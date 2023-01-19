Sea of Thieves 2.7.2 patch notes: The Secret Wilds, Faction Battle changes Adventures, fixes for known issues, and more

The latest update to Sea of Thieves sees the arrival of the eleventh time-limited Adventure on the high seas, titled 'The Secret Wilds.' It also adds new additions to Pirate Emporium including the Labyrinth Looter collection and an Oar-Inspiring set of emotes. Finally, the developers have added tweaks and changes to Faction Battles.

The tweaks involve improvements to matchmaking for Faction Battles in Sea of Thieves that will let players that will let them go up against other crews from the same Faction for honor. This change comes after players have been complaining about the matchmaking time.

The release notes explain that when Sea of Thieves pirates vote on the War Map, the game will first search for players from the other faction. If the matchmaking is not successful, the search will also include players from the same faction after some time. The latest update also adds new locations, allegiance balancing, and deterrence to teaming.

Without further ado, here are the release notes for patch 2.7.2 in Sea of Thieves.

Exploring Sea of Thieves release notes for update 2.7.2

Adventures - Sea of Thieves Release Notes

‘The Secret Wilds’ (January 19th – February 2nd)

To start the Adventure, talk to Larinna and be directed to Madame Olivia at Plunder Outpost. She will then explain the importance of retracing Briggsy’s steps to find a cure for Tasha.

To aid pirates in their quest, Madame Olivia will hand over Briggsy’s Mask that will allow them to view hidden starfields. Tasha will also provide one of her childhood storybooks that she hopes will aid in the search for a cure and the missing amulet fragments.

Pirates who fully complete the Adventure will earn an exclusive Title and a cosmetic reward to serve as a Memento of their quest.

The Battle for the Sea of Thieves - Sea of Thieves Release Notes

Same Faction Battles

Improvements to matchmaking now allow players the opportunity to battle against other crews from the same Faction in a battle for honour. These improvements will reduce matchmaking times for all pirates seeking battle!

Crews will vote on the War Map and begin searching for an opponent in a rival Faction as before. However, after a period of time when a rival has not been found, the search for crews will expand to include those from the same Faction.

These battles for honour within a Faction will play out in exactly the same way as a traditional battle, with Allegiance, Hourglass Value and Streaks all continuing to be earned. Most Commendations and Captaincy Milestones will also continue to progress, omitting those that specifically involve the opposing Faction.

Additional Battle Locations

Two crews travelling beneath the waves and resurfacing to fight will now find around 50 new battle locations have been added across the seas where an encounter can take place.

Many of these new locations will be only a stone’s throw away from a nearby Outpost, allowing the victors an opportunity to leave their Faction and claim their Hourglass value or restock before diving back beneath the waves.

Allegiance Balancing

Crews who are defeated in a Faction battle will now receive a slight increase to their Allegiance as compensation for their loss.

Crews fighting for the Servants of the Flame and flying a Reaper’s Emissary Flag will now earn increased reputation for The Reaper’s Bones upon winning a battle.

Crews who lose by being run out of the battle area will now receive a small amount of Allegiance as compensation for their loss.

In rare circumstances, crews may find they are not moved away from a server after sinking while in a Faction. In this scenario, crews will no longer receive Allegiance for repeatedly sinking the same ship in a server, preventing opportunities for crews to progress faster than intended.

Deterring Teaming in Battles

Improvements have been made to matchmaking rules to reduce the chance of crews encountering a battle with multiple opposing ships in Sea of Thieves.

Crews who discover two Faction ships in a battle will no longer be rewarded with Allegiance, Streak increases or Hourglass value for joining the fight and sinking the Faction ships, as they are not part of the battle.

Update on Cross-Stamp Matchmaking

While we announced cross-stamp matchmaking in the January edition of SoT News, a critical issue was uncovered during final testing. To ensure the stability of our matchmaking as it stands, we've pulled this feature from today's release and will deliver it following further testing when we can implement it with greater confidence.

Pirate Emporium - Sea of Thieves Release Notes

Season Eight Plunder Pass

Anyone wishing to take full advantage of Season Eight rewards in Sea of Thieves can still buy the Plunder Pass. Any rewards unlocked will become available upon purchase, so players who have raised their Renown throughout Season Eight can instantly see their hard work rewarded before the Season ends.

This Season’s Plunder Pass offers early access to the complete Ravenwood Ship Collection and evolving Ravenwood Costume, and can be purchased at any time through the Pirate Log, Pirate Emporium, Microsoft Store or Steam Item Store.

Labyrinth Looter Ship Collection

Reminisce over your near-mythical misadventures with this ancient ship livery. Collector’s Sails and Figurehead are available to purchase separately.

Players can also pick up just the core components of this set at a discount in the form of an Essential Ship Bundle.

Labyrinth Looter Costume

Start a beef in this outfit inspired by a hulking beast of myth! The mask might smell awful, but it’s worth it for the intimidation.

If an enemy gets too close, give them due warning with the built-in Charge Up Emote.

Labyrinth Looter Weapon Bundle

Adorned with trophies from your amazing adventures, these weapons let everyone know you're not to be trifled with.

Labyrinth Looter Drum

If a drum isn't enough for you, it doubles as a maze puzzle to keep you entertained on long nights at sea.

Oar-Inspiring Emote Bundle

Oars can be good for more than just rowing, as these inventive emotes allow you to demonstrate.

Pocket Pebble Emote

The seas can be lonely, but now there’s a handy pet rock to help keep you sane. It’s even got a little smiley face!

Freebie Come On Emote

Beckon other pirates over to face what’s coming with this freebie emote.

Time-Limited Lunar Festival Pet Outfits

Get your pet dancing like a dragon to celebrate the Lunar Festival in one of these striking pet outfits, back on sale for a limited time.

Amazing Adventurer Bundle (Store Only)

Why risk venturing into perplexing passageways, especially ones where legendary beasts roam freely, when there's a safer way to acquire treasures? The Amazing Adventurer Bundle contains the bullish Labyrinth Looter Costume, Weapon Bundle and Drum, as well as 550 Ancient Coins to spend in the Pirate Emporium and a bonus haul of 25,000 gold. Head to the Microsoft Store or Steam Item Store to find out more.

Sea of Thieves Outpost Cosmetics

Bristling Barnacle Cosmetics

Show off your love of the sea with the new Bristling Barnacle clothing pieces, ship set, weapons and equipment in Sea of Thieves. All can be purchased for gold from the appropriate shopkeepers.

Wailing Barnacle Hairstyles

New hairstyles for this old favourite set are now available to purchase for gold from the Outpost clothing shops.

Updates

Storage Crate Pricing

Storage Crates have now been reduced in price, and can now be purchased from the Merchant Alliance for 5,000 gold instead of the original 17,500 gold.

Sea of Thieves Events

Sea of Thieves Twitch Drops

Continue to unlock even more cosmetics throughout Season Eight with Twitch Drops! Stay tuned to Sea of Thieves social channels to find out when Twitch Drops will be active for Partnered streamers, allowing players to earn Eastern Winds Sapphire items.

Find out how to link your accounts and more on our dedicated Twitch Drops page.

Fixed Issues

Sea of Thieves Gameplay

Treasure can no longer be used around ships to reduce the damage taken from cannon fire.

Treasure held by a player will no longer float in the air after being harpooned.

Pirates will no longer be able to shoot through the wall underneath the stairs on the Sloop and damage players outside the ship.

Treasure collected from wrecks within the Sunken Graveyard during the Legend of the Veil Voyage should no longer disappear from a crew’s ship after finishing the Voyage.

Storage Crates acquired from Skeleton Ships can now be buried.

Cannonball Crates of the Damned released when completing Order of Souls Ghost Ship Voyages will now only reward a single Wraith Cannonball.

Athena’s Fortune artefacts found during the Legend of the Veil Voyage will now progress the Hider of Legendary Secrets Commendation when buried.

Animals will now take damage when caught in the blast of cannon fire, explosions and blunderbombs.

Ships can no longer be attacked by a Kraken while traversing the Tunnels of the Damned.

Shadow Skeletons in the Fort of the Damned will now be instantly stunned if they emerge into an area with the correct type of lighting.

If players shoot through a broken Rum Crate and hit a Gunpowder Keg, the keg will now explode as intended.

The Old Brinestone Fortress storeroom key will no longer be present in the lock after the Fort has cleared, allowing crews to gain access again in the future.

‘Dark Brethren’ – Collecting the Siren Heart from Jack while holding an item will now drop the held item on the ground and collect the Siren Heart.

Battle for the Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves ships that become beached and subsequently destroyed during a battle will now cause that crew to lose the encounter.

Crews should no longer experience the rare scenario where they surface for battle only to find another battle already taking place.

The Ghost Lord Commendation is now unlocked when meeting the requirements needed.

The Commendations entitled Risk It All, His Favourite Crew, In His Name, Running the Risk, Exemplary Captain and Pretty Good At This will now progress for Captains and crewmates alike when sailing on a Captained ship.

The Proven Your Worth Commendation has now been removed. The Guardian Ghost Spyglass and Guardian Ghost Speaking Trumpet can still be earned by earning the Quite the Collection Commendation.

Players will now need to earn the Live to Serve Commendation in order to unlock the Twin Peg Legs Lower Body Cosmetic instead of the previously listed Commendation.

Players will now need to earn the Quite the Collection Commendation in order to unlock the Guardian Ghost Flag instead of the previously listed Commendation.

Sitting down or sleeping while below the waves waiting for another opponent will no longer cause the player to become stuck or removed from the ship, or for the player’s camera to become stuck in the environment when a rival is found.

If a crew’s ship is lost due to becoming beached on land, the ship will now retain its Faction status.

Quickly rotating the Hourglass of Fate and joining a Faction should now consistently display the correct Faction alignment.

When the Blessing of Athena’s Fortune or Ritual of the Flame cutscenes begin playing, only the players who are observing the cutscene will see the subtitles.

Crew members leaving during the Blessing of Athena’s Fortune or Ritual of the Flame cutscenes should no longer cause the cutscene to end.

Captains of Adventure

Captained ships with a large number of Captain’s Voyages in the Bookcase should no longer experience issues when purchasing ship supplies.

Completing A Commission of the Ancient Veil now updates the Milestone for ‘A Veteran Voyager’.

Players can now flip through the pages of a Ruined Logbook.

As the ship is sinking, the Captain's Logbook interaction prompt now disappears.

When a crew member picks up their own Logbook from a wreck, their gamertag icon will now show that treasure is being carried.

Captains changing a Ship’s Banner should now see the new banner after leaving the Ship Customisation Chest.

Pirate Emporium in Sea of Thieves

Players will now be able to repair the Soaring Oracle Wheel as normal.

Players’ hands no longer intersect with the top of the barrel when reloading the Soaring Oracle Eye of Reach.

Players can no longer equip belts over the top of the Soaring Oracle Costume.

Players can no longer equip an eyepatch while wearing the Soaring Oracle Costume which includes the blindfold.

The visual effects for the Soaring Oracle Costume emote have now been corrected for all body types.

The aurora effect on the Boreal Aurora Cannons and Capstan is now consistent all the time.

The Ravenwood Costume visual effects will now appear correctly when performing the emote while sailing on a ship.

Players’ hands will now appear correctly while wearing the Mandrake Costume.

Sea of Thieves Environment

The unfurled War Map no longer intersects with the Bone Crusher and Bilge Rat Captain’s Tables.

Players will no longer be able to swim away from the Shrine of Ancient Tears and appear beneath the sea bed.

It is no longer possible to swim onto the exit at the Shrine of the Coral Tomb.

Players will no longer appear to start swimming on a wall at the Shrine of Ocean’s Fortune.

There is no longer a hole deep underground at Wanderers Refuge.

The player camera will no longer intersect with the ground while sitting south-west of the tavern on Sanctuary Outpost.

Players will no longer intersect with Phantoms when sitting in the Tavern of the Damned.

Players sailing on a Galleon will no longer be able to sit on a barrel where pets may also sit.

Sea of Thieves User Interface

The fire and retract actions of the harpoon can once again be rebound within the Settings menu.

Sea of Thieves Visual and Audio

Pirates will no longer appear tiny if they emerge from a Rowboat cannon when returning to the ship via a mermaid.

The Ghostly Curse will now appear consistently when equipped by pirates of all body types.

Scooping audio will no longer play when using a bucket on a dry deck or island.

‘The Sunken Pearl’ and ‘Dark Brethren’ – Areas of rising and lowering water during the Tall Tales no longer display an incorrect texture.

and – Areas of rising and lowering water during the Tall Tales no longer display an incorrect texture. ‘Lords of the Sea’ – Jack Sparrow’s voice now stays in sync with his location throughout the Tale.

Text and Localisation in Sea of Thieves

The Athena Shield, Is That All You’ve Got, Hunt Them Down and Righteous Victory Commendations all now have the correct requirements to unlock them listed within their descriptions.

The descriptions for rank 70 and 75 promotions for Gold Hoarders, Merchant Alliance and Order of Souls have now been corrected.

The text on Merchant Alliance quest parchments now appears correctly when the language is set to Russian.

Samuel in the Pirate Legend Hideout no longer has an error in one of his dialogue options.

The War Map tooltip for choosing to fight a larger foe is now a consistent size with other prompts.

‘The Legendary Storyteller’ – The Tall Tale book will no longer have overlapping or compressed sentences when the language is set to Thai.

Sea of Thieves Performance and Stability

Improvements have been made to reduce scenarios where players can experience extended black screen loading times when using a mermaid or returning from the Ferry of the Damned.

Reduced instances where players are being disconnected from their session when travelling through the underwater tunnels.

Ubebeard error message should no longer appear after rapidly changing tabs from within the crew selection screen when setting up a session.

Improved server stability to decrease the chances of players becoming disconnected from their session.

Improved client stability when interacting with the Captain’s Logbook while playing on Xbox One.

Known Sea of Thieves Issues

Reduced Server Performance in Sea of Thieves

Players may experience scenarios where they encounter ping spikes at random while playing, resulting in rubberbanding or client stutters. While improvements were most recently released in update 2.5.3, the team continue to work on further improvements for future updates.

Ranged and Melee Weapon Hit Detection in Sea of Thieves

In areas of intense action, players may find themselves firing shots or landing strikes that do not cause damage to their targets. While small improvements continue to be delivered during our regular updates, we are continuing to investigate and identify further improvements to the player combat experience.

The latest Adventure continues the story of The Rogue Legacy, where to save Tasha from her curse pirates are sent after the memories of Captain Briggsy. The Sea of Thieves servers are now back online for the buccaneers to jump into again.

