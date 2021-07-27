Riot outlines nerfs for Diana, Lee Sin, and Xin Zhao in League of Legends patch 11.16 preview

The current 11.15 patch is in full flow within League of Legends. Diana is quite a strong jungler, along with Lee Sin and Xin Zhao maintaining their position.

Lee Sin has been extensively strong across various elos, and Xin Zhao provides immense stability within the jungle. This makes the three champions must-picks, even in professional games within League of Legends.

In the ongoing LEC, LCS, and LCK, Lee Sin or Xin Zhao have been either picked or banned, which clearly shows their dominance. Players seem to be frustrated with the current state of the game, as a champion like Xin Zhao can practically turn the match at any moment.

Therefore, in the current patch preview, as presented by the Lead Game Designer Jeevun Sidhu, several nerfs are underway. However, the nerfs for the champions mentioned above are the most substantial, even though there are a few very interesting buffs.

Patch 11.16 Preview is here!



Remember to add 1 extra week to when you'd expect to see this patch hit live (11.15 is 3 weeks). pic.twitter.com/QcAyAHbLRT — Jeevun Sidhu (@JeevunSidhu) July 26, 2021

League of Legends 11.16 patch preview

The changes planned for patch 11.16 of League of Legends are:

Diana, Fiora, Lee, Lulu, Tahm, Xin nerfs are good

Dark seal nerf is VERY good thank god

The buffs scare me though

J4 buffed?? Sivir buffed???? SHACO BUFFED??????

At least they're buffing Fleet Footwork thank god https://t.co/kdG8vz1i8F — jd (@ShitpostOnEarth) July 27, 2021

System nerfs

Dark Seal

System buffs

Fleet Footwork

Redemption

Champion nerfs

Diana

Fiora

Lee Sin

Lulu

Tahm Kench

Xin Zhao

Ziggs

Among the three names already mentioned, Ziggs is also a noteworthy champion to consider. He has been extremely dominant, especially in the bottom lane, and it is no wonder that a nerf is underway.

Lulu has been one of the best supports in the game, with a 51.35% win rate in ranks Master and above.

Champion buffs

Jarvan IV

Jhin

Maokai

Nunu

Shaco

Sivir

Vladimir

Jhin has been quite underwhelming in the current meta since champions like Xayah, Kai’Sa, and Tristana have been highly dominant within the professional scene. Sivir has been out of the meta for quite some time, so her getting a buff might bring a breath of fresh air into the stale bot lane meta.

Champion adjustments

Sona

Sona’s rework was long due within League of Legends, and Riot mentioned this quite a while back. The current rework of Sona is already in PBE and is expected to make her entry with the 11.16 patch update.

