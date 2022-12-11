Sea of Thieves 2.7.0.1 patch notes: The Rogue's Legacy, changes to faction progression, fixes for known issues, and more

Season 8 was recently released in Sea of Thieves and brought faction battles to the title for its players. With the latest 2.7.0.1 update, developers have not only introduced the tenth Adventure, The Rogue's Legacy, but also tweaks and fixes for faction progression, known issues, and more.

Over the years, Sea of Thieves has become one of the most popular multiplayer games that allow players to experience the swashbuckling life of a pirate and buccaneer amidst the terrifying waters. The developers have filled the in-game world to the brim with its own lore, lively characters, refreshing events, and formidable foes to keep players enthralled. Here are the patch notes for update version 2.7.0.1.

Exploring Sea of Thieves release notes for update 2.7.0.1

Here are the patch notes:

‘The Rogue’s Legacy’ (December 8 - December 22)

After hearing of Tasha’s troubles, Larinna directs pirates to Plunder Outpost to speak with Madame Olivia, who seeks a cure within the memories of the infamous Captain Briggsy.

By following the clues Briggsy left behind in ‘Lessons on Becoming an Adventurer’, venture into The Wilds to complete the tasks and challenges once meant for Tasha, bringing back artefacts to help Olivia find the answers she needs.

Pirates who fully complete the Adventure will earn an exclusive Title and a cosmetic reward to serve as a Memento of their quest.

The Battle for the Sea of Thieves

Faction progression balancing

Following player feedback and internal review, the amount of Allegiance required to progress beyond level 100 with the Guardians of Fortune and Servants of the Flame has been increased.

Our intention with the level 1000 rewards was to create a long-term reward for skilled players to strive towards, and recent changes made will help boost that challenge and make the accomplishment truly reflective of players’ efforts in the Battle for the Sea of Thieves.

Fixed issues

The Battle for the Sea of Thieves

Players traveling beneath the waves should no longer be able to receive damage from their crewmates.

Players who arrive on the Ferry of the Damned while their ship is diving into the deep will now be returned to their ship safely and no longer return to the world as a ghost with unintended consequences.

Crews defeated in battle will now consistently be moved to the sinking wreck sequence before being taken to a new server, even when crewmates are present on the Ferry of the Damned.

Crews defeated in battle and immediately leaving the game will no longer cause the winning crew to become stuck in battle and unable to continue their Streak.

Tall Tales

Crews sailing through the Tunnels of the Damned as part of the Sea of Thieves: A Pirate’s Life Tall Tales will now be able to fire their cannons as normal upon arriving at their location.

Performance and stability

Client stability has been improved, reducing scenarios where players experience a game crash.

Known issues

Legend of the Veil Voyage failure due to lost quest items

Crews may encounter scenarios where a Legend of the Veil Voyage can fail due to a missing Quest Item that was safely stored on a ship.

Nigh Unsinkable! achievement unavailable

Crews will not currently unlock the Nigh Unsinkable! achievement on Xbox or Steam when reaching an Allegiance Streak of 4.

Visual issues underwater following battle

After diving beneath the waves to find a rival crew in the Battle for the Sea of Thieves, players visiting the Sunken Kingdom may experience visual issues when swimming into the depths.

‘Gold Earned’ milestone issues

Crews earning gold by cashing in an Hourglass of Fate following a Battle will find the ‘Gold Earned’ Milestones do not currently progress.

Reduced server performance

Players may experience scenarios where they encounter ping spikes at random while playing, resulting in rubber-banding or client stutters. While improvements were most recently released in update 2.5.3, the team continues to work on further improvements for future updates.

Ranged and melee weapon hit detection

In areas of intense action, players may find themselves firing shots or landing strikes that do not cause damage to their targets. While small improvements continue to be delivered during our regular updates, we are continuing to investigate and identify further improvements to the player combat experience.

The Rogue's Legacy Adventure brings 12 new deeds for players to complete in Sea of Thieves. Interested readers can check out our guide on how to do so.

