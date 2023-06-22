How to get The Fallen Sea Dog Commendation in Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves offers a vast open world for exploration that allows you to discover secrets with your friends or play solo. It is always fun to delve into this game with a group of friends and partake in myriad activities like completing quests for factions, clearing out forts, and so on. Another enticing pursuit is securing Commendations in Sea of Thieves, which entails achieving rewards.

The Fallen Sea Dog is one of the numerous Commendations you can achieve in this pirating adventure. Acquiring it involves solving a mystery by first visiting five islands and then heading to the Shrine of the Coral Tomb to partake in a final puzzle.

How to obtain the Fallen Sea Dog Commendation in Sea of Thieves

If you are in pursuit of the Fallen Sea Dog Commendation in Sea of Thieves, then the very first thing you need to do is obtain Lesedi’s spyglass. You can sail to a location called The Crooked Masts and look for a cave in the southern area of the island. Interact with the cage that hangs within this cave to get the spyglass.

This spyglass will help you find the spot on the islands where you can stand and play a shanty named Ballad of the Mer. This results in glowing symbols appearing on a rock in your vicinity. You must repeat this process for all five islands and then head to the Coral Tomb for the final rewards.

Ashen Reaches

You can head to this spot and use spyglass (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Head to the northwest of the island and climb the rocks with a set of dried trees in the area. You should have the beach in your view and then use the spyglass to look at the barrel present at a lower altitude than yours. Hop down the rocks and head towards the chests and barrels, then play the Ballad of the Mer shanty to unlock the symbols.

Kraken’s Fall

Aim the spyglass to the left of this brazier (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Navigate to the eastern section of this island and stand near the brazier in the Graymarrow’s altar area. Use the spyglass to look at the ribcage of a Kraken and then head to that location. Play the Ballad of the Mer shanty here to reveal and activate the symbol.

Old Faithful Isle

Use the spyglass to spot the barrack (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Make your way to the central part of this island and walk towards the edge of the hill-like area. Use the spyglass to spot a campsite or a barrack with a wooden entrance. Head to that area to come across a tall rock on which you can play the Ballad of the Mer shanty. This will reveal a siren symbol, thereby activating it in the process.

Wanderer’s Refuge

The symbol can be found to the right of the tunnel entrance (Image via Sea of Thieves)

You can stand atop a platform made of rocks which is at a higher altitude. Use the spyglass to look towards a small island-like structure to your north. You can align the skull’s left eye with the tunnel entrance and proceed to the location to play the shanty. A symbol will appear on the rock to the right side of this entrance.

Smugglers’ Bay

Head to the edge of this plank and then use the spyglass (Image via Sea of Thieves)

You must reach the north side of the island and stand on a wooden plank at the edge of the cliff. Use the spyglass to look north and align the left eye to the only huge rock visible in the area. Play Ballad of the Mer shanty to trigger the symbol on the rock in the vicinity.

The next step is to solve the extensive Sea of Thieves Coral Tomb puzzle, which involves interacting with three sets of levers. You must look at the symbols near each of the levers and pull them in order of Gem, Coral, and Chain.

The first set of levers involves pulling blue-colored ones. Pull them in the order indicated above. This will activate the siren statue and unlock the area further. The next three levers are yellow colored, and you must swim to find all three of them. Make sure to pull them in order of Gem first, then Coral, and finally Chain.

You are then free to proceed to the red-colored levers, which is the final set, and pulling them in the right order raises the water level. You will then be able to enter a small alcove, at the end of which is a mural with all the activated symbols on it. It will open as soon as you approach it.

You will end up in a chamber that will start filling up with water, and you must be quick to solve another puzzle before you drown. It involves pulling the colored levers in proper sequence. You must follow this order: Blue, Pink, Orange, Yellow. Successfully completing the puzzle reduces the water level.

Exit the chamber and watch the cutscene that reveals the fate of DeMarco. This also unlocks the Commendation named Fallen Sea Dog in Sea of Thieves.

This pirating adventure also comprises several factions. You can peruse this guide on how to level up the Order of Souls and earn unique rewards in Sea of Thieves.

