Sea of Thieves guide: All types of loot, where to find them, and more

Sea of Thieves offers you a wonderful opportunity to fulfil your dreams of becoming Captain Jack Sparrow. You play as a pirate who explores the open sea, engaging in naval battles while gathering valuable loot. There are a wide array of treasures that you can get you hands on. From a simple chicken to an extremely valuable Emissary flag, everything fetches you money in Sea of Thieves if you sell it to the right faction.

Now, there are seven trading factions that will be willing to buy the spoils that you hoard. They are particular about what they want. If you offer them something they don’t desire, chances are that you will not be able to sell that item or that you will not get paid the full amount that you deserve for it.

In this article, we will walk you through all the treasure in Sea of Thieves and where you can find it. We will also tell you which trading company will pay you the most for each, so you do not get scammed.

All types of loot in Sea of Thieves, their locations, and how much they are worth

There are a total of 88 loot items that you can find in the game. We have grouped all of them on the basis of which trading company pays the most in Sea of Thieves.

There are seven trading companies in Sea of Thieves, and they are as follows:

Gold Hoarders

Order of Souls

Merchant Alliance

Reaper’s Bones

The Hunter’s Call

Athena’s Fortune

Bilge Rats

The following loot items are accepted by the Gold Hoarders

1) Captain’s Chest

Type: Standard Treasure

Location: You can come across these chests on any island.

Valuation: 500-1000 gold

2) Castaway’s Chest

Type: Standard Treasure

Location: You can come across these chests on any island or in the ocean.

Valuation: 50–150 gold

3) Marauder’s Chest

Type: Standard Treasure

Location: You can come across these chests on any island.

Valuation: 250-550 gold

4) Seafarer’s Chest

Type: Standard Treasure

Location: You can come across these chests on any island.

Valuation: 100–300 gold

5) Chest of Rage

Type: Cursed chest

Location: You can come across these on any island.

Valuation: 2500–4000 gold

6) Chest of Sorrow

Type: Cursed Chest

Location: You can come across these on any island.

Valuation: 2500–4000 gold

7) Chest of a Thousand Grogs

Type: Cursed Chest

Location: You can come across these on any island.

Valuation: 2000–3000 gold

8) Chest of Ancient Tributes

Type: Standard Chest

Location: You can come across these in the Gold Hoarder’s Treasure Vault.

Valuation: 3000–4000 gold

9) Chest of Damned

Type: Standard Chest

Location: You can come across these during Ghost Fleet world Events on Ghost Captain ships.

Valuation: 1000–2000 gold

10) Skeleton Captain’s Chest

Type: StandardChest

Location: You can come across these on Skeleton Ships.

Valuation: 1000–1500 gold

11) Stronghold Chest

Type: Standard Chest

Location: You can come across these in the Fortress Vaults.

Valuation: 1000–3000 gold

12) Bronze Artifacts

Type: Artifacts

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 50–150 gold

13) Silver Artifacts

Type: Artifacts

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 150–300 gold

14) Gold Artifacts

Type: Artifacts

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 300-500 gold

15) Bejeweled (literally) Artifacts

Type: Artifacts

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 500-1000 gold

16) Devil's Roar Artifacts

Type: Artifacts

Location: You can come across these at the Devil’s Roar.

Valuation: 100–2000 gold

17) Gold Treasure Vault Key

Type: Vault Key

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 3000–4000 gold

18) Silver Treasure Vault Key

Type: Vault Key

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 2000–2500 gold

19) Stone Treasure Vault Key

Type: Vault Key

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 1000–1500 gold

20) Emerald Mermaid Gem

Type: Mermaid Gem

Location: You will get these upon destroying a Mermaid Statue.

Valuation: 1000 gold

21) Ruby Mermaid Gem

Type: Mermaid Gem

Location: You will get these upon destroying a Mermaid Statue.

Valuation: 2000 gold

22) Sapphire Mermaid Gem

Type: Mermaid Gem

Location: You will get these upon destroying a Mermaid Statue.

Valuation: 1000 gold

The following loot items are accepted by The Hunter’s Call

1) Animal Meat

Type: Food

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 45 gold if you cook it properly.

2) Kraken or Megalodon Meat

Type: Food

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 450 gold if you cook it properly.

2) Fish

Type: Food

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 100–2000 gold Depending on its rarity and how well you cook it,

3) Treacherous Plunder

Type: Miscellaneous

Location: You can come across these while you fish without any bait.

Valuation: 10 gold

The following loot items are accepted by the Order of Souls

1) Disgraced Bounty Skull

Type: Skull

Location: You can come across these when you defeat skeletons.

Valuation: 100 gold

2) Foul Bounty Skull

Type: Skull

Location: You can come across these when you defeat skeletons.

Valuation: 100 gold

3) Hateful Bounty Skull

Type: Skull

Location: You can come across these when you defeat Skeleton Captains.

Valuation: 500 gold

4) Villainous Bounty Skull

Type: Skull

Location: You can come across these when you defeat Skeleton Captains.

Valuation: 500–1500 gold

5) Ashen Skulls

Type: Ashen Skull

Location: You can come across these when you defeat Ashen skeletons.

Valuation: 500–2000 gold

6) Captain Skull of the Damned

Type: Ghost Skull

Location: You can come across these when you defeat Ghost Skeleton Captains.

Valuation: 1500–2000 gold

7) Skull of the Damned

Type: Ghost Skull

Location: You can come across these when you defeat skeletons.

Valuation: 1000–2000 gold

8) Ashen Winds Skull

Type: Ashen Skull

Location: You can come across these when you defeat the Ashen Lord.

Valuation: 5000 gold

9) Gold Hoarder’s Skull

Type: Skull

Location: You can come across these when you defeat the Gold Hoarders.

Valuation: 10,000 gold

10) Skeleton Captain’s Skull

Type: Skull

Location: You can come across these when you defeat the Skeleton Ship Captains.

Valuation: 500–2500 gold

11) Stronghold Skull

Type: Skull

Location: You can come across these inside the Fortress Vaults.

Valuation: 1500–5000 gold

The following loot items are accepted by the Merchant Alliance

1) Chicken

Type: Animal

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves, especially on Chicken Islands.

Valuation: 10–200 gold

2) Pig

Type: Animal

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves, especially at Outposts.

Valuation: 10–200 gold

3) Snake

Type: Animal

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 10–200 gold

4) Gunpowder Barrel

Type: Explosive

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 10–200 gold

5) Stronghold Gunpowder Barrel

Type: Explosive

Location: You can come across these in Stronghold.

Valuation: 2500–7500 gold

6) Fruit Crate

Type: Resource

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 500-1000 gold

7) Cannonball Crate

Type: Resource

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 500-1000 gold

8) Wood Crate

Type: Resource

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 500-1000 gold

9) Cannonball Crate of Damned

Type: Resource

Location: You can come across these aboard Ghost Ships.

Valuation: 1000 gold

10) Storage Crate of Damned

Type: Resource

Location: You can come across these aboard Ghost Ships.

Valuation: 1000 gold

11) Ammo Crate

Type: Resource

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 250 gold

12) Firebomb Crate

Type: Resource

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 1000–2000 gold

13) Ashes of the Damned

Type: Trade Good

Location: You can come across these aboard the Ghost Skeleton Ship.

Valuation: 1000–1500 gold

14) Crate of Ancient Bone Dust

Type: Trade Good

Location: You can come across these in Skeleton Fort Vaults.

Valuation: 2000–5000 gold

15) Crate of Exotic Silks

Type: Trade Good

Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 500 gold

16) Crate of Exquisite Spices

Type: Trade Good

Location: You can come across these anywhere in the game.

Valuation: 1000 gold

17) Crate of Extraordinary Minerals

Type: Trade Good

Location: You can come across these at Devil’s Roar.

Valuation: 1500 gold

18) Crate of Fine Ore

Type: Trade Good

Location: You can come across these at Devil’s Roar.

Valuation: 750 gold

19) Crate of Fine Sugar

Type: Trade Good

Location: You can come across these anywhere in the game.

Valuation: 150 gold

20) Crate of Precious Gemstones

Type: Trade Good

Location: You can come across these at Devil’s Roar.

Valuation: 3000 gold

21) Crate of Rare Tea

Type: Trade Good

Location: You can come across these anywhere in the game.

Valuation: 300 gold

22) Crate of Volcanic Stone

Type: Trade Good

Location: You can come across these at Devil’s Roar.

Valuation: 1500 gold

23) Crate of Plants

Type: Cargo

Location: You can come across these anywhere in the game.

Valuation: 700 gold

24) Crate of Devil’s Plants

Type: Cargo

Location: You can come across these at Devil’s Roar.

Valuation: 1400 gold

25) Crate of Cloth

Type: Cargo

Location: You can come across these anywhere in the game.

Valuation: 700 gold

26) Crate of Devil’s Cloth

Type: Cargo

Location: You can come across these at Devil’s Roar.

Valuation: 1400 gold

27) Crate of Rum

Type: Cargo

Location: You can come across these anywhere in the game.

Valuation: 700 gold

28) Crate of Devil’s Rum

Type: Cargo

Location: You can come across these at Devil’s Roar.

Valuation: 1400 gold

29) Assorted Gemstones

Type: Commodity

Location: You can come across these at any Outpost in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 4000 gold

30) Broken Stone

Type: Commodity

Location: You can come across these at any Outpost in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 2500 gold

31) Raw Sugar

Type: Commodity

Location: You can come across these at any Outpost in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 2000 gold

32) Unfiltered Minerals

Type: Commodity

Location: You can come across these at any Outpost in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 4000 gold

33) Unprocessed Tea

Type: Commodity

Location: You can come across these at any Outpost in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 2500 gold

34) Unrefined Spices

Type: Commodity

Location: You can come across these at any Outpost in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 3500 gold

35) Unsorted Silks

Type: Commodity

Location: You can come across these at any Outpost in Sea of Thieves.

Valuation: 3000 gold

36) Emerald Mermaid Gem

Type: Commodity

Location: You can come across these when you destroy a Mermaid Statue.

Valuation: 1000 gold

37) Ruby Mermaid Gem

Type: Commodity

Location: You can come across these when you destroy a Mermaid Statue.

Valuation: 2000 gold

38) Sapphire Mermaid Gem

Type: Commodity

Location: You can come across these when you destroy a Mermaid Statue.

Valuation: 1000 gold

The following items are accepted by Reaper’s Bones

1) Reaper’s Chest

Type: Reaper’s Bones Treasure

Location: You can come across these at shipwrecks.

Valuation: 25 Doubloons

2) Broken Emissary Flag

Type: Reaper’s Bones Treasure

Location: You can come across these after sinking enemy emissary ships.

Valuation: 1000–10,000 gold

The following loot items are accepted by Athena’s Fortune

1) Chest of Legends

Type: Athena’s Fortune Treasure

Location: You can dig up these treasures while doing Athena’s Fortune Voyage.

Valuation: 4000-7000 gold

2) Ashen Chest of Legends

Type: Athena’s Fortune Treasure

Location: You can dig up these treasures while doing Ashen Athena’s Fortune Voyage.

Valuation: 7000–10,000 gold

3) Chalice of Ancient Fortune

Type: Athena’s Fortune Treasure

Location: You can dig up these treasures while doing Athena’s Fortune Voyage.

Valuation: 500-800 gold

4) Crate of Legendary Voyages

Type: Athena’s Fortune Treasure

Location: You can dig up these treasures while doing Athena’s Fortune Voyage.

Valuation: 500-700 gold

5) Gilded Relic of Ancient Fortune

Type: Athena’s Fortune Treasure

Location: You can dig up these treasures while doing Athena’s Fortune Voyage.

Valuation: 1200–1600 gold

6) Keg of Ancient Black Powder

Type: Athena’s Fortune Treasure

Location: You can dig up these treasures while doing Athena’s Fortune Voyage.

Valuation: 2500–4000 gold

7) Skull of Ancient Fortune

Type: Athena’s Fortune Treasure

Location: You can get these when they are dropped by Skeleton Captains during the voyage.

Valuation: 500-700 gold

8) Villainous Skull of Ancient Fortune

Type: Athena’s Fortune Treasure

Location: You can dig up these when they are dropped by Skeleton Captains during the voyage.

Valuation: 1200-1700 gold

The following loot items are accepted by Bilge Rats

1) Ritual Skull

Type: Bilge Rats Treasure

Location: You can encounter these during Skull Stash Voyages.

Valuation: 10 Doubloons

2) Rag and Bone crates

Type: Bilge Rats Treasure

Location: You can find these if you follow the clues left by Skeleton Lord.

Valuation: 5 Doubloons

3) Ashen Tome

Type: Ashen Treasure

Location: You can find these inside Ashen chests.

Valuation: 10 Doubloons Each

4) Ashen Key

Type: Ashen Treasure

Location: You can find these on any island that you visit on the maps purchased through Larinna.

Valuation: 10 Doubloons

