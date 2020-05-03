Scout Invitational Tournament: Registration process explained
- Simple steps to get a chance to play Scout Invitational Tournament 2020.
- 16 underdog teams will finally make it through to face the invited PMPL teams.
India's best and most competitive PUBG Mobile player Tanmay Singh, a.k.a. ScoutOP, a.k.a. Fnatic Scout has announced the 'Scout Invitational Tournament' for top competitive players in the Indian gaming community. It certainly promises to be a big event.
As the name of the tournament suggests, the Scout Invitational Tournament is only for some invited teams of PMPL along with some underdogs teams from India, which Scout will invite through a basic registration process. Are you aware of the registration process? No? Let's break down the process into a few simple steps.
Scout Invitational Tournament: How to register?
Registration Process of the Scout Invitational Tournament will be on Scout's Discord Channel. Follow thesesimple steps to participate in the event.
~Step 1: Check out Scout's Instagram handle, where he has mentioned the discord link. Or, simply click on the discord link provided here.
Discord Invitational Link: https://discordapp.com/invite/q8RXApB
Discord Channel Link of Scout Official: https://discordapp.com/channels/496221311446548480/640132352424542221
~Step 2: Open the 'announcement' server of the same channel. The registration link will be provided at exactly 4 PM on May 3, 2020. The registration will take around an hour or less.
~Step 3: Follow the steps and guidelines to apply. The registration link won't be available for too long.
About the tournament
We have no clue about how Team Scout will select the underdogs' teams. The format for the Scout Invitational Tournament has been discussed in the announcement server of the discord channel. The structure of the tournament is this:
Total Teams: 32 Teams (16 underdog & 16 PMPL)
Groups: 8 Teams each group (4 groups).
Group Matches:
- A vs. B
- A vs. C
- A vs. D
- B vs. C
- B vs. D
- C vs. D
Finals: Top 16 in overall points move to Finals
Finals 4 matches
Match 1: Erangel
Match 2: Miramar
Match 3: Erangel
Match 4: Miramar
Underdog Format
Total Teams: 200 teams
Groups: 10 groups (20 teams each)
Group Matches: Top 4 qualify [40 teams = 10 each group (A,B,C,D)]
- A vs. B
- A vs. C
- A vs. D
- B vs. C
- B vs. D
- C vs. D
16 Underdogs will move to play against the 16 PMPL teams in the finals.