Sea of Thieves A Dark Deception walkthrough: How to complete Adventure 12?

A Dark Deception is the latest limited-time adventure in the thrilling world of Sea of Thieves, as you can jump into this quest anytime before its end on July 6, 2023. The quest is all about helping the Pirate Lord find his lost treasure and gaining some exciting rewards and cosmetics in return for your assistance. However, the quest is not straightforward, as unforeseen events follow soon after you embark on your journey.

Like every other quest in the game, you must complete all the deeds and challenges to conclude the entire quest line and get all the rewards. This mission has 11 deeds to complete in Sea of Thieves, and this article will cover them in detail.

How to complete Sea of Thieves A Dark Deception Adventure

Speak to Larinna (Image via Rare)

To start with the adventure, you must first interact with Larinna, who can be found at any active Outpost in the game. Once you interact with her, you will see an option prompting you to begin the adventure.

Doing so will grant you access to the top-secret mission, and finally, your journey will begin to meet the Pirate Lord in person in Sea of Thieves. Lairnna will give you a note asking you to go to the Uncharted Island at N13 to meet the Pirate Lord himself.

Traverse to the Uncharted Island at N-13 and initiate the quest in Sea of Thieves

Talk to the Pirate Lord about the mission (Image via Rare)

You can find the coordinates N-13 of this mysterious island from the Map Table on your ship and put your marker there. However, surprisingly you will not be able to find the island on the map just yet.

You must keep moving in its direction until you finally see a small island with a red plant. This is your destined island on N-13, where the Pirate Lord awaits your arrival.

Once you interact with the Pirate Lord and learn about his distress, he will hand you a book with his current orders or your objectives in this quest:

Obtain the Pocket Watch from Madame Olivia at Plunder Outpost.

Claim a fragment from the figurehead of the Burning Blade, found at Shipwreck Bay.

Instruct Madame Olive at Sanctuary Outpost to Create an Enchanted Compass.

Follow the Compass to retrieve the treasure, then return it to me.

Once you have the orders, return to your ship as you set sail toward the Plunder Outpost.

Meet Madame Olivia at Plunder Outpost

Meet Madame Olivia at Plunder Outpost (Image via Rare)

Traverse to the Plunder Outpost located at coordinates J-18 in Sea of Thieves. Once you arrive at the Outpost, head to the Order of Souls tent. Upon asking for the Pocket Watch from Madame Olivia in the tent, she will deny your request as she does not want to be parted from the precious watch.

Hence, you will have to move to Plan B, as suggested by the Pirate Lord himself.

Go to the back of the tent to find a locked door with a hole at the bottom.

Approach the door and knock three times.

Follow the rat that will run out of the hole and go toward Madame Olivia's feet.

As Madame Olivia is distracted, take the watch and prepare to move toward your objective's next step.

Fragment from the figurehead of the Burning Blade at Shipwreck Bay

Traverse to Shipwreck Bay (Image via Rare)

Travel to the Shipwreck Bay at M-10 to get the fragment from the figurehead of the Buring Blade. You will have to reach the top of the shipwreck to get the fragment, and you will have to do it in a very peculiar way in Sea of Thieves.

Aim your ship's canon at the top of the shipwreck, and instead of loading it with canon balls, load yourself in it. It would be best to reach the top of the wreckage, where you will find the figurehead. Then you can climb down the ladders and get the dragon figurehead. Finally, you can break off a fragment from the eye of the dragon.

Now travel to the Captain's Cabin of the Blackwyche before leaving the island. Find a rat behind the Captain's Table and interact with it to complete the 'Search the Blackwyche' Deed in Sea of Thieves.

Meet Madame Olive at Sanctuary Outpost

Meet Madame Olive (Image via Rare)

Travel to Sanctuary Output at F-7 to meet Madame Olive to have her create an Enchanted Compass for you. Interact with her at the Order of Souls tent and choose "CONTINUE ADVENTURE" to have her create the Compass for you.

Yet again, before you leave the Outpost, leave the tent and find a rat just around the corner, under the stairs of the Pirate Emporium. Interact with it to complete the 'Search near Madame Olive' Deed in Sea of Thieves.

Follow the Compass's directions to Port Merrick

Meet the Pirate Lord in the hideout in Sea of Thieves (Image via Rare)

Get on your ship and follow the directions given by the Enchanted Compass. You will soon be taken to Port Merrick, where you will finally find the lost treasure. Do not unequip your Compass; you will need it to locate the treasure.

Once inside the tavern, head to the side of the room where you will find the Mysterious Stranger. There will also be a rat under the bench with the Glitterbeard journal. Follow the rat where it goes as it leads you down to the cellar. This will unlock the 'Search Port Merrick' Deed.

Now all you have to do is continue following the Enchanted Compass, leading you to an underground water tunnel. As the Compass leads you to the right, you will find a wall with a small hole in it. Interacting with the hole will make a rat run out of it, opening the stone wall. Walking down the area, the Pirate Lord is waiting for you.

Interact with him to uncover the truth behind the entire story and be rewarded with the Pendragon's Pocket Watch. You might also get the "Deceiver and the Deceived" title if you have completed all the deeds in this questline in Sea of Thieves.

