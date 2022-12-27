All titles confirmed for Xbox Game Pass January 2023: Monster Hunter Rise, Persona 4 Golden, Persona 3 Portable, and more

The upcoming year looks quite promising for PC and Xbox Game Pass subscribers. January itself will kick off with the arrival of some popular games. Atlus’ Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are some of the biggest names on the list, along with Capcom’s most recent Monster Hunter title.

Official ATLUS West @Atlus_West



P3P and P4G come to modern platforms on January 19, 2023! The cat is out of the bag – get the scoop on Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden from the Phantom Thieves' super sleuth, Morgana 🕵️P3P and P4G come to modern platforms on January 19, 2023! The cat is out of the bag – get the scoop on Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden from the Phantom Thieves' super sleuth, Morgana 🕵️💎 P3P and P4G come to modern platforms on January 19, 2023! https://t.co/cgwCuvcU1S

Microsoft’s subscription model is a revolutionary platform that allows players to enjoy some of the biggest games for a small monthly fee. Every month, new titles are added to the existing library of games, with a few rotating off the list just to make another appearance at a later date.

Six games coming to Xbox Game Pass in January 2023, titles leaving subscription service yet to be announced

Here are all the games that will make their way to the PC and Xbox Game Pass, along with the date on which they will be made available in Microsoft’s subscription service:

Persona 3 Portable – January 19 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Persona 4 Golden – January 19 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Monster Hunter Rise – January 20 (Console, PC)

Age Of Empires 2: Definitive Edition – January 31 (Console, Cloud)

Inkulinati – January 31 (Console, PC)

Roboquest – January TBA (Console)

These games are the ones that have been confirmed thus far. More will likely be revealed in early January and during the middle of the month.

As mentioned earlier, the two incredibly popular Persona titles are some of the biggest names that will be making their way to the subscription model in the coming year.

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden are among the most-played Megaten games. After Persona 5 and Persona 5 Royale made the franchise incredibly popular, many players will be looking to try out the previous entries in the series.

Monster Hunter Rise, on the other hand, had its massive Sunbreak expansion earlier this year. With more free title updates to go, there is a lot of interest in the RPG, with many in the community looking to finally try the game out.

While some of the games that will be added to the Xbox Game Pass library have been confirmed, the titles that are being rotated out are yet to be announced. Hopefully, that is something the community will get to know early in January.

Poll : 0 votes