How to find and defeat the Kraken in Sea of Thieves?

Sea of Thieves presents the Kraken as a kind of boss enemy in the vast open waters. Its unmistakable presence manifests through numerous tentacles that tower above the sea's depths, even visible from afar. It serves as a significant World Event encounter within Sea of Thieves. This giant creature resembles a cephalopod with numerous menacing tentacles and can target any player's vessel in open waters when no other World Event is unfolding.

Discovering its exact location may be challenging for new players, but once it emerges, learning how to defeat it becomes crucial if players want to live to recount their heroic feat.

Additionally, it makes a full-bodied appearance during The Sunken Pearl Tall Tale.

How to find/summon a Kraken in Sea of Thieves?

Let's set something straight; you don't find The Kraken; it finds you. A random encounter in Sea of Thieves happens when things are eerily quiet in the open seas but cannot be summoned at will. Instead, players must sail across the waters in anticipation and rely on luck. However, The Kraken is less likely to manifest in immediate proximity to marked destinations on the map.

When The Kraken spawns under a ship, the water darkens into an inky-black pool, regardless of the weather or time. So dark, in fact, that players cannot look below the surface. It slows the ship to a crawl, and up to eight tentacles rise from the waves. It can spawn on any boat type, be it sloop, brigantine, or galleon - although less probable while on a sloop. The drowning speed is also buffed during that timespan.

How to defeat the Kraken in Sea of Thieves?

Fighting the Kraken in Sea of Thieves is dangerous. It can likely claim your crew and ship as you are trapped on all sides by its giant tentacles, which have mouth-like ends that attack by either eating players up, wrapping around the hull, or slapping the player's boat.

It is a timed encounter where treasure and meat is dropped when each tentacle is defeated. A Kraken will despawn when enough arms have been disabled or shortly after all ships in the ink are sunk.

Every crew member must help to "kill" the tentacles, which act independently. The number of spawns depends upon the type of your vessel, and the damage required to fight one off is also different for each type - where bigger ones get tentacles with greater time-to-kill and increased health.

Once you're there, the first thing to do is break your line of sight, which will help you to avoid getting grabbed by them. Meticulously aiming and hitting a tentacle with cannonballs also turns out to be effective. Once it latches onto the ship, you can even slash on it to reduce its health and loosen the grip.

If a tentacle grabs a player, it will either slam them on the ship or throw them into the waters (where you will lose health).

Thus players need to divide amongst themselves the roles they will play. One must repair the damage to keep the ship afloat since that is the end game of each Kraken incident.

Each defeated tentacle will drop one or two pieces of loot at its base from where it spawned. If you are confident in what you're doing and drop your anchor while fighting it, you might not need to look around for loot. It also gives Kraken meat, which can be traded with a trading company to increase your Reputation, and some gold.

Poll : 0 votes