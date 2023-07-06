All ship types in Sea of Thieves, ranked

In Sea of Thieves, ships are the primary means of transportation. With the help of these reliable vessels, players can explore the wide open sea, go off on fascinating missions, and fight spectacular ship-to-ship battles with other crews. Ships are the lifeline for players, offering both adventure and the means to conquer the vast and treacherous waters of the game.

No two ship crews are the same, and Sea of Thieves features different types to cater to these differences. Each ship has its own purpose and characteristics that accommodate the playstyles of various crew sizes and players.

When acquiring a ship in Sea of Thieves, it is important to look at some key factors. These include crew size, crew objectives, crew coordination, maneuverability, and speed.

All the available ship types in the Sea of Thieves are ranked below based on several factors.

Note: This ranking is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking all ship types in Sea of Thieves

3) Sloop

The Sloop is the smallest ship in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

The Sloop is a common choice for solitary players or two-pirate crews. It is a ship favored by smaller crews due to its high maneuverability and ease of operation.

Due to the Sloop's excellent maneuverability, sharp navigation and fast turns are possible. In confined places and narrow channels, its smaller size and reduced weight make it simpler to manage.

The Sloop frequently outperforms larger ships in terms of speed, thanks to its reduced weight. This is especially useful in escaping from more powerful enemies or getting to your objective quickly. It is also easier to maintain, making it perfect for small crews.

However, compared to larger ships, the Sloop has fewer weapons and less firepower. This puts it at a disadvantage in direct combat against crews with more members. It also has little room for supplies and treasure storage.

2) Brigantine

The Brigantine is a mid-size ship in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

A medium-sized ship with enough room for up to three crew members, the Brigantine is commonly regarded as the safe bet among ships. It strikes a balance between the bigger Galleon and the smaller Sloop, making it a great option for those who want to cruise with a few extra friends while still having a small enough crew.

A little bigger than the Sloop, the Brigantine provides a solid compromise between firepower, mobility, and speed. It can still maneuver past obstacles and make fast turns, despite not being as agile as the Sloop. It also features four cannons, making it more powerful.

The Brigantine offers more room for supplies, riches, and loot. This frees up crews from having to worry too much about running out of resources when they set out on longer excursions and undertake more challenging objectives.

1) Galleon

The Galleon is the largest ship type in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

With a capacity for up to four crew members, the Galleon is the largest ship in Sea of Thieves. Compared to the little Sloop and the medium-sized Brigantine, it offers a different gaming experience.

The Galleon has an extensive artillery arsenal, giving it a potent firepower. For broadside firepower during ship-to-ship combat, it has four sets of cannons on each side. Thanks to its increased durability, it is more resilient and more resistant to damage and sinking, making it a dependable option for extended journeys and battles.

The Galleon also has the largest storage space for treasure and supplies. This makes it useful for lengthy trips and journeys that call for storing supplies.

However, sailing with the Galleon is not an easy feat. It is a team-based activity that requires effective coordination and communication.

This ship is the perfect option for players who like a more difficult and cooperative gameplay environment where effective cooperation and communication are crucial for success.

These are all the ship types available in Sea of Thieves. Each ship has its own share of advantages, and it's important to weigh several factors when choosing one for your crew.

A successful and exciting expedition on the high seas of the game depends on your selection of the appropriate ship type for your crew and playstyle.

