Scout's YouTube channel hacked, YouTube looking into the matter

Tanmay 'Scout' Singh is an Indian content creator and former professional PUBG Mobile player for Team Fnatic. He has over three million subscribers on YouTube, where he streams games like Free Fire, Among Us, and more.

But earlier today, Scout put out a tweet where he revealed that his YouTube channel had been hacked. Here is the post:

Scout's YouTube channel hacked

Urvesh, who is the video editor for Scout, has revealed that they have lost all the access to the latter's account. Even the recovery mail has been removed from it.

Access to the account lost (Image Credits: Urvesh)

For now, no harm has been done by hackers to Scout's YouTube channel, and he has urged the video streaming giant to help in getting back his account. The pro had also asked his fans to retweet his Twitter post to get the matter noticed by officials at YouTube.

Meanwhile, Animesh Aggarwal, aka 8bitThug, also responded that they have already started the recovery process.

We are working on recovery process Janta ! — ANIMESH AGARWAL (@8bit_thug) September 26, 2020

Advertisement

YouTube's response

YouTube also quickly responded to Scout's tweet and sent him a direct message to solve the issue as soon as possible. Here's what the company's social media team replied on Twitter:

Sorry to hear this – we're sending a DM, look out for that. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) September 26, 2020

Furthermore, they have also asked him to share his email address to aid in their investigation into the matter.

Hi again – for us to look into this further, mind sharing a Gmail/G Suite email address that you have access to? Keep us posted. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) September 26, 2020

Since YouTube has responded, Scout should get his channel back soon.

Also read: Scout PUBG Mobile ID, stats, K/D ratio, setup, and more