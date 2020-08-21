RRQ D2E’s PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

The competitive scene of PUBG Mobile is continuously evolving as the developers don't want to bring the game to a standstill. Some of the professional PUBG Mobile players have garnered a lot of fans over the years, all because of their gameplay and performance in coveted tournaments.

Bawonchi Han, popularly known by his in-game alias RRQ D2E, is a prominent PUBG Mobile player from Thailand. He plays for RRQ Athena, which is one of the best Southeast Asian teams. In this article, we discuss his PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

RRQ D2E's PUBG Mobile ID

His PUBG Mobile ID is 512269986, and his IGN is RRQ | D2E.

His Stats

His stats in Squads

In Season 14 of PUBG Mobile, he has played 179 squad matches and won in 64 of them with a splendid win rate of 35%. RRQ D2E has also racked 931 kills with an excellent K/D ratio of 5.20. He hasn't played any solo or duo matches in the ongoing season and currently sits in the Ace tier.

His tiers in the ongoing season

His Achievements

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2018

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile Star Challenge 2019

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile Club Open - Fall Split: SEA Championship 2019

1st place finish at PUBG Mobile Club Open - Spring Split: SEA Championship 2019

2nd place finish at PUBG Mobile Star Challenge World Cup 2019

3rd place finish at PUBG Mobile World League 2020 - Season 0: East

His in-game settings

You can watch the video given below to view his settings.

His YouTube channel

RRQ D2E posted the first video on his YouTube channel back in October 2018. Since then, he has garnered over 430 thousand subscribers and 28 million views combined.

You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

His Social Media

RRQ D2E is active on Facebook and Instagram.

Instagram: Click Here

Facebook: Click Here