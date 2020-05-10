Scout Invitational Tournament: Schedule of Quarter Finals Group Stage 2

Source: Scout's Instagram

The list of teams that qualified for the quarter-finals of the Scout Invitational Tournament was released a few days ago by officials. There will be a total of 40 teams who will compete against each other in the second stage of the qualifiers of this PUBG Mobile tournament. Following the list of the teams which qualified, the organisers also released the full schedule for the qualifier stage 2 of the Scout Invitational Tournament.

Scout announced the Scout Invitational Tournament a few weeks ago, where the top 16 teams from 'underdog' qualifiers will compete against 16 PMPL teams in the semi-finals. The top 16 teams from the semi-final stage will move on to the finals. The tournament will be in First Person Perspective (FPP) mode.

Schedule of Scout Invitational Tournament Quarter-Finals: Group Stage 2

Rules of the Tournament (Source: Scout's Discord)

As per sources, the first match of the Scout Invitational Tournament Qualifier Stage 2 will be played on May 11 at approximately 1 PM. The tournament will go on till May 13, and all the four groups A, B, C, and D, will be playing against each other for three consecutive days.

Team List

Group A:

Teams: Invincible, IOI Gaming, Cyba, Esnnox, 7Seas Esports, Team BSUD, Pack Esports, Omen Elite, Reckoning Esports, and Nox Crystal.

Group B:

Teams: Team Anonymous, Champions Legacy, Warzone Elites, Rapture Esports, Maven, R4W Official, No Skills, Team Mayhem, Team Asterix, and Big Secrets.

Group C:

Advertisement

Teams: God's Reign, Blink Esports, Reborn To Avenge, GG Esports, Team Insane, Particle Esports, ORB, INS, NT, and C7S.

Group D:

Teams: Initiative Esports, ATX Esports, Tenet Official, TR1, Force One, Team Vendetta, Blind Esports, Team Ferocious, Not Butchers, and Team Havoc.

Schedule

The full schedule of the Qualifier Stage 2 is as follows:

Day 1 (May 11, 2020)

Groups: A vs B

Map 1: 12:45 PM ID Pass, 1 PM Start

Map 2: 1:45 PM ID Pass, 2 PM Start

Groups: C vs D

Map 1: 2:45 PM ID Pass, 3 PM Start

Map 2: 3:45 PM ID Pass, 4 PM Start

Day 2 (May 12, 2020)

Groups: A vs C

Map 1: 12:45 PM ID Pass, 1 PM Start

Map 2: 1:45 PM ID Pass, 2 PM Start

Groups: B vs D

Map 1: 2:45 PM ID Pass, 3 PM Start

Map 2: 3:45 PM ID Pass, 4 PM Start

Day 3 (May 13, 2020)

Groups: A vs. D

Map 1: 12:45 PM ID Pass, 1 PM Start

Map 2: 1:45 PM ID Pass, 2 PM Start

Groups: B vs. C

Map 1: 2:45 PM ID Pass, 3 PM Start

Map 2: 3:45 PM ID Pass, 4 PM Start

The list of teams will have 16 underdogs (from all across the world) and 16 top teams from the PMPL South Asia region. The list has a lot of new names which most of us have never heard of before, although most teams have participated in the PMIS, the PMCO, and other top competitive tournaments. God's Reign was the first runner-up of PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) 2019.