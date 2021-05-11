Resident Evil Village ships over 3 million units worldwide in 4 days

Resident Evil Village has cemented itself as one of the best launches for publisher Capcom. The game has already shipped 3 million units in its first four days and has surpassed every other Resident Evil title launch sale so far.

With the standards set by other Resident Evil remakes, expectations for Resident Evil Village were high, and Capcom has delivered in spades.

Resident Evil Village pushes franchise to 100 million units shipped

Released on May 7th, 2021, Resident Evil Village has outperformed every other entry in the franchise by a huge margin.

Here are the sales figures for earlier entries in the Resident Evil franchise and the time frame in which they were achieved:

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Jan 2017) - 2.5 million copies in 4 days

Resident Evil 2 Remake (Jan 2019) - 4 million copies in a month

Resident Evil 3 Remake (April 2020) - 2 million copies in 5 days

A Capcom representative had the following to say regarding Resident Evil Village's impressive sales figures:

"Cumulative sales of the series now exceed 100 million units since the debut of the first installment in 1996. Now, more than 25 years later, the continued support of the passionate fan base around the world makes it the series of Capcom’s flagship games."

With the continued success of the Resident Evil franchise, fans can expect more installments in the future. Whether or not Ethan Winters returns for future releases remains to be seen.

Capcom's investors will likely be pleased by the reception of Resident Evil Village and could potentially double down on the next entry to the franchise.

