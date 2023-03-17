Sea of Thieves 2.8.0 Season 9 patch notes: Chests of Fortune, a variety of world events, Captaincy expansion and more

A new season of piracy has dawned upon the treacherous waters of Sea of Thieves, with players finally being able to dive deep into Season 9 to check everything it has to offer. Unlike previous Sea of Thieves seasons, the latest iteration does not center around one significant content update.

The developers at Rare have taken a rather different approach this time around. Season 9 introduces a plethora of gameplay changes, general improvements, quality-of-life updates, and more to Sea of Thieves.

First and foremost, the world of the popular title has been rebalanced, with a "new level of life and variety" and properly scaled encounters awaiting swashbuckling buccaneers.

Season 9 of Sea of Thieves introduces the lucrative Chests of Fortune, which can be found in the Fort of Fortune Vaults. Those who manage to get their hands on them will earn not only a fortune in gold but also Commendations for other rewards, including items from the new Fates of Fortune cosmetic set.

The beacons of Reaper's Chests or Reaper's Bounties are now also visible even if Sea of Thieves players collect them with the new Season 9. This will ensure more competition among players to snatch these prized items up. There are also new Xbox and Steam achievements to unlock in Sea of Thieves.

Pirate Legend players will now have access to a new Captain's Voyage, which can be gained from the shipwright or the Pirate Lord. The voyage will equip Sea of Thieves players with the Wayfinder of Legends Compass that will lead them to the Skull of Destiny. This unique item provides all six Flames of Fate and can be used as a ritual skill to trigger the Fort of the Damned event.

Without further ado, here are the official notes for Season 9 with update 2.8.0.

Exploring Sea of Thieves patch notes for Season 9 with update 2.8.0

Exploring Sea of Thieves patch notes for Season 9 with update 2.8.0

Chest of Fortune

A new high-value chest has arrived on the seas, offering a fortune in gold and the promise of exclusive rewards if safely cashed in. Expect the Chest of Fortune to be highly sought after by crews across the waves!

In Season Nine, Chests of Fortune have been locked away in Fort of Fortune Vaults, ready for the taking. Cunning crews who claim them will progress the Fortune’s Favour Commendation to unlock the first ship items from the new Fates of Fortune cosmetic set.

In future Seasons, expect Chests of Fortune to move around and bring the fight to new locations, while enabling new Commendation Grades and expanding the Fates of Fortune set.

Reaper’s Chests

The beacon visible from across the seas that highlights a Reaper’s Chest or Reaper’s Bounty will now stay visible even when the chest is collected by players – no more hiding! Pirates can now use the beacon along with the Ship’s Map table icon to track this valuable cargo being transported by rival crews.

With these chests now much more visible when being transported, there is an additional reward for crews who successfully hand them in. Crews will now progress the Reaper's Riches Commendation and start unlocking access to the Fates of Fortune weapon set!

With these chests now much more visible when being transported, there is an additional reward for crews who successfully hand them in. Crews will now progress the Reaper’s Riches Commendation and start unlocking access to the Fates of Fortune weapon set!

Chests of Fortune Achievements

New Xbox and Steam achievements can be unlocked by progressing through the game’s variety of new features. A total of 150 gamerscore is available to earn from this update, and these achievements will remain in the game indefinitely.

Getting a Head [10G]

Hot-Headed [15G]

Fortune-ate Outcome [25G]

A Favour for the Flame [50G]

Favour the Bold [50G]

World encounters

Fort of Fortune

The gruelling Fort of Fortune has been reimagined for Season Nine as a more approachable and enjoyable experience for all crew sizes. This encounter will also appear more frequently than before, and crews successfully raiding the vault will be rewarded with the exclusive new Chest of Fortune.

While the Fort encounter itself has been rebalanced to dynamically scale in difficulty to the number of pirates in the fight, each wave of skeletons is now a roll of the dice with different skeleton forms appearing to challenge the crews’ skills in combat.

Fort of the Damned

Crews taking on this wicked encounter will find the Shadows of Fate and Ghost of Graymarrow now dynamically scale in difficulty to the number of pirates storming the Fort.

The Shadows of Fate summoned to battle will now always appear as a single colour within a wave, requiring less switching the Flames of Fate during the encounter.

Resources have been replenished around the Fort of the Damned, so crews can find more food barrels stacked with a range of fruit, along with additional Ammo Chests and an Armoury.

Skeleton Forts

The original Skeleton Fort encounter has been improved and rebalanced to dynamically scale in difficulty with the number of pirates storming the vault.

Skeleton Forts across the sea are now stocked with more plentiful resources and include both Ammo Chests and Armouries, allowing players to switch their loadout during the battle!

Ashen Lords

Crews willing to go toe to toe with a menacing Ashen Lord will now find that this heated encounter dynamically scales in difficulty based on the number of pirates in the fight.

Skeleton Fleet

Crews heading towards the ominous Ship Cloud signifying a Skeleton Fleet battle will now find that the encounter dynamically scales to the number of players in the area.

Along with scaling difficulty, the skeleton crews onboard the Galleons are now more easily dispatched by boarders, and crews will find repairers less frequently return to defend the ship.

After defeating a Skeleton Ship, crews now have more time to resupply before the next wave arrives and will find sunken Galleons now drop Storage Crates of supplies for even easier restocking.

Ghost Fleet Encounter Returns

Once again, crews can encounter Ghost Ships summoned through the rift before facing off against Flameheart’s flagship, the Burning Blade.

Following Flameheart’s resurrection, he no longer watches over this encounter. However, crews should look for a swirling tornado in the sky to indicate the encounter has begun.

Megalodon Encounters

Emergent Megalodon encounters can now occur in a wider variety of locations across the seas, including those previously restricted due to the distance between islands.

Shipwreck Locations

Sunken wrecks will now appear more frequently between islands rather than on the outer areas of the map, making them more easily discovered by crews during their journeys.

Treasure in the Devil's Shroud

Treasure left behind in the Devil's Shroud will no longer remain out of reach and will be transported to a safer location for retrieval.

Fog Locations

Visibility-reducing fog banks can now appear in even more locations across the seas.

Expanding Captaincy

Search for the Skull of Destiny

This new Captain’s Voyage exclusive to Pirate Legends can now be acquired from the shipwrights or the Pirate Lord. Legends will be provided with the Wayfinder of Legends Compass to help direct their crew towards the mysterious Skull of Destiny.

Crews retrieving the Skull of Destiny will find it imbued with the glowing Flames of Fate and able to cycle through the six coloured flames. Use it to light all the statues at the Fort of the Damned, then place the Skull itself into the ritual cage to begin the Fort of the Damned event.

The Legendary Search for Cursed Treasure

This new Captain’s Voyage exclusive to Pirate Legends aims to test crews’ sailing skills against the hazards that hoarding accursed treasure may bring. Along with a range of cursed treasures to uncover along the way, players may encounter the new Chest of Boundless Sorrow, which awards more gold but never stops weeping – a true test of an organised crew!

Crews navigating this perilous Voyage will be richly rewarded from the cursed loot they return – and should keep a keen eye out for the chance to uncover a Chest of Legends among the treasure!

Black Powder Stashes

Pirate Legends can now acquire this explosive new Captain’s Voyage. It will direct crews to a nearby Skeleton Fort where a range of armaments have been stashed, possibly including the explosive Keg of Ancient Black Powder. Restock quickly and prepare for battle!

Expanded Company Voyages

The shipwrights have expanded their stock of Trading Company Voyages, giving Captains access to more experiences directly from the Captain’s Bookcase. Crews can now venture into The Devil’s Roar on Ashen Voyages, raid Vaults for the Gold Hoarders, track Lost Shipments for the Merchants, and hunt down Ghost Ships for the Order of Souls. Grab a bundle from the nearest shipwright before setting sail.

Captain’s Logbook

Captains will find their trusty Logbook now chronicles the ship’s endeavors each day, populating the pages with events encountered while sailing. At the end of each day the Captain will bookmark the day’s efforts with a hand-drafted image of a memorable moment from the day.

Along with this new addition, the Captain’s Logbook now requires players to press and hold to interact with it, preventing accidental use.

Logbooks acquired from sunken ships can now be stored in Collector’s Chests and Merfolk Statues for safekeeping.

Sovereign Expansion

Captains and their crew will now be able to conveniently hand in their catches to the Sovereigns at the Outposts, who will accept them on behalf of The Hunter’s Call. For the greatest payout, however, The Hunter’s Call representatives themselves now pay extra for direct delivery to the Seaposts!

Captain’s Supply and Voyage Shop Improvements

Captains browsing the exclusive services available from the shipwrights will now find that a new categorised menu allows faster access to the Voyages or supplies required.

Milestone Notifications

Players now have the option to disable both Pirate and Ship Milestone notifications from the Settings Menu.

Gameplay Improvements

Treasure in the Devil’s Shroud

Treasure left behind in the Devil’s Shroud will no longer remain out of reach and will be transported to a safer location for retrieval.

Seagulls Above Sunken Treasure

As well as gathering above shipwrecks and floating barrels, seagulls can now be spotted circling over any treasure left behind at sea.

Six Ships on the Horizon

Following performance improvements delivered in recent updates, all servers have now returned to supporting six crews. When starting a session or migrating, servers will now actively matchmake six crews of different sizes in order to meet both six-crew and 17-player limits.

The team will continue to monitor server performance following launch and adjust the player limit outside the update process to optimise the experience.

Stashing Quests

Unwanted Quests can now be stashed away, allowing players to tidy up their Quest Radial and only show those they are interested in. Stashed Quests can be unhidden at any time.

Improved Collector’s Chest Selling

Pirates can now sell all treasure items inside a Collector’s Chest without having to remove them one by one. Trading Company representatives can now cash in all items they accept from within the chest.

Captains looking to speed up the experience even further can sell everything inside the Collector’s Chest to the Sovereigns, leaving the crew with the chest itself for future use.

Musical Hit Audio Effects

Within the Audio Settings, players now have direct control of musical effects heard when attacking ships and striking enemies. A new ‘Musical Hit Notification Volume’ slider offers this control while allowing other game music to be adjusted independently in Sea of Thieves.

Players will also hear a distinctive new audio effect when striking a rival ship with a cannonball, clearly indicating a successful hit. This new effect can also be controlled with the ‘Musical Hit Notification Volume’ slider in Sea of Thieves.

Harpoon Improvements

When using a ship’s harpoon, players will now find that treasure will instantly detach from their harpoon onto the deck, removing the need to stop and remove it manually in Sea of Thieves.

Rowboats equipped with a harpoon will also place any harpooned treasure in the middle of the Rowboat, and the Sovereigns’ hut harpoon will place treasure on the lift platform even if the platform is down, making it even easier to cash in there in Sea of Thieves.

Bait Crates

A new type of resource crate is now on offer from the Merchant Alliance and The Hunter’s Call: the Bait Crate. These crates are filled with enough grubs, worms and leeches to keep any fishing enthusiast happy for days!

Bait Crates will set players back 5000 gold and can also be sold back to the Merchant Alliance, The Hunter’s Call, The Reaper’s Bones and the Sovereigns.

Fishing Bait Radial

When wielding a fishing rod, players can now access a Bait Radial using the Left Trigger on controller or right mouse button when using keyboard and mouse to select the preferred bait before casting.

Food Radial

When holding an item of food, players can now access a Food Radial using the B button on controller or R on keyboard to quickly select a specific food from their inventory in Sea of Thieves.

Ship Scuttle Improvements

Crews wishing to scuttle their ship will now be presented with two options. Crews can ‘Scuttle the Ship and Change Seas,’ which will move them to a fresh server, providing a predictable way of leaving a server behind for a fresh encounter on likely calmer waters. Crews are still free to choose the original ‘Scuttle Ship’ option, which destroys their vessel while keeping them on the same server.

Trading Company Voyages

When purchasing Trading Company Voyages, the Company representatives will no longer only refresh their choice of Voyages after a day but will now offer fresh Voyages as soon as one has been purchased in Sea of Thieves.

When browsing the range of Voyages available for your rank, every type of Voyage is now offered on the selection page for purchase.

Pirates can now also purchase and hold up to 12 Voyages in their inventory. Bilge Rat Voyages (excluding the Athena’s Run) will not be counted towards this limit.

Players visiting the Pirate Lord are also now presented with two full pages of Voyages to choose from in Sea of Thieves.

The Reaper’s Bones Outpost Representative

The Reaper’s Bones skeleton hanging out at the Outpost will now accept Emissary Flags ‘recovered’ by cutthroat pirate crews in return for gold and reputation. Crews aligned with the Servants of the Flame will also earn Allegiance when cashing in these Flags.

Selling Tridents of Dark Tides

Crews can now cash in a Trident of Dark Tides at their local Merchant Alliance, Sovereign or Hunter’s Call representative in return for gold and Seasonal Renown in Sea of Thieves.

Cursed Mermaid Statue Rewards

Cursed Mermaid Statues have now been rebalanced, allowing all sizes of crew the ability to destroy them for the precious gems inside. Sapphire, Emerald, and Ruby statues no longer require multiple crewmates to defeat.

All Cursed Mermaid Statues now offer better rewards when destroyed, with a chance of multiple Gems for lucky crews.

With Mermaid Gems becoming more readily available from statues, pirates will no longer find them washed up on islands, and only Sapphire Gems can now be discovered within shipwrecks.

New Hunter’s Call Representative

Stephen’s Spoils has felt empty since Merrick was lured away to his fate by the Dark Brethren. To help fill the void in pirates’ hearts, a new member of The Hunter’s Call has arrived to call Stephen’s Spoils home: Adelrick is now stationed at Merrick’s old post, continuing to trade on behalf of the family business in Sea of Thieves.

Flags

Tired of climbing up all the way to the crow’s nest? Pirates can now equip flags from the Ship Customisation Chest near the shipwright in the same way as equipping other ship customisations.

Resource Container Limits

All resource containers, including barrels, Merchant crates, and Rowboat seats, now clearly show the total number of items in each category that are being stored. As pirates fill these containers, they can easily see how close a category is to reaching its limit in Sea of Thieves.

Brightness and Contrast Settings

Within the Video Settings menu, players can now use sliders to increase and decrease the brightness and contrast of the game to further customise their Sea of Thieves experience.

Disable Trinket and Sitting Points

Players can now choose to reduce the interaction points found around a ship. Interaction points for sitting locations and areas for placing Trinkets can be disabled independently via the Input Settings menu in Sea of Thieves.

Starting Outpost Location

Crews arriving on the seas at the start of a session will now begin at a wider variety of Outpost locations and no longer emerge so frequently in The Wilds.

Barrels of Plenty Balancing

The number of floating barrels that appear in a group has now been reduced. However, the likelihood of finding rare items in these barrels has been increased in Sea of Thieves.

Chest of Sorrow Balancing

Crews recovering a Chest of Sorrow during their journey will now find that the weeping fills the ship at a much slower rate.

Skeleton Form Balancing

When protected by their metal casing, Gold Skeletons will now take reduced damage from blunderbuss and flintlock shots. Weaken them with water before attacking!

Season Nine Progression and Rewards

Season Nine offers a refreshed progression path with Trials, Deeds and Renown actions for new and experienced pirates alike. Weekly, monthly and Seasonal goals all reward players for exploring the Sea of Thieves.

Players can capitalise on the new treasure items introduced to the seas and will earn Renown when cashing them in!

Progressing through the 100 levels of this Season will reward pirates with the Prosperous Privateer cosmetics, new to Season Nine along with time-limited Gilded Age rewards.

Legendary pirates or those who become a Pirate Legend during Season Nine can also earn the Legendary Bone Hunter Jacket and Spyglass in Sea of Thieves.

Completing tiers of Seasonal progression will also award unique Titles with a Gilded Age theme, allowing players to display their success for all to see.

Season Nine Plunder Pass

Purchase Season Nine’s Plunder Pass to gain access to a plethora of unlockable, never-before-seen rewards along with an additional 750 Ancient Coins, all available to earn by climbing the levels of Seasonal progression.

Plunder Pass purchasers this Season can earn the full Sting Tide ship set, including Collector’s Figurehead and Sails in Sea of Thieves.

For those looking to truly transform themselves, the Sting Tide Costume can also be earned, evolving as players progress through the Season.

The Season Nine Plunder Pass is available to purchase in-game through the Pirate Log or Pirate Emporium from the Microsoft Store or Steam Item Store.

Season Nine Emissary Ledger Rewards

Representing the Gold Hoarders in their Emissary Ledger can now earn players the Tribute Peak Fishing Rod and Tankard in Sea of Thieves.

Players seeking out secrets for the Order of Souls can earn the Relic of Darkness Fishing Rod and Tankard.

The Merchant Alliance honour their high-performing Ledger representatives with the Merchant Ambassador Fishing Rod and Tankard in Sea of Thieves.

Flying the flag of The Reaper’s Bones and earning a high rank in their Ledger can earn players the Masked Renegade Fishing Rod and Tankard.

Legendary pirates representing Athena’s Fortune in their Ledger can earn the Magpie’s Glory Fishing Rod and Tankard to show their allegiance to the Pirate Lord in Sea of Thieves.

Events

Sea of Thieves' Fifth Anniversary

The Marauder's Medley Event ends with the arrival of Season Nine, but there's plenty more to enjoy: all players who set sail in Sea of Thieves before March 22nd (10am UTC) can acquire the Lustrous Legend Figurehead as a free anniversary gift.

A bombastic Pirate Emporium sale runs from March 17th-28th, with deep discounts on ship sets, costumes, weapons, pets, and emotes from some of the most popular ranges, Rare heritage sets, Sea of Thieves: A Pirate's Life, and more!

Starting from Sea of Thieves' special day on March 20th, you can make a stop at New Golden Sands Outpost to find a special wall set up for fifth-anniversary pirate selfies. Get some pictures for posterity as it's a temporary fixture only...

Also on March 20th, head to the Sea of Thieves YouTube channel to watch Sea of Thieves: Voyage of a Lifetime, a feature-length exploration of the game from its birth all the way through to today.

From March 25th-27th, all pirates are welcome to join in the festivities throughout our Community Weekend, with more freebies to snap up and in-game boosts to unlock by using the #SoTAnniversaryPromo hashtag on social media to raise the Community Emissary Grade!

Find out more about the month-long celebrations in our dedicated fifth anniversary news article.

Twitch Drops

Continue to unlock cosmetics throughout Season Nine with Twitch Drops! Stay tuned to Sea of Thieves social channels to find out when Twitch Drops will be active, some for Partnered streamers and some for all streamers, allowing players to earn a selection of new and classic items from the Omen and Eastern Winds Sapphire sets.

Find out how to link your accounts and more on our dedicated Twitch Drops page.

Pirate Emporium

Sea Serpent Ship Collection

Adorn your ship with trophies of your most exciting hunts with the Sea Serpent Ship Bundle. Collector’s Sails and Figurehead are available to purchase separately.

Players can also pick up just the core components of this set at a discount in the form of an Essential Ship Bundle.

Sea Serpent Costume

This outfit borrows not only the protective scales of a fearsome beast of the seas, but its waterproof nature too.

Players wearing this costume can also use the Hunter’s Harpoon Emote. Prepare for future battles and familiarise yourself with your harpoon using this kata.

Sea Serpent Weapon Bundle

Pick up the weapons of a true hunter crafted from the scales of the very beasts you seek to destroy.

Sea Serpent Lantern

Light your way with a flame stolen from the maw of an ancient beast.

Lodestar Ship’s Crest

Set your ship's name among the stars with a crest that embraces the night sky.

Gold Curse Barbary

Even the most intelligent monkeys aren't immune to the irresistible lure of cursed gold.

Enigmatic Emote Bundle

A range of gestures suited to pirates of a more retiring, mysterious nature.

Freebie Hearing Things Emote

Give the appearance of listening out for threats, or simply encourage the ripostes of your enemies.

Striking Serpent Bundle (Store Only)

Available only from the Xbox, Microsoft, and Steam Stores, the Striking Serpent Bundle contains the Sea Serpent Costume, Weapon Bundle, and Lantern, along with 550 Ancient Coins to spend in the Pirate Emporium and a free bonus of 25,000 gold. Head to the Microsoft Store or Steam Item Store to find out more.

Output Cosmetics

Gold Hoarders Cosmetics

Loyal followers of the Gold Hoarders can now find a range of clothing, weapons, and equipment in stock at the Outpost shops to help them complete the Gold Hoarders set in Sea of Thieves.

Gold Hoarders Cosmetics

Loyal followers of the Gold Hoarders can now find a range of clothing, weapons, and equipment in stock at the Outpost shops to help them complete the Gold Hoarders set in Sea of Thieves.

Season One Legacy Cosmetics

Cosmetics previously available during Season One have now arrived in the Outpost shops for a sizeable Doubloon cost, allowing all players to add them to their collection – for a price! Pirates can now purchase the Frostbite clothing set, the Legendary Hair and Beard, and items from the Accomplished set. The time-limited Shroudbreaker items, however, remain exclusive to players who participated in Season One in Sea of Thieves.

Accessibility

Sailing Audio Accessibility Improvements

Within the Audio Settings, players now have access to a new setting to enhance the audio effects heard while sailing to aid in navigation. This setting is Off by default, but when enabled, it improves the audio cues around navigational threats such as sea rocks, allowing players to hear approaching dangers and react appropriately in Sea of Thieves.

Fixed Issues

Gameplay

Players can no longer place items on the ship’s capstan, and any item placed here will now drop onto the deck.

Players engaging in melee combat and blocking with a sword will now find the block consistently prevents the player from taking damage in Sea of Thieves.

Phantoms’ charging attack now has a reduced range, preventing players from taking damage when successfully dodging.

Supply barrels jettisoned from a ship will now be more spread out, ensuring they do not intersect with each other when surfacing in Sea of Thieves.

Crews who remove all items from a washed-up Storage Crate and then leave the area will no longer gain additional resources when returning later to the same crate.

Players rapidly removing resources from Storage Crates should now consistently remove the correct number of items in Sea of Thieves.

Battle for the Sea of Thieves

Crews diving beneath the waves will no longer bring the lit state of lanterns at the Fort of the Damned to their destination server. However, crews migrating naturally will continue to bring this state with them in Sea of Thieves.

Emissary Flags now grant Allegiance when sold to the Mysterious Stranger.

Ships that dive below the waves looking for opponents should now be automatically repaired even when damaged prior to diving in Sea of Thieves.

Becoming a Servant Champion no longer unlocks the Become Pirate Legend achievement.

Players who sneak on board another Faction ship and attempt to use a ship interactable as it dives beneath the waves will retain control when returning to their ship in Sea of Thieves.

Environment

Players will no longer be able to walk through the textures of a Sea Fort basement.

Players can no longer walk through textures at the Shrine of Tribute in Sea of Thieves.

Within the Pirate Legend Hideout, players should no longer be able to push through the environment and appear in the sea.

The player’s camera will no longer intersect with environment set dressings in two seating spots within the Pirate Legend Hideout and Glorious Sea Dog Tavern.

Visual and Audio

Performing the Armour Mock Emote now displays an explosive visual effect in Sea of Thieves.

When a cutlass three-hit combo is performed, the defending pirate will now only visually react to three strikes, whether they’re blocked or successful.

To prevent overlapping graphical issues, pets are no longer able to sleep on the ship’s bed.

When performing the Oar-Inspiring Balance Emote, players zooming in with the camera will now keep their pirate in view in Sea of Thieves.

The ‘Disable Blur’ option now continues to work after travelling through the Tunnels of the Damned.

Performing a weapon pose with the Infinite Depths Cutlass now shows the pirate’s hands in the correct location.

Players rebinding their Secondary Interact and Primary Interact before sitting down can now continue to use the third-person camera.

‘Lords of the Sea’ – Captain Jack Sparrow can no longer be seen floating above the ground during the cutscene for this Tall Tale in Sea of Thieves.

Text and Localisation

The prompt for the skeleton in the Store Room at Royal Crest Fortress has been made more descriptive for screen readers in Sea of Thieves.

The ‘Place Trinket’, ‘Restore My Ship,’ and ‘Browse Captain’s Voyages’ prompts are now translated into all non-English languages in Sea of Thieves.

The ‘Show/Hide Tall Tale’ prompt on the ship’s map has now been translated into multiple languages.

Corrected a spelling mistake after players finished ‘The Cursed Rogue’ Tall Tale.

Performance and Stability

Reduced instances of server instability that cause players to be disconnected from their session in Sea of Thieves.

Players are no longer mistakenly issued with a placeholder belt when launching the game, and those who received it will now find it has been removed from their inventory. Fear not – this golden belt will return in a later Season.

Known Issues

Pirate’s Log Season UI

Players on lower-spec hardware may experience issues when browsing the Pirate Log, finding they are unable to navigate to the active Season to check progress, Trials and Deeds. However, players continue to earn Seasonal Renown for their actions, and progress through the Season can be checked on the Sea of Thieves website.

Reduced Server Performance

Players may experience scenarios where they encounter ping spikes at random while playing, resulting in rubberbanding or client stutters. While improvements were most recently released in update 2.7.3, the team continues to work on further improvements for future updates in Sea of Thieves.

Ranged and Melee Weapon Hit Detection

In areas of intense action, players may find themselves firing shots or landing strikes that do not cause damage to their targets. While small improvements continue to be delivered during our regular updates, we are continuing to investigate and identify further improvements to the player combat experience in Sea of Thieves.

