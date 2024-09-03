Risk of Rain developers cancel upcoming title as Valve acquires team

Risk of Rain developers, Hopoo Games, just announced that they are canceling their upcoming game codenamed "Snail" as the team was acquired by Valve. The indie studio has had several bangers under its belt, including Risk of Rain 1 and 2, and Deadbolt. However, it will no longer operate independently as its co-founders and several key team members decided to join Valve to work on upcoming projects together.

The developers of Risk of Rain, Hopoo Games, will be shutting down their studio and their upcoming video game titled "Snail". As announced through the official X handle of Hopoo Games, their co-founders, Duncan and Paul, along with several prominent members of the studio, have left the team and moving forward, will be working with Valve, who are known for their hits such as Half-Life, Counter-Strike, Dota, and more.

Hopoo Games was founded in 2012, and twelve years after its inception, the studio is finally calling it quits.

The team had previous partnerships with the developers of Steam and has been working together for the last decade. However, with the two co-founders and several key members leaving the team, the indie studio, Hopoo Games, will no longer be operational and will be shutting down production, which also means that their upcoming game codenamed "Snail" is canceled.

Here's what they had to say about their upcoming projects:

"We're incredibly grateful to Valve for their partnerships in the last decade and are excited to continue working on their awesome titles. However, this does mean that we are stopping production on our unannounced game, "Snail"."

However, things aren't ending on a sad note for the team. Hopoo Games mentioned that they will continue to make games. However, they will no longer be developed independently and will work alongside Valve to bring these projects and titles to life.

Unfortunately, they haven't discussed the games or projects they will be working on. That said, it is highly likely they will be assisting the team with their upcoming game Deadlock, which many in the community claim to share a lot of similarities with Deadbolt in terms of setting and identical combat mechanisms and gameplay as RoR 2.

