Ryiino has been banned from Kick and Twitch after he got exposed for soliciting explicit pictures on social media

Ryan "Ryiino" has been banned from Kick after he was revealed to be soliciting explicit pictures on social media. The streamer was accused by the victim on Twitter, with the thread documenting details of all his inappropriate behavior. The news was shared by other Kick content creators such as Girthy Gorrila, who have thanked the platform for making their website a safer place.

The 30-year-old was a partner on Twitch and Kick. Since his highly problematic interactions were brought to light, the social media community has been calling on the platforms to ban him. Both websites are known to ban people for engaging in illegal activities, and the Stake owned-platform got to it first.

Here is what it looks like when users visit his channel on the website. The image reads, "We can't find the page you are looking for." This indicates that the channel has been removed.

After many pointed out that Ryiino still appeared to be partnered on Twitch, it appears that the purple platform has also taken steps against the streamer with this message gracing people when trying to access his channel:

"This channel is currently unavailable due to a violation of Twitch's Community Guidelines or Terms of Service."

"You never know who they really are": Twitter reacts to Ryiino getting banned from Twitch and Kick

The bans come after Ryiino addressed the scandal in his official Discord and apologized for his actions. In the now-deleted message, he revealed that he would be taking a break from streaming to reflect on his life.

fluekichu @fluekichu I'm pretty sure everyone is aware of the whole Ryiino situation at this point, I'm not gonna sit here and fan the flames. But I do want to say I see a lot of people feeling disgusted by the fact that they showed support to him. Don't feel any sort of regret or shame in doing so,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I'm pretty sure everyone is aware of the whole Ryiino situation at this point, I'm not gonna sit here and fan the flames. But I do want to say I see a lot of people feeling disgusted by the fact that they showed support to him. Don't feel any sort of regret or shame in doing so,… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/bqaftFt1S7

Readers should note that the news of the bans has been celebrated by much of the online community, with many pointing out the swift action taken by Kick to be a good way forward. The platform has been suffering from accusations about lacking moderation policies, which they seem to have addressed so far.

Here are some general reactions to the bans:

Clutch Lux 🎮🇨🇦 @ClutchLux early afternoon safety update🛑



has severed partnership with Ryiino and removed him from the platform.



@Youtube removed Ryiino and his channel earlier this morning.



looks to be his only still available streaming service. Let’s keep the pressure on… early afternoon safety update🛑 @Twitch has severed partnership with Ryiino and removed him from the platform.@Youtube removed Ryiino and his channel earlier this morning. @FacebookGaming looks to be his only still available streaming service. Let’s keep the pressure on… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… 🚨early afternoon safety update🛑@Twitch has severed partnership with Ryiino and removed him from the [email protected] removed Ryiino and his channel earlier this morning.@FacebookGaming looks to be his only still available streaming service. Let’s keep the pressure on… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Bree💚 @NowYouSeeBree Ngl this whole ryiino situation should be an eye opener to a lot of people. Be careful who you share and push your community too. You never know who they really are. Ngl this whole ryiino situation should be an eye opener to a lot of people. Be careful who you share and push your community too. You never know who they really are.

redheadvixen | Taylor @redheadv1xen



I did not expect that out of him and I’m just so surprised… also glad to see he was exposed and punished before this happened to anyone else. Such a mf shame.



I’m so sorry that happened to you. You’re brave for saying… I’m in shock over the Ryiino incident…I did not expect that out of him and I’m just so surprised… also glad to see he was exposed and punished before this happened to anyone else. Such a mf shame. @SkipToLauren I’m so sorry that happened to you. You’re brave for saying… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… I’m in shock over the Ryiino incident…I did not expect that out of him and I’m just so surprised… also glad to see he was exposed and punished before this happened to anyone else. Such a mf shame.@SkipToLauren I’m so sorry that happened to you. You’re brave for saying… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

Noble Studios @noblephoenix101 I'm sorry man, but this was too far. Just wow, I'm no longer friends or associated with ryiino in anyway I'm sorry man, but this was too far. Just wow, I'm no longer friends or associated with ryiino in anyway

W1ck3edd @QuietDarkness02 I’m stunned but not too terribly shocked to see that ryiino had done what he did. When it all came out first I removed myself from the discord and stream team. And unfollowed. I didn’t want to believe that someone I originally supported was able to disregard a girls age… I’m stunned but not too terribly shocked to see that ryiino had done what he did. When it all came out first I removed myself from the discord and stream team. And unfollowed. I didn’t want to believe that someone I originally supported was able to disregard a girls age…

At the time of the ban, Ryiino had about 1.5K followers on Kick and over 19K subscribers on Twitch. Both bans appear to be indefinite, so it is unlikely that the streamer will come back to content creation any time soon.

