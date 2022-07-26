Returnal’s Steam listing has been updated with Deck support, hinting at a reveal for the platform soon

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the arrival of Returnal to PC before the game found its way to the Steam Deck. However, if recent findings are anything to go by, then the game is indeed going to be making its way not just to the PC platform but to the handheld gaming device as well.

Earlier in May, a listing with the codename “Oregon” was discovered on SteamDB, which created a lot of confusion amongst gamers as to what it could mean.

However, with certain localization strings, it was later discovered that the codename was referring to Housemarque’s Returnal. To make things even better for the platform's users, it would seem that the shooter might be compatible with Deck as well upon its Steam launch.

This bit of information comes from the findings of a ResetEra user who operates the handle Mocha Joe.

Returnal might be making its way to the Steam Deck with the PC launch

Since the discovery of the codename “Oregon.” there have been updated listings under that name on Steam. Mocha Joe pointed out the following bits of information as well:

8 depot/app changes on 7/11 UTC time

10 depot/app changes in the past 24 hours

6 depot/app changes on 7/9 UTC time

External_ship got an update, the first time in 20 days (this doesn’t happen often, but it’s an interesting coincidence)

Steam deck controller profile

The first speculation surrounding Returnal's eventual entry into PC went afloat last year when there was a huge reported leak of unannounced games on Nvidia’s GeForce Now stream.

The codename was later discovered, along with additional listing updates, which suggests that the title might just be making its way to the Steam Deck as well.

While the discovery did not provide fans with an exact reveal date for the Returnal port, it cemented the fact that the shooter will no longer remain a PlayStation exclusive.

Housemarque’s highly ambitious title was released for the PS5 last April and was an instant hit. Hence, its advent into PC games, like some of the other incredibly popular Sony exclusives like God of War and Spider-Man, almost felt inevitable.

Disclaimer: The developers have released no official information on the same. Hence, players should take this information with a pinch of salt.

