 2, 2023, and will be released exclusively for the Xbox Series X/S and PC.

The game features four characters taking on the vampires who have captured the town of Redfall. Jacob Boyer, Devinder Crousley, Remi De La Rosa, and Layla Ellison are the four major protagonists that the players can choose from. The title can be played like a single-player campaign or one can play it as a four-player co-op.

From Yuri Lowenthal to Adriana Isabel: Exploring Redfall's voice actors and cast list

Redfall has drawn many comparisons to the Left for Dead series due to its characters, tone, and setting. However, the game's Creative Director Ricardo Bare suggested that it is more like a spin on the Far Cry series, with story-based elements in it.

Arkane is known for crafting interesting worlds with unique and memorable characters. Players are hoping for the same with this vampire-slaying game. Thankfully, the four key characters have been voiced by some talented actors in the industry.

1) Yuri Lowenthal (Jacob Boyer)

Redfall @playRedfall

beth.games/2Tohbkk Jacob Boyer is an ex-military sharpshooter turned private contractor. Strange happenings on Redfall have left Jacob with a mysterious vampiric eye and a spectral raven that’s never far from his shoulder. Jacob Boyer is an ex-military sharpshooter turned private contractor. Strange happenings on Redfall have left Jacob with a mysterious vampiric eye and a spectral raven that’s never far from his shoulder.beth.games/2Tohbkk https://t.co/GhZmobg7GK

Yuri Lowenthal plays Jacob Boyer in Redfall. The voice actor has been a part of many major projects, the most prominent being Sony PlayStation's Marvel’s Spider-Man. He seamlessly portrayed the role of Peter Parker and Spider-Man, and became a fan-favorite. He even voiced Marth in Nintendo’s recently released turn-based RPG, Fire Emblem Engage.

In Redfall, Jacob Boyer is an ex-military elite sniper expert. He has a mysterious raven spirit accompanying him throughout the game. The character has some ulterior motives and stalks the town of Redfall as part of his special task.

2) Queen Noveen (Layla Ellison)

Redfall @playRedfall



beth.games/3HI9XNb Layla Ellison came to Redfall for a degree in biomedical engineering, but a strange sequence of events during clinical trials for migraines at Aevum Therapeutic left her with superpowers. Layla Ellison came to Redfall for a degree in biomedical engineering, but a strange sequence of events during clinical trials for migraines at Aevum Therapeutic left her with superpowers.beth.games/3HI9XNb https://t.co/gs6pS4mRAM

Layla Ellison has a biomedical engineering background and is played by Queen Noveen. She is quite a prolific voice actor as she has been a part of many games like Legends of Runeterra, and has voiced many pedestrians in Red Dead Redemption 2. She played a major role in The Sinking City, a game based on Cthulhu Mythos by Frogwares.

The character she plays, Layla Ellison, was struggling to pay off her student loans and thus opted for clinical trials. These trials were meant to find a cure for the vampire outbreak, but something went wrong. This has given her mysterious superpowers and players will be able to unleash chaos with her kinetic blasts.

3) Kamal Khan (Devinder Crousley)

Redfall @playRedfall



beth.games/3tTZ45g Author/inventor Devinder "Dev" Crousley was in Redfall to promote his latest book when fate handed him an island overrun with vampires to test his latest gadgets on. Author/inventor Devinder "Dev" Crousley was in Redfall to promote his latest book when fate handed him an island overrun with vampires to test his latest gadgets on.beth.games/3tTZ45g https://t.co/ffOBhp6jTv

Kamal Khan voices Devinder Crousley. He has had varied experiences appearing in many small roles across TV series like Haunting of Bly Manor and even some games like XCOM: Chimera Squad, Fallout 76: Steel Reign, and Destruction AllStars.

Devinder Crousley, nicknamed "Dev," is a quirky character in Redfall. He is kind of an influencer who also happens to be a Cryptozoologist. Dev has been researching mysterious creatures like Sasquatch and Loch Ness Monster. He is a tinkerer and has an interesting self-made arsenal of weapons that players would be keen to use to eradicate vampires.

4) Adriana Isabel (Remi De La Rosa)

Redfall @playRedfall



beth.games/2Tohbkk Remi De La Rosa is a brilliant combat engineer who has spent her life on the frontlines of the world’s disaster zones. With the help of her robot cohort, Bribón, she’s determined to help rescue Redfall’s survivors. Remi De La Rosa is a brilliant combat engineer who has spent her life on the frontlines of the world’s disaster zones. With the help of her robot cohort, Bribón, she’s determined to help rescue Redfall’s survivors.beth.games/2Tohbkk https://t.co/FGaxf8soVK

Adriana Isabel is a relative newcomer to video game voice acting. She has been a part of several short movies and a couple of TV series. Fans will have to wait and see how her portrayal of Remi De La Rosa turns out to be. She did have a small role as Anya in the game Pagan Online.

Remi De La Rosa is also unique in the sense that she is a robotics expert. She also has a bipedal robot companion named Bribon. Players looking to vary up their vampire-slaughter experience can opt to play as Rosa and distract their foes with their friend Bribon.

With Redfall having a set release date, fans are now excited to see how Xbox and Bethesda’s partnership can elevate the console’s first-party lineup. The cherry on the cake is that the game will also be available on Game Pass. This is a very lucrative deal for players as will get to play the title on day one.

