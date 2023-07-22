Sea of Thieves The Journey to Melee Island walkthrough (The Legend of Monkey Island Tall Tale 1)

Since the initial release of the showcase video, a lot of people were asking questions about the crossover of Sea of Thieves with The Monkey Island. Given the age of the latter, players were not sure what it had in store for them. Well, the crossover is finally here, and The Legend of Monkey Island will be a ride down memory lane for those familiar with the original franchise.

The Legend of Monkey Island comprises three Tall Tales that will become available to players over three months, one every month, as permanent additions to the game.

In this article, we will guide you through all the Commendations in this chapter of Sea of Thieves and also tell you about hidden money locations, Memoir Spots, and two unique skins for your ship.

All the Commendations in Sea of Thieves The Journey to Melee Island

You can find all the Commendations here (Image via Rare)

There are sixteen Commendations in The Journey to Melee Island Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves. You will come across all of them when you open the Pirate Log. Here is the complete list:

Hired Help Delayed in Transit Prison Break Save the Clock Tower House Call The Journey to Melee Island Pop Up Pirates In Good Company Elected Legend Groggy Dog Story A Guided Tour Melee Island Historian Memoirs of a Legend Vol. 1 Melee Island Investigator Legend of Monkey Island Figurines Melee by Moonlight

We will go through the Commendations in an order that you will find most efficient when completing this Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves:

Before we start, here is a brief overview of everything we need to do to complete the The Journey to Melee Island Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves:

Take a seat in Scumm Bar. Interact with the Governor’s re-election poster. Talk to Spiffy the dog. Complete the first memoir (We will elaborate on how to complete all ten memoirs shortly). Speak to the chef to buy his uniform. Talk to Lookout to collect more money. Cook in the Chef’s kitchen. Feed the meat to the poodles. Collect the Clock Tower key. Fix the clock. Buy gunpowder fuses to free prisoners. Retrieve the crate from the shallow sea and offer it to the person selling toys on the street. Buy the Monkey Toy and offer it to Spiffy. Replace the skull in Scumm Bar with the coconut from the prison. Take the skull to ten scenic locations before attaching it to the skeleton. Collect money in the mansion. Purchase a history book. Use root beer to kill ten enemies Talk to Spiffy after buying the history book

How to complete The Journey to Melee Island Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves

Take your ship and travel through the portal. (Image via Rare)

The first thing you need to do is locate Captain Capsize’s camp. It will be close to the place where you began The Disney Pirates mission in Sea of Thieves. That said, if you choose the “The Monkey Island” option in the main menu, you will spawn directly in front of her.

You will find a book lying in her tavern. Interact with it to vote for the Tall Tale, after which you will be greeted by a cut scene and a green portal. Take your ship and go through the portal.

Once you dock your vehicle, the first thing that you need to do is collect money from your surroundings. You will have to check every crate and barrel for hidden pouches of money. This will help you build up your in-game balance. You will need to buy a few things to complete a few of the Commendations, so grab every coin you come across. You will be dealing with “Pieces o’ Eight.”

Enter the Scumm Bar and interact with the NPCs

The Scumm Bar is the most important location in this Tall Tale. (Image via Rare)

Upon entering the Scumm Bar, the first thing you would want to do is “Take a Seat” in one of the chairs. This will complete the first Commendation in this Tall Tale of Sea of Thieves.

Interact with the Governor’s Poster

Interact with the Governor's poster. (Image via Rare)

Immediately after this, you will find a poster for the re-election of Governor Guybrush. Interact with this poster to complete the ninth Commendation.

Talk to Spiffy the dog

You will have to interact six times with Spiffy. (Image via Rare)

After that, talk to Spiffy, the dog with a bone in its mouth. You will need this bone for one of the Commendations. Interact with Spiffy six times. The first time you interact with Spiffy, you can choose four different dialogues. For the remaining two, you will have to come back after doing some of the other tasks on Monkey Island.

Completing the first memoir in The Journey to Melee Island of Sea of Thieves

Memoir 1 of 10 in The Journey to Melee Island. (Image via Rare)

After interacting four times with Spiffy, turn around and sit on the stool next to the wall. This will trigger a cut scene where you will see Guybrush talking and mark the completion of the first memoir.

Interact with the Scumm Bar Chef

You can find all your missions in the Pirate Log. (Image via Rare)

After completing the first memoir, make your way into the kitchen and talk to the chef. Ask him for a job by selecting “I’m looking for work.” This will allow you to buy the Chef’s uniform, which is important for completing all the Commendations in this Tall Tale of Sea of Thieves.

Completing the second memoir in The Journey to Melee Island of Sea of Thieves

Memoir 2 of 10 in The Journey to Melee Island (Image via Rare)

Right outside the Scumm Bar, you will find a boat. Interact with the barrel kept next to it and have a seat. This will complete the second memoir. Completing all the memoirs is important as it is one of the Commendations in this Tall Tale.

Completing the third memoir in The Journey to Melee Island of Sea of Thieves

Memoir 3 of 10 in The Journey to Melee Island (Image via Rare)

Make your way past the above boat, and you will soon reach a broken boat with some crates next to it. You have to sit on it and listen to what Guybrush has to say. This will complete the third memoir.

Take to the Lookout on the hilltop

You will have to come on top of this hill twice. (Image via Rare)

Find your way to the tallest hill nearby to talk to the Lookout. You need to steal his money pouch to buy an item later in the game. Tell the Lookout that there is a ship approaching the island. This will make him turn around to have a look, and you should take the opportunity to steal the money pouch kept on the wall.

Completing the fourth memoir in The Journey to Melee Island of Sea of Thieves

Memoir 4 of 10 in The Journey to Melee Island. (Image via Rare)

Make your way into town after exiting Scumm Bar. Remember to collect money from all the chests and barrels. Once you come across the Street Vendor, go to the crates on the left side and sit on them to complete the fourth memoir.

Completing the fifth memoir in The Journey to Melee Island of Sea of Thieves

Memoir 5 of 10 in The Journey to Melee Island (Image via Rare)

Walk forward, and you will come across a litter of puppies as you pass under the Clock Tower. Sit on the barrel next to them to complete the fifth memoir.

Completing the sixth memoir in The Journey to Melee Island of Sea of Thieves

Memoir 6 of 10 in The Journey to Melee Island. (Image via Rare)

Inspect the church next to the area of the fifth memoir to collect the money kept on the benches and the shelves. After sweeping the church, make your way to the prison nearby and sit on the stool to complete the sixth memoir.

Completing the seventh memoir in The Journey to Melee Island of Sea of Thieves

Memoir 7 of 10 in The Journey to Melee Island (Image via Rare)

After leaving the prison, you will have to go to a shop and buy the Chef’s uniform. As you enter the shop, you will see a stool. Sit on it to complete the seventh memoir. After that, interact with the shopkeeper to buy the uniform you will need to cook in the Scumm Bar kitchen.

Feed the litter of Piranha Poodles near the church

You can catch only one Red Herring. (Image via Rare)

After changing into the Chef’s uniform, you will have to return to Scumm Bar and prepare a Red Herring for the puppies you crossed earlier during your fifth memoir. You will need to add the following things to the pot kept in the oven:

Leak

Root Beer Sprinkles

Onion

Caniche Mordant Flower

Hunk o’ Meat

You will find all these ingredients in the kitchen. Then, grab the Kitchen Door Key and open the door to catch a Red Herring.

When you finish cooking the meat, take it to the puppies next to the church. This will trigger a cut scene where the glowing skeleton NPC will get shredded to pieces. He will leave behind a pair of Gunpowder Gummies. Pick them up as you will need them to blow up some prison doors.

Steal the Clock Tower Key from the Scumm Bar

Get them drunk to steal the key and their money. (Image via Rare)

For this part of the quest, you will have to get one person drunk in the Scumm Bar. Make your way back to the bar and serve Extra-Potent Grog to one of the NPCs three times. This will knock him out cold, and you can then steal the Clock Tower Key from him.

While you are here, you can also get the other NPCs drunk to steal their money. Accumulating money is one of the most important things to do in this Tall Tale of Sea of Thieves.

Fix the Clock Tower

Set the clock to midnight after fixing it. (Image via Rare)

Once you reach the Clock Tower, you will have to open two doors with the key that you obtained. Make your way to the top where you have to fix the clock by removing a skeleton arm that is jamming the mechanism.

After that, use the wheel to set the time to midnight. Once the time is set correctly, the wheel will automatically push you back. You can then grab the skeleton arm and leave the Clock Tower.

Completing the eighth memoir in The Journey to Melee Island of Sea of Thieves

Memoir 8 of 10 in The Journey to Melee Island. (Image via Rare)

Take the skeletal arm back to the body of the glowing skeleton NPC, that is where the puppies were located, and attach it to the remains. Go back to the Clock Tower and climb to the top of the roof of the house opposite the church. Sit here to complete the eighth memoir in this Tall Tale of Sea of Thieves.

Free Otis, the prisoner with the gunpowder gummies

Otis will give you Captain Coco. (Image via Rare)

Now, you have to go to the shop and buy gunpowder fuses so you can blow up the “gummed-up locks” in the prison. When in the prison, connect the fuses to the doors, equip your lantern, and “ignite the Gunpowder Fuses.” This will blow up the two prison doors.

Collect the Left Skeletal Arm from the right cell and attach it to the skeleton near the puppies. Return to the prison from here and make sure to keep the coconut, Captain Coco, somewhere safe in the prison as you will have to come back to this. For now, pick up the “Claw Hammer” from the round table inside the prison and go back to the port where you docked your ship.

Deliver the Crate of Important Goods to the Street Merchant

Use the hammer from the prison to break the crate. (Image via Rare)

Once you are at the port, use the pulley to pull out a cargo crate from the shallow sea. Use the hammer to pry open the crate and take the Crate of Important Goods back to the Street Merchant you had seen near the Clock Tower. You can then have access to the things that he is selling.

You will have to purchase the Cute Monkey Toy with 60 Pieces o’ Eight and take it back to the Scumm Bar to give to Spiffy.

Give the Monkey Toy to Spiffy in exchange for the Femur Bone in its mouth

The Femur Bone from Spiffy can be attached to the skeleton. (Image via Rare)

Once you are back in the bar, head over to Spiffy and offer it the Monkey. This will give you access to the bone in its mouth that you can then take back to the skeleton near the puppies.

After taking the bone, talk to the dog and finish one of the two remaining interactions from an earlier encounter. Once you’re done talking to Spiffy, take the Femur Bone back to the skeleton and attach it.

Replace the talking skull Murray with Captain Coco, the coconut, inside Scumm Bar

You will have to take Murray to ten scenic locations in Sea of Thieves. (Image via Rare)

Go back to the prison where you had left the coconut you obtained from Otis, the prisoner. Take Captain Coco back to Scumm Bar and replace it with Murray, the talking skull. Once you have Murray in your hand, take him to 9 different locations before and then attach him to the skeletal body of the dead NPC.

Completing the ninth and tenth memoirs in The Journey to Melee Island of Sea of Thieves

Memoirs 9 and 10 of 10 in The Journey to Melee Island. (Image via Rare)

After completing the skeletal remains, make your way to the mansion. Here, you will find a crate that you have to sit on to complete the ninth memoir in this Tall Tale of Sea of Thieves.

Then, go inside the mansion and sit on the chair in front to complete the tenth and final memoir. This will complete the Memoirs of a Legend Vol. I Commendation. Search the mansion thoroughly afterward and loot as much money as you can. The next task will burn a hole in your pocket.

While you are at the mansion, also make sure to grab a bottle of root beer from a chest in the bedroom. You will need this to kill ten skeletal enemies for one of the Commendations.

Kill ten enemies with root beer and visit Corina’s voodoo shop

Talking to Corina will end your current run in this Tall Tale of Sea of Thieves. (Image via Rare)

As soon as you leave the mansion with the bottle of root beer in your hand, you will be greeted by a group of dead pirates. Use the root beer to kill these enemies, and you will complete a Commendation associated with it.

Once you defeat the ten enemies, make your way to the voodoo shop where you will find a cauldron. Drop the root beer bottle into it, and you will then be greeted by Corina. Do not interact with her yet as you still have a couple of Commendations left.

Buy the History Book and talk to Spiffy

This is the last mission in the city of this Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves. (Image via Rare)

After you leave the voodoo shop, go left and you will meet the Street Merchant. Buy the History book from him and make your way back to Scumm Bar. Here, you will have to talk to Spiffy to complete your sixth interaction with the dog. This will complete all the Commendations in The Journey to Melee Island of Sea of Thieves.