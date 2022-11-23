Sea of Thieves Season 8: How to get Ghostly Curse and Skeleton Curse

Season 8 is now live in Sea of Thieves for players across the world to jump in and explore the game's treacherous oceans. Alongside a plethora of new free levels to unlock and a fresh Plunder Pass, developer Rare has introduced the mechanics of on-demand PvP and faction battles. The latter also brings its own themed-exclusive content and some much-talked-about cosmetic curses.

With every new season, the developers have done a commendable job of adding new and intriguing content to the action-adventure pirate game. Season 7 saw players acquiring and becoming the captain of their own ships by spending in-game gold and customizing it based on their preferences.

Season 8 focuses on PvP combat and brings some exciting unlockable content for players to grab, provided they can survive the battles ahead and earn their reputation.

How can players unlock Ghostly Curse and Skeleton Curse in Sea of Thieves Season 8

With Season 8 having set sail in Sea of Thieves, players can now engage in on-demand PvP where they vote to either represent the Guardians of Fortune, the loyal fellows of the Pirate Lord, or the Servants of the Flame, the devious followers of Captain Flameheart. The choice can be made at the Hourglass of Fate at the captain's table.

Once the votes are in and a faction has been chosen, the crew will have to fight another crew in a designated battle area, resulting in Allegiances being earned if they win. They can also build Allegiance streaks by sinking multiple ships without getting themselves sunk. A higher amount of Allegiance can be earned by taking down Faction Champions.

We now come to the part about the rare cosmetic curses. The only common criteria between the two is that the player will need to have a level 100 Allegiance with either the Guardians of Fortune for the Ghostly Curse, or the Servants of the Flame for the Skeleton Curse in Sea of Thieves.

To get the Ghostly Curse in Sea of Thieves:

The first criteria is that you have to be a Pirate Legend yourself.

If you meet this requirement, go to the Pirate Legends' hideout and speak to the Pirate Lord. He will open a new section for players' to explore, with new NPCs and ways to keep track of the faction battles.

Make your way to the back of the hideout by crossing the drinking ghosts, up the stairs on the left, and follow the path towards the waterfall. At the end, the Pirate Lord, Merrick, and Belle are waiting to grant you the Ghostly Cure (Blessing of Athena's Fortune).

You will get the prompt "Receive Blessing of Athena's Fortune". Upon choosing it, the player character will shake hands with the Pirate Lord and receive the ghostly form. You will sport the same apparition esthetic.

To get the Skeleton Curse in Sea of Thieves:

The first criteria for this one is that you have a reputation level of 75 with Reaper's Bones.

If you have this, scurry off to the Reaper's Lair, stand on the elevator within the tent, and play "Who Shall Not Be Returning" (received from the Servant of the Flame) to go down into the Reaper's Lair.

Follow the winding path until you reach a skeleton with a pickaxe. From there, head right and continue ahead.

You will reach an open area with a NPC called Voice of the Flame and Flameheart's coffin. Stand upon the Reaper's Bones insignia and hit the prompt to "Kneel to begin Ritual of the Flame."

A cutscene ensues and grants you the Skeleton Curse, with the player character sporting the new fearsome look.

You can purchase unique customizations from the Bonesmith in the Reaper's Lair to clothe your Skeleton character.

Once unlocked, players can equip and unequip the cosmetics from the vanity chest. Players can find out more about Sea of Thieves Season 8 here.

