Sea of Thieves A Dark Deception guide: All Rat locations in Adventure 12

Sea of Thieves offers a vibrant world of pirates with a myriad of activities to partake in. This beloved title gets frequently updated with new quests, with A Dark Deception being the latest inclusion. In it, you will not only interact with quirky characters but also embark on a voyage to partake in a series of immersive quests.

This adventure in Sea of Thieves also includes an optional quest wherein you need to find three Rats. While this side mission can be ignored, doing so will prevent you from acquiring The Deceiver and Deceived title.

How to find all Rat locations in Sea of Thieves A Dark Deception

Sea of Thieves has a limited-time event called A Dark Deception that will last until July 6, 2023. This quest as a whole involves interacting with the Pirate Lord and completing a set of objectives. If you wish to fully experience this event, you will need to pursue a small side quest that involves finding the following three Rats.

Sanctuary Outpost Rat

Look for these stairs on the right of Madame Olivia's tent (Image via Sea of Thieves)

You will need to travel to Sanctuary Outpost to find one of the three Rats. You will come across this location while engaged in a quest to acquire Madame Olivia’s pocket watch. She is located within a tent-like structure on Sanctuary Outpost.

That structure belongs to the Order of Souls faction. Proceed towards it. However, instead of entering it, head to the right side, where you will spot a set of stairs. You will find a Rat underneath them between two wooden pillars supporting the steps.

Shipwreck Bay Rat

You must enter the captain's cabin of this ship to find the Rat (Image via Sea of Thieves)

You can sail to Shipwreck Bay island and look for debris from a vessel named Blackwyche. You must navigate to the southern part of that location to find this ship. Once you locate the debris, you can use the ladder to enter the captain’s cabin.

That room is on the upper floor, and you can spot the name of this ship on a board hung on top of the entrance. Head inside the cabin and take a left from the table containing several candles. You will find a toppled shelf here, beside which will be the Rat. You will get a prompt that says "Examine More Closely" when you approach it. Interacting with it counts as finding the Rat.

Port Merrick Rat

You can find this Rat inside The Captain's Head inn (Image via Sea of Thieves)

You must sail your ship to a place called Port Merrick to find the final Rat. Look for an inn called The Captain’s Head, which is located in the central area of Port Merrick. Turn right after you enter the tavern and look for a bench with a book or a journal resting on it. You will find the final Rat beside this seat.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

A brand new Adventure has begun in @SeaOfThieves . Dive into A Dark Deception, available now. A brand new Adventure has begun in @SeaOfThieves. Dive into A Dark Deception, available now.https://t.co/zWVy5L8nFW

If you wish to complete all the deeds involved in Sea of Thieves A Dark Deception, then feel free to delve into this extensive walkthrough of Adventure 12. Accomplishing that will grant you The Deceiver and Deceived title.

