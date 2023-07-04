Sea of Thieves guide: All types of loot, where to find them, and more

Sea of Thieves offers you a wonderful opportunity to fulfil your dreams of becoming Captain Jack Sparrow. You play as a pirate who explores the open sea, engaging in naval battles while gathering valuable loot. There are a wide array of treasures that you can get you hands on. From a simple chicken to an extremely valuable Emissary flag, everything fetches you money in Sea of Thieves if you sell it to the right faction.
Now, there are seven trading factions that will be willing to buy the spoils that you hoard. They are particular about what they want. If you offer them something they don’t desire, chances are that you will not be able to sell that item or that you will not get paid the full amount that you deserve for it.
In this article, we will walk you through all the treasure in Sea of Thieves and where you can find it. We will also tell you which trading company will pay you the most for each, so you do not get scammed.
All types of loot in Sea of Thieves, their locations, and how much they are worth
There are a total of 88 loot items that you can find in the game. We have grouped all of them on the basis of which trading company pays the most in Sea of Thieves.
There are seven trading companies in Sea of Thieves, and they are as follows:
- Gold Hoarders
- Order of Souls
- Merchant Alliance
- Reaper’s Bones
- The Hunter’s Call
- Athena’s Fortune
- Bilge Rats
The following loot items are accepted by the Gold Hoarders
1) Captain’s Chest
Type: Standard Treasure
Location: You can come across these chests on any island.
Valuation: 500-1000 gold
2) Castaway’s Chest
Type: Standard Treasure
Location: You can come across these chests on any island or in the ocean.
Valuation: 50–150 gold
3) Marauder’s Chest
Type: Standard Treasure
Location: You can come across these chests on any island.
Valuation: 250-550 gold
4) Seafarer’s Chest
Type: Standard Treasure
Location: You can come across these chests on any island.
Valuation: 100–300 gold
5) Chest of Rage
Type: Cursed chest
Location: You can come across these on any island.
Valuation: 2500–4000 gold
6) Chest of Sorrow
Type: Cursed Chest
Location: You can come across these on any island.
Valuation: 2500–4000 gold
7) Chest of a Thousand Grogs
Type: Cursed Chest
Location: You can come across these on any island.
Valuation: 2000–3000 gold
8) Chest of Ancient Tributes
Type: Standard Chest
Location: You can come across these in the Gold Hoarder’s Treasure Vault.
Valuation: 3000–4000 gold
9) Chest of Damned
Type: Standard Chest
Location: You can come across these during Ghost Fleet world Events on Ghost Captain ships.
Valuation: 1000–2000 gold
10) Skeleton Captain’s Chest
Type: StandardChest
Location: You can come across these on Skeleton Ships.
Valuation: 1000–1500 gold
11) Stronghold Chest
Type: Standard Chest
Location: You can come across these in the Fortress Vaults.
Valuation: 1000–3000 gold
12) Bronze Artifacts
Type: Artifacts
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 50–150 gold
13) Silver Artifacts
Type: Artifacts
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 150–300 gold
14) Gold Artifacts
Type: Artifacts
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 300-500 gold
15) Bejeweled (literally) Artifacts
Type: Artifacts
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 500-1000 gold
16) Devil's Roar Artifacts
Type: Artifacts
Location: You can come across these at the Devil’s Roar.
Valuation: 100–2000 gold
17) Gold Treasure Vault Key
Type: Vault Key
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 3000–4000 gold
18) Silver Treasure Vault Key
Type: Vault Key
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 2000–2500 gold
19) Stone Treasure Vault Key
Type: Vault Key
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 1000–1500 gold
20) Emerald Mermaid Gem
Type: Mermaid Gem
Location: You will get these upon destroying a Mermaid Statue.
Valuation: 1000 gold
21) Ruby Mermaid Gem
Type: Mermaid Gem
Location: You will get these upon destroying a Mermaid Statue.
Valuation: 2000 gold
22) Sapphire Mermaid Gem
Type: Mermaid Gem
Location: You will get these upon destroying a Mermaid Statue.
Valuation: 1000 gold
The following loot items are accepted by The Hunter’s Call
1) Animal Meat
Type: Food
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 45 gold if you cook it properly.
2) Kraken or Megalodon Meat
Type: Food
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 450 gold if you cook it properly.
2) Fish
Type: Food
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 100–2000 gold Depending on its rarity and how well you cook it,
3) Treacherous Plunder
Type: Miscellaneous
Location: You can come across these while you fish without any bait.
Valuation: 10 gold
The following loot items are accepted by the Order of Souls
1) Disgraced Bounty Skull
Type: Skull
Location: You can come across these when you defeat skeletons.
Valuation: 100 gold
2) Foul Bounty Skull
Type: Skull
Location: You can come across these when you defeat skeletons.
Valuation: 100 gold
3) Hateful Bounty Skull
Type: Skull
Location: You can come across these when you defeat Skeleton Captains.
Valuation: 500 gold
4) Villainous Bounty Skull
Type: Skull
Location: You can come across these when you defeat Skeleton Captains.
Valuation: 500–1500 gold
5) Ashen Skulls
Type: Ashen Skull
Location: You can come across these when you defeat Ashen skeletons.
Valuation: 500–2000 gold
6) Captain Skull of the Damned
Type: Ghost Skull
Location: You can come across these when you defeat Ghost Skeleton Captains.
Valuation: 1500–2000 gold
7) Skull of the Damned
Type: Ghost Skull
Location: You can come across these when you defeat skeletons.
Valuation: 1000–2000 gold
8) Ashen Winds Skull
Type: Ashen Skull
Location: You can come across these when you defeat the Ashen Lord.
Valuation: 5000 gold
9) Gold Hoarder’s Skull
Type: Skull
Location: You can come across these when you defeat the Gold Hoarders.
Valuation: 10,000 gold
10) Skeleton Captain’s Skull
Type: Skull
Location: You can come across these when you defeat the Skeleton Ship Captains.
Valuation: 500–2500 gold
11) Stronghold Skull
Type: Skull
Location: You can come across these inside the Fortress Vaults.
Valuation: 1500–5000 gold
The following loot items are accepted by the Merchant Alliance
1) Chicken
Type: Animal
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves, especially on Chicken Islands.
Valuation: 10–200 gold
2) Pig
Type: Animal
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves, especially at Outposts.
Valuation: 10–200 gold
3) Snake
Type: Animal
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 10–200 gold
4) Gunpowder Barrel
Type: Explosive
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 10–200 gold
5) Stronghold Gunpowder Barrel
Type: Explosive
Location: You can come across these in Stronghold.
Valuation: 2500–7500 gold
6) Fruit Crate
Type: Resource
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 500-1000 gold
7) Cannonball Crate
Type: Resource
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 500-1000 gold
8) Wood Crate
Type: Resource
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 500-1000 gold
9) Cannonball Crate of Damned
Type: Resource
Location: You can come across these aboard Ghost Ships.
Valuation: 1000 gold
10) Storage Crate of Damned
Type: Resource
Location: You can come across these aboard Ghost Ships.
Valuation: 1000 gold
11) Ammo Crate
Type: Resource
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 250 gold
12) Firebomb Crate
Type: Resource
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 1000–2000 gold
13) Ashes of the Damned
Type: Trade Good
Location: You can come across these aboard the Ghost Skeleton Ship.
Valuation: 1000–1500 gold
14) Crate of Ancient Bone Dust
Type: Trade Good
Location: You can come across these in Skeleton Fort Vaults.
Valuation: 2000–5000 gold
15) Crate of Exotic Silks
Type: Trade Good
Location: You can come across these anywhere in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 500 gold
16) Crate of Exquisite Spices
Type: Trade Good
Location: You can come across these anywhere in the game.
Valuation: 1000 gold
17) Crate of Extraordinary Minerals
Type: Trade Good
Location: You can come across these at Devil’s Roar.
Valuation: 1500 gold
18) Crate of Fine Ore
Type: Trade Good
Location: You can come across these at Devil’s Roar.
Valuation: 750 gold
19) Crate of Fine Sugar
Type: Trade Good
Location: You can come across these anywhere in the game.
Valuation: 150 gold
20) Crate of Precious Gemstones
Type: Trade Good
Location: You can come across these at Devil’s Roar.
Valuation: 3000 gold
21) Crate of Rare Tea
Type: Trade Good
Location: You can come across these anywhere in the game.
Valuation: 300 gold
22) Crate of Volcanic Stone
Type: Trade Good
Location: You can come across these at Devil’s Roar.
Valuation: 1500 gold
23) Crate of Plants
Type: Cargo
Location: You can come across these anywhere in the game.
Valuation: 700 gold
24) Crate of Devil’s Plants
Type: Cargo
Location: You can come across these at Devil’s Roar.
Valuation: 1400 gold
25) Crate of Cloth
Type: Cargo
Location: You can come across these anywhere in the game.
Valuation: 700 gold
26) Crate of Devil’s Cloth
Type: Cargo
Location: You can come across these at Devil’s Roar.
Valuation: 1400 gold
27) Crate of Rum
Type: Cargo
Location: You can come across these anywhere in the game.
Valuation: 700 gold
28) Crate of Devil’s Rum
Type: Cargo
Location: You can come across these at Devil’s Roar.
Valuation: 1400 gold
29) Assorted Gemstones
Type: Commodity
Location: You can come across these at any Outpost in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 4000 gold
30) Broken Stone
Type: Commodity
Location: You can come across these at any Outpost in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 2500 gold
31) Raw Sugar
Type: Commodity
Location: You can come across these at any Outpost in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 2000 gold
32) Unfiltered Minerals
Type: Commodity
Location: You can come across these at any Outpost in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 4000 gold
33) Unprocessed Tea
Type: Commodity
Location: You can come across these at any Outpost in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 2500 gold
34) Unrefined Spices
Type: Commodity
Location: You can come across these at any Outpost in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 3500 gold
35) Unsorted Silks
Type: Commodity
Location: You can come across these at any Outpost in Sea of Thieves.
Valuation: 3000 gold
36) Emerald Mermaid Gem
Type: Commodity
Location: You can come across these when you destroy a Mermaid Statue.
Valuation: 1000 gold
37) Ruby Mermaid Gem
Type: Commodity
Location: You can come across these when you destroy a Mermaid Statue.
Valuation: 2000 gold
38) Sapphire Mermaid Gem
Type: Commodity
Location: You can come across these when you destroy a Mermaid Statue.
Valuation: 1000 gold
The following items are accepted by Reaper’s Bones
1) Reaper’s Chest
Type: Reaper’s Bones Treasure
Location: You can come across these at shipwrecks.
Valuation: 25 Doubloons
2) Broken Emissary Flag
Type: Reaper’s Bones Treasure
Location: You can come across these after sinking enemy emissary ships.
Valuation: 1000–10,000 gold
The following loot items are accepted by Athena’s Fortune
1) Chest of Legends
Type: Athena’s Fortune Treasure
Location: You can dig up these treasures while doing Athena’s Fortune Voyage.
Valuation: 4000-7000 gold
2) Ashen Chest of Legends
Type: Athena’s Fortune Treasure
Location: You can dig up these treasures while doing Ashen Athena’s Fortune Voyage.
Valuation: 7000–10,000 gold
3) Chalice of Ancient Fortune
Type: Athena’s Fortune Treasure
Location: You can dig up these treasures while doing Athena’s Fortune Voyage.
Valuation: 500-800 gold
4) Crate of Legendary Voyages
Type: Athena’s Fortune Treasure
Location: You can dig up these treasures while doing Athena’s Fortune Voyage.
Valuation: 500-700 gold
5) Gilded Relic of Ancient Fortune
Type: Athena’s Fortune Treasure
Location: You can dig up these treasures while doing Athena’s Fortune Voyage.
Valuation: 1200–1600 gold
6) Keg of Ancient Black Powder
Type: Athena’s Fortune Treasure
Location: You can dig up these treasures while doing Athena’s Fortune Voyage.
Valuation: 2500–4000 gold
7) Skull of Ancient Fortune
Type: Athena’s Fortune Treasure
Location: You can get these when they are dropped by Skeleton Captains during the voyage.
Valuation: 500-700 gold
8) Villainous Skull of Ancient Fortune
Type: Athena’s Fortune Treasure
Location: You can dig up these when they are dropped by Skeleton Captains during the voyage.
Valuation: 1200-1700 gold
The following loot items are accepted by Bilge Rats
1) Ritual Skull
Type: Bilge Rats Treasure
Location: You can encounter these during Skull Stash Voyages.
Valuation: 10 Doubloons
2) Rag and Bone crates
Type: Bilge Rats Treasure
Location: You can find these if you follow the clues left by Skeleton Lord.
Valuation: 5 Doubloons
3) Ashen Tome
Type: Ashen Treasure
Location: You can find these inside Ashen chests.
Valuation: 10 Doubloons Each
4) Ashen Key
Type: Ashen Treasure
Location: You can find these on any island that you visit on the maps purchased through Larinna.
Valuation: 10 Doubloons