Scout Invitational Tournament: Registration process explained

Scout Invitational Tournament

India's best and most competitive PUBG Mobile player Tanmay Singh, a.k.a. ScoutOP, a.k.a. Fnatic Scout has announced the 'Scout Invitational Tournament' for top competitive players in the Indian gaming community. It certainly promises to be a big event.

As the name of the tournament suggests, the Scout Invitational Tournament is only for some invited teams of PMPL along with some underdogs teams from India, which Scout will invite through a basic registration process. Are you aware of the registration process? No? Let's break down the process into a few simple steps.

Scout Invitational Tournament: How to register?

Scout Invitational Tournament Registration

Registration Process of the Scout Invitational Tournament will be on Scout's Discord Channel. Follow thesesimple steps to participate in the event.

~Step 1: Check out Scout's Instagram handle, where he has mentioned the discord link. Or, simply click on the discord link provided here.

Discord Invitational Link: https://discordapp.com/invite/q8RXApB

Discord Channel Link of Scout Official: https://discordapp.com/channels/496221311446548480/640132352424542221

~Step 2: Open the 'announcement' server of the same channel. The registration link will be provided at exactly 4 PM on May 3, 2020. The registration will take around an hour or less.

~Step 3: Follow the steps and guidelines to apply. The registration link won't be available for too long.

About the tournament

Rules of the tournament

We have no clue about how Team Scout will select the underdogs' teams. The format for the Scout Invitational Tournament has been discussed in the announcement server of the discord channel. The structure of the tournament is this:

Total Teams: 32 Teams (16 underdog & 16 PMPL)

Groups: 8 Teams each group (4 groups).

Group Matches:

A vs. B A vs. C A vs. D B vs. C B vs. D C vs. D

Finals: Top 16 in overall points move to Finals

Finals 4 matches

Match 1: Erangel

Match 2: Miramar

Match 3: Erangel

Match 4: Miramar

Underdog Format

Total Teams: 200 teams

Groups: 10 groups (20 teams each)

Group Matches: Top 4 qualify [40 teams = 10 each group (A,B,C,D)]

A vs. B A vs. C A vs. D B vs. C B vs. D C vs. D

16 Underdogs will move to play against the 16 PMPL teams in the finals.