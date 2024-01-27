"Scary indeed" - Fans left horrified as someone allegedly tries to get Adin Ross' address while seemingly impersonating Kai Cenat

While Adin Ross is certainly a controversial streamer, a recent Kick stream left fans incredibly worried. He received a phone call from someone claiming to be Kai Cenat, who wanted his address to come to hang out at his streaming headquarters. However, it was allegedly someone spoofing Kai Cenat’s phone number and using a voice changer to make it sound like the popular content creator.

This left fans with mixed feelings and emotions. Many were worried about what someone could do with the power of AI, and others were worried about Adin Ross. On the other hand, some felt that it was staged and the Kick streamer was doing it for attention. The clip, shared on the DramaAlert X.com account, certainly got people talking:

Expand Tweet

"Scary indeed"

Adin Ross allegedly dealt with Kai Cenat impersonator, and fans are left terrified

Expand Tweet

A recent Kick stream from Adin Ross had netizens going through a variety of emotions. The streamer had a phone call from someone trying to get Adin's address while allegedly impersonating Kai Cenat. Adin, who seemed shocked by this, inquired further but was met with a tone that the person had hung up:

“You ‘bout to pull up right now?”

(Clip begins at 17:39)

After a moment of silence, Adin Ross would ask his chat if Kai Cenat was trolling him, unsure of what was happening. In the clip, quite a few chatters suggested it was IShowSpeed, but the controversial Kick streamer wasn’t sure what was going on:

“Is he trolling? Kai said that. Hold up. Is he trolling or being for real?”

In the full clip, someone informed Adin that it was an AI. This would lead to Adin Ross calling Kai Cenat to see if it was really him - the Atlanta-based streamer would deny any allegations of calling and trolling Adin.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Quite a few people were worried about the evolution of pranking through the power of AI. Someone who understands how to use AI and spoofing technology can easily pretend to be someone else, as what allegedly happened in this Kick stream.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Many netizens were concerned about the power of AI, with some worrying it will one day “take over the world”. Other replies highlighted a stream where IShowSpeed used Kai Cenat’s AI voice filter.

Some are worried for the Kick streamer, considering he recently alleged that someone had put a bounty on his head. However, it didn’t stop Adin from continuing to stream and create content for his fans.