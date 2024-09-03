Valve's early development MOBA shooter Deadlock already being featured in community tournaments

Valve's action game Deadlock didn't take long to gain traction among fans after it was officially put up on Steam. Currently, it is in early development. This means playtesters and select members of the community can play it. However, thanks to Valve's popularity, community tournaments are already up and running for Deadlock.

Popular social media personality Jake Lucky took to X to share a screenshot of a community tournament that they came across. This article further explains how the tournaments took place.

Deadlock gets community tournaments ahead of official release

After much speculation and many leaks, Valve finally announced its MOBA game Deadlock on August 24, 2024. The game soon had a page on Steam, although an official release date has not been announced.

Its Steam page has a notice that says it is currently under development and is limited to experimental gameplay. Players can only play it via friend invites from Valve's playtesters.

Jake Lucky is a popular member of the community and one of many individuals to speak about the game ahead of its showcase on Steam. The social media personality even shared a Twitch link to The Downtown Showdown, which is the tournament players are participating in.

Based on the image shared by Jake Lucky, it appears the tournament had a prize of over $1,500 for the winners. Clearly, Deadlock is picking up the pace even though the game is currently far from release.

Initial leaks showcased a lot of interesting gameplay and many different Deadlock heroes. In the game, players form two teams and battle against each other on a map with multiple lanes.

More community tournaments are likely to follow since the title could take some time to complete development, which means playtests are necessary. The title was originally called Neon Prime and the developers made headlines when they registered for a trademark for the name on October 10, 2022.

However, things remained quiet until a few months ago in 2024. Since it is currently in development, the servers are not fully functional and matches can be made and found throughout the day. Recently, players could only play during the following hours:

Tuesday to Thursday: 8 am to 9 pm Eastern Time

8 am to 9 pm Eastern Time Friday to Monday: 4 am to 9 pm Eastern Time

These are also likely the hours when community tournaments take place. You can check out the official The Downtown Showdown Twitch channel to watch the matches live.

