Rockstar's Bully is coming to iOS and Android following next-gen release

Rockstar Games's critically acclaimed classic, Bully, is set to arrive soon on Android and iOS via the GTA+ subscription service. Anyone with a membership can now venture across the town of Bullworth and engage in various shenanigans at Bullworth Academy. Although the date is yet to be announced, it is big news for those who want to enjoy Jimmy Hopkins' adventure on their mobile devices.

In a recent blog post, Rockstar Games announced that Bully has made its way to the GTA+ subscription service for Grand Theft Auto Online, and anyone with an active membership can download and play the game. The company also declared its plans to bring the epic adventure of Jimmy Hopkins to mobile platforms via this subscription service.

Rockstar Games announces Bully will make its way to Android and iOS devices with the GTA+ service

Expand Tweet

Trending

Rockstar Games has released its cult-classic adventure game on the GTA+ subscription service. The publisher also plans to bring the game to mobile devices, with the announcement stating:

"Bully is now available for GTA+ Members to download on the console platform that coincides with their active GTA+ Membership, and also coming soon for compatible iOS and Android devices."

With an active GTA+ subscription, you can engage in the mischievous shenanigans of Jimmy Hopkins on your preferred platform, but Rockstar has yet to announce details regarding the upcoming mobile versions. Besides the 2006 classic, you can play the following games as a member:

LA Noire

Red Dead Redemption

GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition

GTA: Chinatown Wars

GTA: Liberty City Stories

Rockstar Games may soon announce more details on when the latest addition to the GTA+ services will make its way to mobile devices.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!