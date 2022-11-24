Sea of Thieves Season 8: How to get Twitch drops

A new season has arrived in Sea of Thieves and players have a lot to sink their teeth into. Season 8 has brought on-demand PvP battles with two factions going head-to-head in treacherous seas, a fresh Plunder pass, and plenty more. Rare recently also revealed that Twitch drops for the new season are live for players to grab.

Seasons in Sea of Thieves bring a plethora of new cosmetics and currencies for players to acquire along with major content updates that Rare adds. Season 7 introduced the buccaneers to captaincy in the rough seas, with the option of buying ships and customizing them.

This article provides a guide on how players can grab this season's Twitch drop.

The latest Twitch drops will be available till November 25 in Sea of Thieves in Season 8

Twitch drops allow players to collect a bunch of cosmetics for their in-game characters and ships so that they can show them off to other pirates while sailing by watching special streams. The system also encourages players to join and support the work of Sea of Thieves content creators on the platform.

Twitch Drops are now live! Tune in to any participating Sea of Thieves streamer to add up to four Rising Morningstar items to your collection, watching for a minimum of one hour per item, from now until November 25th (10am UTC).

To get the Season 8 Twitch drop, players should do the following:

First and foremost, individuals need to connect their Sea of Thieves account to their account on Twitch.

To do this, they will need to log in with their Microsoft account on the official Twitch drops page. Once they do, they will see the option to 'Link Account' with their Twitch account.

After the required linking is done, players will need to go over to Twitch. While usually, individuals would have to watch a stream by any of the partnered streamers to get the accompanying drops, Rare explained that this time these drops can be offered by a Sea of Thieves streamer who has Drops enabled and the game marked.

Players will have to watch a stream for at least an hour to be eligible to get a reward, which they will have to claim from their Twitch notifications within a day.

Rare revealed that the latest Twitch drops will be available from November 23 to November 25 (10.00 am UTC). The rewards are as follows:

Rising Morningstar Captain Gloves

Rising Morningstar Dress

Rising Morningstar Dress Hat

Rising Morningstar Dress Jacket

The Twitch drop announcement from the game's official Twitter handle mentioned that players will have to watch a minimum of one hour per item and will have to claim one reward before moving to the next one. So hop on to the next Sea of Thieves stream, watch acts of swashbuckling piracy and earn various cosmetic rewards.

⚔ PvP On Demand

Allegiance System

New Faction Locations

Skeleton and Ghostly Curses

More Captaincy Alignments

100 Levels of Seasonal Rewards

🏴‍☠️ Emporium Refresh

The Battle for the Sea of Thieves has begun in Season Eight!
⚔ PvP On Demand
Allegiance System
New Faction Locations
Skeleton and Ghostly Curses
More Captaincy Alignments
100 Levels of Seasonal Rewards
🏴‍☠️ Emporium Refresh

Season 8 sees the battle for the Sea of Thieves begin between the Guardians of Fortune and the Servants of the Flame, with players being able to side with one or the other by voting at the captain's table. Once the crew has selected a faction, they will soon be matched against a foe in a designated battle area.

Through battles, players need to grow their Allegiance with either faction and unlock themed cosmetic content. At level 100 Allegiance, they will have a chance to get rare cosmetic curses. Players can find out how to unlock them here.

