5 MMORPGs to play if you like Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is a unique pirate-themed game that offers a vast world for exploration. You can embark on any voyage across the sea and role-play as a pirate solo or delve into it with your friends. It has evolved into an expansive game that offers much content to partake in along with robust ship sailing and combat mechanics. There are very few games that offer an exactly identical experience.

Fortunately, the MMORPGs that you can try out from this list contain some aspects that will deliver a robust experience pertaining to ship sailing, exploration, or combat. Some titles even provide context in the form of lore along with a vast open world for exploration.

Disclaimer: This listicle is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

Which are five great MMORPGs to play if you like Sea of Thieves?

1) Atlas

If you are a Sea of Thieves fan, then you will have a great time in Atlas. This game was developed by the makers of Ark: Survival Evolved. You must note that the game is still in early access thus, you might face some bugs and glitches in your playthrough.

That said, Atlas is one of the rare games that will deliver a similar experience to Sea of Thieves. Its prime highlight is the freedom to create your own pirate ship. You have the provision to build various ships ranging from small rafts to mammoth galleons.

You can even embark on a voyage to discover interesting islands and loot settlements that you encounter along the way. You must be on guard as you are liable to run across other players, which leads to nerve-racking naval battles.

2) Valheim

Valheim is a Viking-themed survival game that is unique in its own right. It offers a robust sandbox for exploration comprising varied biomes with different climatic conditions.

Despite being a survival game, it offers the ability to build a bunch of ship types. You can use a raft, the basic type of boat robust enough to survive the oceans. You can also resort to sturdier boat types like longships and karve.

While the game does not feature a pirate theme, it resembles the experience of Sea of Thieves in the form of ship sailing, farming for resources along with a great combat system. You can even refer to this article highlighting the ten best tips for beginners.

3) Blackwake

If you are on the lookout for a game solely focused on naval combat similar to Sea of Thieves, then Blackwake can be worth checking out. This game is presented in first person, and there are no survival elements to tackle.

Your prime objective is to team up with other players in an effort to defeat enemy vessels. Along with shooting cannons at the opponents, you must also focus on repairing your own ship and reloading cannons.

Team Deathmatch, Capture the Booty, and Siege are the three primary game modes you can participate in. You can expect to deal with ships of varying sizes, and the game even features some day/night variations along with a few weather conditions. It must be noted that this game has a small player base, but you can still have fun in all its modes.

4) World of Warships

World of Warships is a top-tier naval combat game boasting over 600 unique ships that can be used in various battles. While this is not a pirate-themed game akin to Sea of Thieves, you get to experience in-depth naval warfare.

Its free-to-play nature is another reason you can try out World of Warships. You can choose from ship types that vary according to the nations they belong to. Furthermore, there are five distinct classes of ships Destroyers, Cruisers, Aircraft Carriers, Submarines, and Battleships.

You can delve into the game solo to employ your desired tactics to sink enemy ships. Alternatively, you can partner with like-minded players to launch an all-out assault on enemy crews.

5) Black Desert Online

While Black Desert Online does not focus on pirates, you can leverage the robust sailing mechanics present in the game. There are many ship types in this MMORPG that warrant trying out this game.

If you admire sailing ships akin to Sea of Thieves and partake in some sea exploration elements, then you can have a great time in Black Desert Online. Each ship has different durability for example, rowboats and rafts are the least durable, whereas a Galleon is much tougher.

One must note that ships and sailing are just one small part of the extensive experience, as Black Desert Online is a content-rich MMORPG. You can partake in quests, farm for myriad resources, or explore its vibrant world. Furthermore, the game also witnessed a staggering surge in its player base.

Sea of Thieves is a unique experience, and you can play the games on this list to encounter some of its elements individually. There are many great MMORPGs you can delve into if you are looking for immersive storylines.