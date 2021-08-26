Saints Row: The Third free in Epic Games store - How to download and claim your copy

Saints Row: The Third, the 2011 installment in the Saints Row franchise, is hitting the Epic Games Store.

It's one of the most popular installments and a fan favorite, and it can return to the forefront of gaming when players claim their free copy from the store. This will be a remastered version, so all the graphics and other aspects of the game will be updated in this version.

Players can claim their copy from today until September 2. Here's how to do it.

Claiming a free copy of Saints Row: The Third

Players don't have to pay anything to claim a copy, but there are a few steps that need to be followed.

Saints Row The Third Remastered is free on Epic Games Store https://t.co/ge59entP8e pic.twitter.com/7QSyoxnUG6 — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 25, 2021

1) Register an Epic Games account

Players will need to register an account with Epic Games, unless they already have one. Most Fortnite players, which is a lot of players, have one. If not, that can be done here. Fill out all the required information and agree to the terms of service and the account will be registered.

2) Enable 2FA Authentication

Two-factor authentication is something Epic Games recommends to all their account holders. 'Password and Security' from the options that appear on the left-hand side of the account screen has a feature to enable two-factor authentication.

In order to promote 2FA, Epic Games released an emote for Fortnite players who obliged (Image via Epic Games)

3) Download the Epic Games Launcher

Any Epic Games game needs to be downloaded through the launcher. The launcher can be downloaded through Epic Games here.

4) Find and install Saints Row: The Third

Once players have logged into the launcher, they can begin searching for, buying and downloading games as they please. Saints Row: The Third will be free on the launcher for anyone who downloads it. A strong computer is recommended.

To celebrate the announce of the rebooted Saints Row franchise, we're giving away the classic Saints Row: The Third, totally FREE! What're you waiting for?! https://t.co/JBhhbd2SvI pic.twitter.com/erOF61aKKd — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) August 25, 2021

That's it! Once those steps are completed, players can jump back into the world of Saints Row: The Third like it's 2011 all over again.

Edited by R. Elahi