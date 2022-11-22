Sea of Thieves Season 8 Release Notes 2.7.0: Faction PvP battles, Cursed Cannonball balancing, emissary warning, and more

The release notes accompanying Sea of Thieves Season 8 were recently revealed and they cover gameplay improvements, outpost cosmetics, events, fixes and plenty more to further improve the player experience in the game.

A new season beckons Sea of Thieves players back into the treacherous waters of Rare's popular multiplayer title. Season 8 brings on-demand PvP between two factions that players can align themselves with, accompanied by the option to earn Allegiance, Captain Alignments, cosmetics and more.

A closer look at Release Notes 2.7.0 of Sea of Thieves Season 8 reveals that the gameplay improvements introduced Cursed Cannonball balancing, with various tweaks to the item in-game, and emissary warning, letting players know that becoming an emissary can make them a valuable target for other players.

New hairstyles and beards have also been added to the Outpost clothing shop. Players will also be able to unlock cosmetics across the new season with Twitch drops including both new and classic items. Rare has also added accessibility changes, fixes to issues and a list of known issues.

New cosmetic items in Sea of Thieves (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Without further ado, here's the Sea of Thieves Season 8 Release Notes 2.7.0.

Exploring Sea of Thieves Season 8 Release Notes 2.7.0

Gameplay Improvements

Cursed Cannonball Balancing

Cursed Cannonballs are now more scarcely discovered in island barrels, washed-up crates and Rowboats.

Cannonball Crates of the Damned now only award a single Wraith Cannonball due to their immense power.

The effect duration of green Cursed Cannonballs that affect other players have now been shortened across the board.

Players are now limited to holding only five Cursed Cannonballs at any given time.

Emissary Warning

Crews representing a Trading Company as an Emissary will now be shown a notification to remind them that while more rewards can be earned by doing so, they should also expect to become a valuable target for other crews.

Front End Messaging

The game’s front end notifications sent from Sea of Thieves Support now convert to the player’s local time zone.

Outpost Cosmetics

New Hairstyles and Beards

The Outpost clothing shop now offers players hairstyles and beards from the Forsaken Ashes set, with the Forsaken Ashes Singed Hair and Forsaken Ashes Frazzled Hair as well as the new Forsaken Ashes Beard. All can be purchased with players’ hard-earned gold.

For pirates looking for a ‘cooler’ look, the Up ‘n’ Down Hair, Topknot Hair and Craggy Beard available from the clothing shops may be more their style.

Events

Twitch Drops

Continue to unlock even more cosmetics throughout Season Eight with Twitch Drops! Stay tuned to Sea of Thieves social channels to find out when Twitch Drops will be active, some for Partnered streamers and some for all streamers, allowing players to earn a selection of new and classic items from the Eastern Winds Sapphire, Rising Morningstar and Frozen Horizon sets.

Find out how to link your accounts and more on our dedicated Twitch Drops page.

Accessibility

Tooltip Narration

Tooltips that appear on-screen when interacting with items can now be narrated, providing improved accessibility for those with low vision.

With text-to-speech narration already enabled, players can enable tooltip narration within the Language Settings along with configuration options to allow players to define how much of the tooltip is narrated. For more information, head to the Accessibility guide on our support site.

Fixed Issues

Gameplay

Players taking fatal damage aboard their ship shortly before entering the Tunnels of the Damned are now returned to life upon arrival in the Tunnels.

Players drowning while entering the Tunnels of the Damned are now returned to life upon arrival in the Tunnels.

‘Swim Up’ can now be assigned to any key and not just the spacebar.

When players return from the Sunken Kingdom, friendly merfolk carrying treasure will now resurface closer to their ship.

Wreckers now appear at shipwrecks while on Lost Shipment Voyages, and while exploring a Shipwreck Graveyard as part of the Legend of the Veil Voyage.

Captains of Adventure

When browsing the Shipwright’s Captaincy shop, Voyages that the crew are unable to acquire will now show as locked.

Players purchasing or discarding Captain’s Voyages will now find the Captain’s Bookcase visually changes.

The Crossed Harpoons Trinket now appears correctly when placed on board the ship.

Completing the Emissary Voyages for each Trading Company now correctly progresses the appropriate Voyage Milestones.

Completing Emissary Voyages no longer progresses ‘Discovered Quests Completed’ Milestones.

Players should now consistently find the ‘Islands Visited’ Ship Milestone will progress when setting foot on an island.

Completing Wayfinder, Ghost Ship or Lost Shipments Captain’s Voyages will now update the correct Milestones.

When leaving and returning to the ship during the Trinket section of the Captaincy tutorial, the Pirate Lord will now be present during his voiceover.

Completing Quests from discovered Messages in a Bottle in The Devil’s Roar will now progress ‘Devil’s Roar Voyage Quests Completed’ Milestones.

The ‘Provisions Sold to the Hunter’s Call’ Milestone now only progresses when provisions are sold.

Pirate Emporium

The Bleakheart Banshee Costume visual effects should now be consistently seen by other players.

Pirates of all body shapes and sizes will find the head of the Spinal Costume no longer appears squashed.

Environment

Small items dropped on Rum Runner Isle are now more visible to players instead of appearing beneath the sand’s surface.

Players can no longer walk through rocks on the north side of Plunder Valley.

User Interface

Players swapping from mouse to controller input will now find the menu selection consistently follows the actions of the controller.

Accessibility

Players enabling ‘Let Games Read to Me’ will now find the ‘Narrate Change Only’ setting is now enabled by default for new players.

Visual and Audio

While sailing on a Sloop, players should no longer hear a creaking audio effect repeating from the rear canvas.

Icons for Reaper’s Chests and Fort Keys on the ship’s map now appear at the correct size when playing on console.

When the Festival of the Damned Lantern is turned on, there are no longer visible issues with the glowing crystals.

Text and Localisation

The ‘Scuttle Ship’ notification shown when crews experience repeated defeats by other crews now displays text correctly across all languages.

Navigating the ship selection menu within the front end will now display text correctly across all languages.

The Captained ship selection screen on the front end now displays the value for ship restoration correctly across all languages.

Performance and Stability

Scenarios where crews are stacking large amounts of treasure on board a ship or decorating an island now have optimised server performance, reducing latency, lag spikes, rubberbanding and server correction during gameplay.

Improved server stability to reduce scenarios where crews are removed from a game session.

Known Issues

Visual Issues Underwater Following Battle

After diving beneath the waves to find a rival crew in the Battle for the Sea of Thieves, players visiting the Sunken Kingdom may experience visual issues when swimming into the depths.

‘Gold Earned’ Milestones

Crews earning gold by cashing in an Hourglass of Fate following a Battle will find the ‘Gold Earned’ Milestones do not currently progress.

Reduced Server Performance

Players may experience scenarios where they encounter ping spikes at random while playing, resulting in rubberbanding or client stutters. While improvements were most recently released in update 2.5.3, the team continue to work on further improvements for future updates.

Ranged and Melee Weapon Hit Detection

In areas of intense action, players may find themselves firing shots or landing strikes that do not cause damage to their targets. While small improvements continue to be delivered during our regular updates, we are continuing to investigate and identify further improvements to the player combat experience.

Fighting foes in Sea of Thieves (Image via Sea of Thieves)

Season 8 is currently live on Sea of Thieves for players to sail into. You can check out further details about Season 8 here.

