5 best NPCs in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is a thriving pirating world that has witnessed several updates over time. This has led many players to return to it frequently and partake in myriad adventures. The game offers many activities ranging from raiding forts to embarking on voyages for multiple factions to earn rewards. These aspects have led players to come across several characters.

Most of these NPCs possess quirky characteristics. Some have their own detailed backstory, while others have been part of selected adventures throughout the years. Some NPCs are not a part of the game currently but have managed to stay fresh in the minds of the fanbase.

Which are the five best NPCs in Sea of Thieves?

1) Pirate Lord

New Sea of Thieves players will meet Pirate Lord quite early on in their adventure as he acts as a mentor in the initial stages of the game. His real name is Ramsey Singh, but his legendary feats led to the title Pirate Lord. Fans will learn all about the pirating life from him, and many have found his presence to be endearing.

Despite his exemplary feats in the pirating world, his personality is jolly, which makes him one of the best NPCs to hang around with. Apart from being a formidable pirate, he is also credited with having found Athena’s Fortune.

Players with the Pirate Legend title can interact with him in Athena’s Fortune Hideout to partake in voyages.

2) Merrick

Merrick can be found in his ghost form (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Merrick is yet another endearing NPC that players have admired throughout the years. It must be noted that Merrick died in The Forsaken Hunter adventure and can be encountered as a ghost in Athena’s Fortune Hideout. He wasn’t always a ghost, as players got a chance to meet him in The Hungering Deep event.

Merrick was the one responsible for aiding the residents of Golden Sands Outpost after it was destroyed. This feat was acknowledged by renaming the island in his honor as Port Merrick. Players inclined to try out new quests can peruse this guide on how to complete Adventure 12.

3) Captain Flameheart

Captain Flameheart is one of the game's antagonists (Image via Sea of Thieves)

This title not only has a great ensemble of jolly NPCs but also comprises some iconic antagonistic characters. Captain Flameheart is one such unique character in this pirating world that players admire. His persona is responsible for adding some gravitas to the game's lore and acts as a perfect incentive for players to want to defeat his fleet.

Captain Flameheart also has allies in the form of Ashen Lords that perform his bidding. Most of the chaos in the game's world can be traced back to Flameheart, making him a formidable foe. Those inclined to face a challenge can peruse this guide on how to find and defeat Ashen Lord.

4) Wanda

Wanda is one of the rare Sea of Thieves characters who have witnessed a significant evolution over the course of years. She was a vendor in one of the shops on Golden Sands Outpost in the initial years of the game. Players then encountered her in a skeleton form and thereafter underwent another transformation into Masked Stranger.

While initially, she favored resurrecting Flameheart, she decided to take revenge upon learning his true intentions. Wanda allied with a faction called Dark Brethren for vengeance. While many players haven’t interacted with her often, her evolving story arc has intrigued the fans.

5) Umbra

Umbra is not just a simple shopkeeper on Lagoon of Whispers since she has many tales to share with players. She has diligently noted all the stories and amazing feats in the world of Sea of Thieves. Furthermore, she sells tattoos that are inspired by the many impressive tales.

Players can acquire Umbra’s tattoo style by achieving certain commendations, which is a challenging endeavor. While Umbra may not have deep lore or substantial character evolution, her positive persona is liable to jive well with many players.

Sea of Thieves is regularly updated with new events and adventures, with A Dark Deception being the most recent. This is a limited-time event that lasts till July 6, 2023. It consists of a set of quests, and players can peruse this guide to find all the rat locations.

