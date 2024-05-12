Saudi eLeague COD Mobile 2024 Major 2: Winners, highlights, and more

Al-Ula emerged victorious in the Saudi eLeague COD Mobile Major 2 after exhibiting their top-notch skills in the event. The team, featuring two players from GodLike’s—SkullGuy and Previal—had a strong showing throughout the tournament. They outplayed Al-Shabab in the Grand Finals by a scoreline of 4-2. SkullGuy was awarded the MVP title for his thumping performances.

The Saudi eLeague COD Mobile Major 2 was held from April 19 to May 11, where 14 clubs collided against each other. It was played in three stages; Online Qualifiers, Online Majors, and Major Finals.

In the initial stage, several clubs fought for the 14 spots in the Online Majors. These 14 teams then contested in the second stage in Single Round Robin format. The top six participants from the Online Majors qualified for the Finale and played in Double Bracket Elimination.

Saudi eLeague COD Mobile 2024 Major 2 overview

Al-Fateh Club, which featured two Indian players Learn and Abhizdada from GodLike Esports, was exceptional in the Online Major stage as they topped the overall table after winning all their 13 matches. Al-Ula Club was ranked second with 12 wins and did their job perfectly there. Al-Shabab and Al-Omran ranked second and third. respectively, in this second phase of the COD Mobile event.

Al-Faraa Club and Al-Okhdood had an average run but finished in the top six in this round. These six best teams reached the Major Finals, while the remaining eight teams faced eliminations from the Saudi eLeague.

Majors Finals results of Saudi eLeague Major 2 (Image via Liquipedia)

In the Major Finals, Al-Faraa looked to be in great form in their initial match against Al-Omran and won it by a scoreline of 3-0. The side lost their rhythm in the next game against Al-Fateh there.

Al-Ula directly played in the Semifinals of the Major Finals and defeated Al-Shabab by a 3-1 scoreline. They then hammered Al-Fateh and obtained their seat in the Grand Finals.

While Al-Shabab were relegated to the Lower Bracket after losing against Al-Ula, the club showcased a much-needed comeback there and clinched their three consecutive matches to reach the Grand Finals.

Al-Ula and Al-Shabab once again met in the ultimate round. However, the former kept up their winning streak and notched up the battle by a 4-2. The club ended this COD Mobile tournament on a strong note and lifted the trophy. The third phase was hosted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.