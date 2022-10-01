Rust 1.52 update (October 2022) patch notes, bug fixes, and more revealed

Update 1.52 for Rust Console Edition is now available for download and while it doesn't introduce many significant changes, the latest version brings major bug fixes across gameplay, monuments, UI, and others.

The popular co-op survival video game has become a staple of the genre since its early access debut in 2013. Throughout the next five years, until its 1.0 launch in 2018, the active player base and Facepunch Studios shaped the game into what it is today. Rust made its way to Xbox One and PS4 in 2021.

With that said, let's take a look at the bug fixes in the Rust Console Edition 1.52 update.

Rust Update 1.52 Patch Notes

GAMEPLAY

Fixed a bug that could prevent players from equipping items when swapping an item on the hot bar

Helping a wounded player no longer gets canceled simply by looking away from them

Fixed Kayak texture disappearing after using it for a short time

Improved Sheet Metal building block textures to make it easier to differentiate between the hard and soft side of the building blocks

Fixed an exploit that let players push through gaps between doors and walls

Fixed an exploit where players were able to clip through ceilings using ladders

MONUMENTS

Improved Scientist AI at Oil Rig, Outpost and Bandit Camp monuments. Junkpiles and further improvements to come

Fixed exploits in Launch Site that let players attack from vents and go through walls

Scientists no longer float upwards through the floor of the Cargo Ship like spooky ghost men

Fixed a bug that caused various assets such as wooden crates to appear white

Fixed hostile timer at Outpost and Bandit Camp

UI

Removed backend text from Small Stash UI

Fuel storage UI in Quarry monuments no longer displays backend text

'Death Point' Text UI no longer appears on loading screen when the player rejoins a server after closing the game on the death screen

Improved Death Screen UI loading speed

Fixed ability to zoom/move around the map on the Death Screen

Fixed a bug that prevented the Map from appearing after a player dies while sleeping or logged out of the server

Added missing translations for Large Furnace and Furnace

Fixed misaligned gamertags for Team members

Fixed a Skin Store bug with the purchase prompt that omitted the theme

OTHER CHANGES

Fixed a bug that caused loss of input on 'Play Rust' menu after switching profiles while selecting a server

Fixed a loading phase hang on Refreshing dynamic décor that could occur after logging out of the server while being on the front part of the Cargo Ship

Xbox only - Fixed an issue with controller disconnect that caused unwanted button inputs, skins being bought accidentally

Adjusted in-game exposure to be slightly darker and skin preview exposure to better match mid-day

Skin changes including Tribal Garage Door and Furnace.

Rust is available on Xbox One and PS4, as well as on PC via Steam. Players can jump right in and try out the multiplayer survival title today.

