Returnal PC update fixes performance issues: full patch notes, bug fixes, and more

Returnal on PC has finally received its first patch since its launch. Developers Housemarque and Climax Studios have been keeping a close eye on the player feedback regarding Returnal's performance as well as stability on PC. The latest patch addressed some of the key issues that many were reportedly facing with the game.

Among the many fixes Housemarque and Climax Studios introduced with the new update are fixes for resolution-related issues with multi-monitor setups, fixes for ultrawide monitors not being detected in the fullscreen window mode, and also a bug fix for players that were unable to link their PlayStation Network (PSN) account with the game due to server time out.

Returnal's new patch is live on the Epic Games Store and Steam, with patch notes being available on the game's Steam page.

Here's a look at the official patch notes for Returnal's latest PC update, including all the bug fixes, performance improvements, and more.

While the update comes packed with some necessary fixes, it is still not the definitive update that rectifies the stuttering issue of the game. It also does not add the highly requested AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 2.0 and DLSS 3. However, Housemarque has promised to bring both as part of a future update for the game.

Here are the official patch notes for Returnal's first PC update:

Fix for rare issue with music stopping during Biome entry

Fix for certain Ultrawide monitor setups not being detected in Full Screen

Fix for incorrectly detecting the Windows resolution on first boot

Fix for grass draw distance on Epic Particle settings

Fix for PSN Sign in time outs

Fix for Benchmark results rounding error

Alongside these fixes, Housemarque has also acknowledged the issues some players are facing with the game's opening cutscene. In very rare cases, they are getting a black screen. According to Housemarque, this can be rectified by keeping Windows up to date, including the VP9 Video Extension that comes bundled with Windows 10 and Windows 11.

Housemarque also stated that the team is hard at work on a fix for the issues some players have reported regarding the game's performance issues and also a fix to correctly display the game at 3840x1600 resolution.

Both the problems are a priority for the next patch, which can be speculated to come out in March, 2023.

While the game is far from a broken release, especially when it comes to PC, Returnal did have a fair few issues relating to uneven performance, stuttering, and other minor technical hiccups. However, if the first update is an indication of the fact that Housemarque and Climax Studios seem determined to bring the title to a pristine and mostly error-free state.

