Resident Evil Village available on App Store: Requirements, game size, and more

The Resident Evil franchise has brought an incredible pre-Halloween gift for the community, with Resident Evil Village all set to come to the Apple App Store on October 31, 2023. During the iPhone 15 launch event on September 12, 2023, Apple revealed its plan to make some games with console-like performances available for mobile devices. From that list, Capcom’s survival horror title will finally appear in Apple’s digital storefronts this Halloween.

This sequel of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard is not a mobile version but the complete game. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Resident Evil Village on the App Store: Launch date, compatible devices, and more

All compatible devices to play Resident Evil Village on iOS (Image via Apple App Store)

As per current information, iOS users can download and play their favorite survival horror titles on their handheld devices starting October 31, 2023.

In the App Store’s description center, the game has listed compatible devices that can run the title smoothly. Here is the complete list of devices:

iPhones

iPhone 15 Pro

iPhone 15 Pro Max

The section also notes that only devices with iOS 17.0 or later and A17 Pro chip or later can run the game.

iPads

iPad Pro and iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (11-inch, 3rd generation)

iPad Pro and iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (12.9-inch, 5th generation)

iPad Air and iPad Air Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation)

iPad Pro and iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (11-inch, 4th generation)

iPad Pro and iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cellular (12.9-inch, 6th generation)

It is worth noting that you will also need iPadOS 17.0 or later and an M1 chip or later in your device to run the game.

Gameplay of Resident Evil Village (Image via Twitter/Reporter on Duty)

Per available information, the file size for Resident Evil Village is 1.37 GB. There are many achievements to complete in the title. The developer has a special launch offer where you can save up to 60% if you buy the game by November 20, 2023.

The title is free to download, but the main can be played without charges up until a certain point. Thereafter, there will be some in-game purchases, like buying the campaign and other features. Remember that you cannot share the in-app purchases with Family Sharing members, and they can be used only with a unique Apple ID.