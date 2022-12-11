Sea of Thieves: How to complete all deeds in The Rogue's Legacy Adventure

Rare recently released the next Adventure that buccaneers can undertake amidst the rough waves of Sea of Thieves. The Rogue's Legacy Adventure will be live in the popular co-op game of the high seas for two weeks in December. Players have to tackle Captain Briggsy's challenges in order to save Tasha, the tavern keeper, from a skeletal curse.

Adventures are limited-time, story-driven events in Sea of Thieves. Each season contains three Adventures which further expand the vast, ever-growing lore of the game and its characters. The Rogue's Legacy plays a similar role, with players learning more about Briggsy, Tasha, the curse that befalls the latter, and the way out of the malady.

Rare had delayed the launch of The Rogue's Legacy, but now the Adventure is finally live in Sea of Thieves. Players who were eagerly waiting to see what the quest would entail can finally dip their toes into the free update.

How can players complete all deeds of The Rogue's Legacy in Sea of Thieves

There are twelve deeds for gamers to complete in The Rogue's Legacy Adventure. They are as follows:

Speak with Madame Olivia - This is a simple task. All you need to do is find your way to Madame Olivia on Plunder Outpost and venture into the Order of Souls tent. Interact with her to tick this deed off.

- This is a simple task. All you need to do is find your way to Madame Olivia on Plunder Outpost and venture into the Order of Souls tent. Interact with her to tick this deed off. Find Briggsy's missing clue page for Lesson One - Procure the Enchanted Compass from Tasha, which will lead to three Skeleton Captains. They will drop a missing clue page and a key when killed. Once you defeat the first Skeleton Captain and pick up the dropped items, you will complete this deed.

- Procure the Enchanted Compass from Tasha, which will lead to three Skeleton Captains. They will drop a missing clue page and a key when killed. Once you defeat the first Skeleton Captain and pick up the dropped items, you will complete this deed. Uncover the missing clue page for Lesson Two - This can be found in the possession of one of the three Skeleton Captains that Tasha's Enchanted Compass leads to. Similar to how you handled the first one, slay it to pick up the dropped items.

- This can be found in the possession of one of the three Skeleton Captains that Tasha's Enchanted Compass leads to. Similar to how you handled the first one, slay it to pick up the dropped items. Locate the third missing page from Briggsy's book for Tasha - This one can be found on one of the Skeletal Captains that the Enchanted Compass takes you to. As before, slay the foe and pick up all the items.

- This one can be found on one of the Skeletal Captains that the Enchanted Compass takes you to. As before, slay the foe and pick up all the items. Dig up Briggsy's Chest of History - You need to figure out Captain Briggsy's Lesson One for this one. Make your way to The Crooked Masts to dig up Briggsy's Chest of History. You will find it buried around one of the four landmarks that can be found on the pages of the journal. The chest is likely buried at the painting on the rock location. The special chest will yield the Ancient Table which needs to be brought back to Madame Olivia.

- You need to figure out Captain Briggsy's Lesson One for this one. Make your way to The Crooked Masts to dig up Briggsy's Chest of History. You will find it buried around one of the four landmarks that can be found on the pages of the journal. The chest is likely buried at the painting on the rock location. The special chest will yield the Ancient Table which needs to be brought back to Madame Olivia. Dig up Briggsy's Chest of Inspiration - The location for this one can be found by solving Captain Briggsy's Lesson Two, which leads to the Tri-Rock Isle in Sea of Thieves. The chest is located on the western side by the palm tree and the large rock, as depicted in the sketch. The chest yields Briggsy's Dice Box, which also needs to be brought back to Madame Olivia.

- The location for this one can be found by solving Captain Briggsy's Lesson Two, which leads to the Tri-Rock Isle in Sea of Thieves. The chest is located on the western side by the palm tree and the large rock, as depicted in the sketch. The chest yields Briggsy's Dice Box, which also needs to be brought back to Madame Olivia. Dig up Briggsy's Chest Location - The location for this chest can be figured out by solving Captain Briggsy's Lesson Three, which will lead you to Kraken's Fall in Sea of Thieves. Make your way to the the NW side of the beach to find the shipwreck with a prominent Kraken skull. From there, turn around and walk south until you reach the first two palm trees. Dig to find the chest, which will yield the Evil Eye that you need to bring to Madame Olivia.

- The location for this chest can be figured out by solving Captain Briggsy's Lesson Three, which will lead you to Kraken's Fall in Sea of Thieves. Make your way to the the NW side of the beach to find the shipwreck with a prominent Kraken skull. From there, turn around and walk south until you reach the first two palm trees. Dig to find the chest, which will yield the Evil Eye that you need to bring to Madame Olivia. Take the Ancient Tablet to Madame Olivia - Take the specified item back to the stated NPC.

- Take the specified item back to the stated NPC. Deliver Briggsy's Dice Box to Madame Olivia - Take the specified item back to the mentioned NPC.

- Take the specified item back to the mentioned NPC. Return the Evil Eye to Madame Olivia - Take the specified item back to the stated NPC.

- Take the specified item back to the stated NPC. Read all the Dark Brethren's Lore Books - The required books can be found in the following locations in Sea of Thieves: Old Faithful Isle, The Crooked Masts, Kraken's Fall, and Marauder's Arch.

- The required books can be found in the following locations in Sea of Thieves: Old Faithful Isle, The Crooked Masts, Kraken's Fall, and Marauder's Arch. Complete the Rogue's Legacy Adventure - Once you hand all the three items from Briggsy's chests to Madame Olivia, you will complete this deed.

Sea of Thieves @SeaOfThieves Where there's a curse, there could be a cure...



Follow clues and find artefacts connected with the notorious Captain Briggsy as you seek to help Madame Olivia reverse Tasha's affliction in 'The Rogue's Legacy', our latest time-limited Adventure. Live until 10am UTC on Dec 22nd. Where there's a curse, there could be a cure...Follow clues and find artefacts connected with the notorious Captain Briggsy as you seek to help Madame Olivia reverse Tasha's affliction in 'The Rogue's Legacy', our latest time-limited Adventure. Live until 10am UTC on Dec 22nd. https://t.co/uagvst5tpO

The Rogue's Legacy Adventure began a couple of days ago in Sea of Thieves and will remain live until December 22, 2022. The developers at Rare are doing a commendable job of periodically introducing interesting content updates to sustain the hype and excitement surrounding their title.

Poll : 0 votes