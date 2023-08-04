Sea of Thieves 2.8.4.1 patch notes revealed: The Journey to Mêlée Island fix, performance tweaks, and more

Sea of Thieves received a quick hotfix aimed to address several issues pertaining to gameplay and various other mechanics. Patch 2.8.4.1 was made live on August 3 after the servers went offline for a few hours. Fixes include the recently introduced The Journey to Melee Island, the PvP mechanic, performance and stability, and more.

With patch 2.8.4.1 coming online, pirates will no longer get Emissary Grade progression after bringing Red Herrings on their vessels. Furthermore, previously earned Allegiances will now be shown correctly, with Rare stating that it was merely a visual glitch.

The latest hotfix also tweaks the performance and stability of the sea-faring title to make it easier to run on lower-spec hardware. Without further ado, read on to find out about the official patch notes for the latest update.

Sea of Thieves official patch notes for update 2.8.4.1

The official patch notes for Sea of Thieves update 2.8.4.1 are as follows:

Fixed Issues

‘The Journey to Mêlée Island’

Players will no longer receive Emissary Grade progression when placing Red Herrings on board their ship.

Battle for the Sea of Thieves

Players will now see their previously earned Allegiance at the correct level. This issue was purely visual, and no Allegiance earned has been lost.

Text and Localisation

Improvements have been made to localisation for those playing through Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island in languages other than English.

Performance and Stability

Improved client stability for lower-spec hardware across general gameplay to reduce scenarios where players may exit the game unexpectedly.

Download size:

Xbox Series X: 5.51 GB

Xbox Series S: 3.67 GB

Xbox One X: 5.51 GB

Xbox One: 3.67 GB

Microsoft Store: 5 GB

Steam: 5.19 GB

Explore part of Mêlée Island to investigate how, against all logic and reason, mighty pirate Guybrush Threepwood has risen to a position of power in this brand new, hilarious Tall Tale. Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island - 'The Journey to Mêlée Island' is available now!Explore part of Mêlée Island to investigate how, against all logic and reason, mighty pirate Guybrush Threepwood has risen to a position of power in this brand new, hilarious Tall Tale. pic.twitter.com/Du7yYFpGR7

The game recently received the major free DLC update, The Legend of Monkey Island. Accompanied by a variety of cosmetics and fresh stuff to unlock, it brought a new Tall Tale, The Journey to Melee Island, for players to dive into and complete.

Rare has promised two more Tall Tales that are set to arrive soon to round off The Legend of Monkey Island. The latest DLC brings iconic characters into the mix, like Guybrush Threepwood. The Mighty Pirate Attire is also available with the occasion at the Pirate Emporium.